 Germany′s Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 04.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism

At a memorial to victims of neo-Nazi terrorism, the chancellor said the government must prevent a resurgence of such hatred. Her comments came shortly after several politicians received death threats from the far-right.

Angela Merkel at a memorial for victims of far-right terrorism in Zwickau (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Michael)

"As a nation we have to ensure that these things don't repeat themselves," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in the eastern German town of Zwickau, where a new memorial in honor of the victims of the right-wing extremist cell National Socialist Underground (NSU) was erected.

The memorial consisted of ten trees planted across a sprawling field in the city center, one for each of the group's ten victims. Between 2000 and 2007, the group's three leaders were based in Zwickau, where they evaded authorities and orchestrated attacks across the nation with the help of underlings. Police largely ignored the crimes, directed at immigrants, and failed to trace connections between them for years until a policewoman was also killed by the group.

"It's our mission that something like this never happens again so that these families are not always portrayed as victims, but rather can once again lead a good life in Germany, just as we all wish to," she said.

Watch video 01:36

Germany's NSU: The terrorists the authorities overlooked

Recent death threats

The NSU's racially motivated attacks still resonate today, Michael Kretschmer, state premier of Saxony, said in his remarks in Zwickau.

Over the past week, high-level politicians from parties representing the entirety of the German political spectrum have fielded death threats. This past summer, one of those threats became reality when regional politician Walter Lübcke was gunned down in his home in central Germany. And in October, a right-wing extremist gunman killed two in Halle, just northwest of Zwickau, after failing to gain entry into a synagogue to carry out a massacre on a Jewish holiday.

Read more: German politicians call for urgent action after 'dramatic' spike in death threats

"We've experienced in the last years and months how thoughts become words, and words become actions," he said. "We have to contradict anti-Semitic, right-wing ideas wherever they crop up."

Just across the street from the memorial site, protesters chanted "Merkel must go!" and "propaganda!" as the chancellor attempted to pay her respects to victims and address schoolchildren and local officials.

Such a scene underscored an urgent need for a public reckoning with right-wing acts and ideologies, Kretschmer added.

"We've come together at this site to pay our respects to the innocent who were murdered, and there are people protesting that," he said. "It tells you about the times we live in and the attitudes of these people."

Read more: Germany announces plan to combat far-right extremism and online hate speech

Watch video 02:46

Germany's far-right 'enemy lists'

Glaring blind spots

It took German authorities almost a decade to connect ten murders against largely Turkish business owners and trace them to the NSU, sparking an investigative committee in the German Parliament and a national outcry about authorities' blind spots to right-wing terrorism.

Those blind spots still haven't been illuminated, townspeople told DW. Last month in Zwickau, the first memorial tree was chopped down by vandals, and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party continues to gain momentum in the region, they mentioned.

Watch video 03:40

Growing alarm after right-wing attacks in Germany

Such developments, coupled with the fact that Chancellor Merkel's commemoration was closed to the public and didn't include victims' family members, cast a shadow over an event meant to help a nation heal.

"Why weren't they invited? Why couldn't townspeople take part?" asked 76-year-old Ernesto, a pensioner from Zwickau who withheld his last name out of privacy concerns. "It's a weakness of this German government — it's no wonder that sentiment of the people is moving toward the AfD.”

Others applauded the chancellor for fitting the ceremony into her schedule: "It's not just about the NSU, it's about fighting against forces in society that gave way to it," said Barbara Schumann, 70.

Education first

The key to doing so is starting discussions about right-wing extremism and racism early on, said local resident Heige Klix, 58, citing last week's "shocking" regional election results in the neighboring state of Thuringia, where the AfD won a quarter of votes and experienced newfound support from those under 25, according to polling data.

"Education — we need to start young," she said of how Germany can better combat right-wing extremism. "Not enough is being done in that department."

Jakob Springfeld, 17, a local student who spoke after the chancellor at the event, echoed that sentiment, calling for an education and documentation center in Zwickau about the NSU's terror spree.

"We hope that it won't just be that we've planted trees," he said. "Zwickau needs to show that we're more than just Nazi problems."

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • NSU murder victims

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    10 victims, 10 tragedies

    Nine of the 10 victims were of foreign heritage, but they had all made Germany their home when they were killed. The 10th victim was a German police officer. Every one of them was shot in cold blood.

  • Enver Simsek and his wife (Foto: privat)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Enver Simsek

    On September 9, 2000, the florist Enver Simsek, pictured with his wife, was shot eight times. The 38-year-old father of two sold flowers near a small parking lot in the southern city of Nuremberg. Simsek, who migrated from Turkey to Germany in 1986, is believed to be the first murder victim in the NSU series of racially motivated killings.

  • Abdurrahim Ozudogru (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Abdurrahim Ozudogru

    Also in Nuremberg, Turkish-born tailor Abdurrahim Ozudogru was shot on June 13, 2001 in his alteration shop. He was 49 years old with a daughter who was 19 at the time of his murder.

  • Suleyman Taskopru (Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Suleyman Taskopru

    Later that month, on June 27, 2001 Suleyman Taskopru was shot dead in his father's fruit and vegetable shop in Hamburg. He was 31 years old and had a three-year-old daughter.

  • Habil Kilic (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Habil Kilic

    On August 29 of the same year, 38-year-old Habil Kilic, who was also a fruit and vegetable grocer, was killed in his shop in Munich. Like Taskopru, he was shot in the head. His wife and his 12-year-old daughter later left Germany.

  • Mehmet Turgut (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Turgut

    Mehmet Turgut lived in Hamburg, but was visiting a friend in the eastern German city of Rostock and helping out at a Doner kebab fast food restaurant when he was shot on February 25, 2004. He was killed by three bullets to the head.

  • Ismail Yasar (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Ismail Yasar

    Ismail Yasar was shot five times in his doner kebab restaurant in Nuremberg on June 9, 2005. A customer found him behind the counter. The 50-year-old had three children.

  • Theodoros Boulgarides. (Foto: DW/ I. Anastassopoulou)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Theodoros Boulgarides

    Just a few days later, on June 15, 2005, Theodoros Boulgarides was shot dead in Munich in his lock and key service shop. He was the only victim with Greek heritage. The 41-year-old father of two was the NSU's seventh murder victim.

  • Mehmet Kubasik (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Kubasik

    On a busy street at noon on April 4, 2006 in the western city of Dortmund, Turkish-born Mehmet Kubasik was killed by several shots to the head in his small convenience store. The 39-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

  • Halit Yozgat (Foto: BKA/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Halit Yozgat

    In Kassel on April 6, 2006, Halit Yozgat was also shot in the head. He was killed in the internet cafe he ran with his father. Twenty-one years old, Turkish-born but with a German passport, Yozgat was taking night school classes to graduate from high school.

  • Flowers and a photo of Michele Kiesewetter (Foto: Norbert Försterling dpa/lsw)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Michele Kiesewetter

    Michele Kiesewetter, a 22-year-old police officer, was shot dead on April 25, 2007 in the southwestern city of Heilbronn. She was the NSU's 10th and final murder victim.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova


DW recommends

Germany: Vigilante patrols pose far-right 'terror threat'

Right-wing vigilante patrols claiming to fill gaps in state security have popped up in several German states. The government has warned there's not a big leap between these groups and far-right terrorism. (04.11.2019)  

German, European stability prospects unclear after Thuringia election

Voters delivered big gains to the far-left and far-right in Sunday's elections in the eastern German state. DW examines why the unprecedented results matter for the stability of the country — and Europe. (28.10.2019)  

Second memorial to victim of German neo-Nazi terror group vandalized

A memorial to the first victim of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) right-wing terror cell was found vandalized. It had been installed just days ago to replace a commemorative tree that had been cut down. (06.10.2019)  

Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism

A suspected neo-Nazi's arrest in the German politician's murder case has focused concerns on far-right terrorism. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, he supported her pro-migration stance. (17.06.2019)  

German authorities' many failures in investigating the NSU

After five years, the verdicts in the trials of members of the National Socialist Underground are to be handed down. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's promised clarification efforts have not become reality. (11.07.2018)  

Germany's neo-Nazi NSU trial verdict sparks protests, calls for investigation

Germans took to the streets after the verdict delivery in the National Socialist Underground trial to demand that investigations continue into the series of right-wing extremist murders — and into state failures. (12.07.2018)  

German politicians call for urgent action after 'dramatic' spike in death threats

The list of German politicians whose lives have been threatened by right-wing extremists is growing longer. Berlin has unveiled plans to tackle the problem, but critics say the changes need to be made now. (04.11.2019)  

Germany announces plans to combat far-right extremism and online hate speech

After the deadly attack on a synagogue and killing of a politician, the German government has set out its new measures to tackle far-right extremist violence. Opposition politicians say the plans are long overdue. (30.10.2019)  

Germany synagogue attack: Who were the victims in Halle?

The recent attack on a synagogue in Halle made headlines around the world and fueled concern of growing anti-Semitism and the threat of right-wing extremism in Germany. Who were the victims of this heinous act? (18.10.2019)  

Chronicle of the NSU murders

One of the highest-profile neo-Nazi trials of recent years is slowly drawing to a close. DW gives you the background to an affair that has shaken Germany. (27.04.2018)  

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

From 2000 to 2007, the notorious National Socialist Underground (NSU) neo-Nazi cell killed 10 people in Germany. After five years, the trial of the group's sole surviving member has come to a close. (11.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's far-right 'enemy lists'  

Growing alarm after right-wing attacks in Germany  

Germany's NSU: The terrorists the authorities overlooked  

Related content

Karte von Mitteleuropa, 1919 Karte von Mitteleuropa, 1919

Germany's far-right AfD aims at a forgotten demographic 27.10.2019

Around 25% of Germans are descended from those expelled from the east after World War II. The far-right AfD is trying to make use of their grievances, as the eastern state of Thuringia heads to the polls.

Razzia gegen Neonazi-Gruppe

Top German state politicians receive far-right death threats 21.10.2019

Death threats have been sent to Green lawmaker Dirk Adams and to an ally of Angela Merkel, Mike Mohring, in the eastern state of Thuringia ahead of elections. At least one threat ended with "Heil Hitler."

March against Racism in Berlin

'You are a racist,' Germans tell AfD politician 24.10.2019

A politician in the far-right AfD called guest workers "scum." Now Germans with migrant relatives are defending their families' honor — and using the far-right party's own inflammatory words against it.

Advertisement

Germany

The demonstration that took down East Germany

Opinion: Homosexuality is not a disease

Germany plans to ban gay 'conversion therapy'

Germany's Angela Merkel vows to fight right-wing extremist terrorism