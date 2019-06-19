 Germany′s Angela Merkel urges ′political solution′ on Iran, warns against isolationism | News | DW | 22.06.2019

News

Germany's Angela Merkel urges 'political solution' on Iran, warns against isolationism

Angela Merkel has made a plea for the international community to band together to peacefully resolve the conflict between Iran and the US. Tensions in the Gulf of Oman have spiraled in recent days.

Watch video 00:37

Merkel pledges to help resolve Iran crisis peacefully

Speaking at a gathering of Protestant churches on Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a "political solution" on Iran.

"I say that (a political solution) should not just be a hope, but that it should be worked towards with the utmost seriousness," Merkel told an audience of around 10,000 people in Dortmund. 

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated in recent days following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Iran's downing of a US reconnaissance drone. US President Donald Trump then approved a retaliatory strike against Iran before calling it off.

Merkel said the conflict would be addressed at next week's G20 summit in Japan. Germany's options were "certainly not infinite," she said. "But we can also help to make what we want — a political, diplomatic solution — possible."

Read moreOpinion: Donald Trump sets US up for conflict with Iran

Watch video 01:27

President Trump halts attack on Iran with minutes to spare

Trust a 'foundation' of international politics

Merkel also warned governments not to isolate themselves from the international community, saying that no country could tackle the global challenges of the 21st century alone. 

The German chancellor has strongly defended multilateralism while criticizing Trump's decision to withdraw unilaterally from the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

"In some places distrust seems to have been declared government policy," she said. "Without trust as a foundation, international politics cannot succeed."

Read moreGermany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms

During the event in Dortmund, Merkel was joined on stage by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to discuss the topic "Trust as the basis of international politics?"

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was expected to talk with Congolese Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege about Germany's role in protecting women and children worldwide.

Watch video 01:58

US-Iranian tensions continue

nm/jlw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, epd)

DW recommends

Germany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has arrived in Iran, looking for "constructive ways" to save the 2015 nuclear deal. DW takes a look at the timing of his visit, the various actors involved and their goals. (10.06.2019)  

Tensions run high after Iran shoots down US drone

The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)  

Tanker attacks in the Gulf — evidence or warmongering?

For the US government, it is clear that Iran is responsible for the explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. As proof, a video and 13 photos have been published so far. What do they show? DW investigates. (21.06.2019)  

Opinion: Donald Trump sets US up for conflict with Iran

Donald Trump nearly took the Middle East to the brink with airstrikes against Iran. The US president's aggressive stance is sabotaging his professed efforts for peace in the Middle East, DW's Peter Philipp writes. (21.06.2019)  

US 'approved strikes on Iran,' then suddenly called them off

President Trump had reportedly approved air strikes in retaliation for Tehran's downing of a US drone. A decision to stand down was allegedly made after Trump met with Congressional leaders. (21.06.2019)  

Trump says Iran strikes would not have been 'proportionate'

The US president said he did not greenlight strikes on Iran because he was told 150 people would have been killed. The US has reportedly called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis. (21.06.2019)  

Related content

Evangelischer Kirchentag Dortmund - Dortmunder U

German Protestant Church Assembly summit begins without far-right AfD 19.06.2019

This year's German Protestant Church Assembly will highlight the importance of trust in polarized times. Prominent politicians are expected to attend the summit, but the Alternative for Germany party was not invited.

Golf von Oman Öltanker Front Altair

Germany says there is 'strong evidence' Iran behind tanker attacks 18.06.2019

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is "strong evidence" Iran carried out attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. She also warned Iran of consequences if it violated the 2015 international nuclear deal.

USA Spannungen mit dem Iran | Drohne RQ-4A Global Hawk

US 'approved strikes on Iran,' then suddenly called them off 21.06.2019

President Trump had reportedly approved air strikes in retaliation for Tehran's downing of a US drone. A decision to stand down was allegedly made after Trump met with Congressional leaders.

