 Germany′s Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time within weeks | News | DW | 10.07.2019

News

Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time within weeks

The German chancellor was seen slightly shaking while greeting Finland's prime minister in Berlin. It's the third time in recent weeks that this has been noticed during public appearances.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Finnland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to be shaking in Berlin on Wednesday while receiving Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, according to reporters and witnesses.

Video of the event shows her slightly shaking for an extended period of time while Finland's national anthem was playing. 

Shortly afterwards, a government spokesman said that the chancellor was fine and that discussions with Rinne were continuing as planned.

It was the third time in recent weeks that Merkel was seen visibly shaking at a public event.

On June 18, she visibly shook while receiving Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky with military honors in Berlin. At the time, she said that she'd felt better after drinking three glasses of water.

A week later on June 27, Merkel also shook during a ceremony with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Her office has dismissed concerns about the chancellor's health, saying that the prior instances were due to the heat.

Temperatures on Wednesday in Berlin, however, were cooler.

More to follow...

rs/jm (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Watch video 00:51

Two prior events where Merkel was seen shaking

