Germany's Angelique Kerber knocked out of Wimbledon

Germany's best female tennis player, Angelique Kerber, suffered a shock loss to American Lauren Davis in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

"I am so happy to win, it's almost surreal," Davis said.

Davis entered the tournament as a so-called lucky loser, meaning she was only allowed to play after another player opted out. Wimbledon officials tweeted the video of the final seconds of the match.

Kerber, who won Wimbledon by beating Serena Williams last year, was seeded fifth in this year's tournament. She lost to Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in under two hours.

The 25-year-old Davis is ranked 95 on the WTA top players list, while the 31-year-old Kerber is ranked fifth.

German tennis fans already suffered a disappointment earlier this week, when world No. 5 Alexander Zverev was knocked out on day one of the famous British tournament.

dj/amp (AP, AFP)

