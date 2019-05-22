 Germany′s AKK accused of calling for ′censorship′ during election campaign | News | DW | 28.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's AKK accused of calling for 'censorship' during election campaign

The head of Germany's conservative CDU party wants to hold a debate on whether opinions expressed online ahead of elections should face regulation. The idea has sparked an outcry, with critics warning of censorship.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is facing heavy criticism after proposing a debate on the regulation of political views on the internet during election campaigns. 

The plan was broached on Monday following the party's battering in the weekend's European Parliament elections. The CDU and its CSU ally won 28% of the vote — a drop in seven points from 2014.

Just days before the election, German YouTube star Rezo released a video in which he urged voters to punish the CDU and its coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD) over climate inaction. The clip went viral and led to 70 other influential YouTubers reiterating his message in another video aimed at young voters.

Read moreOpinion: German YouTuber takes on Angela Merkel's CDU

Watch video 02:39

EU vote: Heavy losses for ruling parties

"What would actually happen in this country if, say, 70 newspapers decided just two days before the election to make the joint appeal: 'Please don't vote for the CDU and SPD'?" Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor as CDU leader, said in Berlin. "That would have been a clear case of political bias before the election."

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is often referred to by the initials AKK, said there were important questions to be addressed, including "what are the rules that apply to opinions in the analog sphere? And which rules should apply in the digital sphere?"

These are questions "we will discuss — not just in the CDU ... rather, I'm certain, they'll play a role in discussions surrounding media policy and democracy in the future." 

Read moreEU election: Germany's youth wield their political power

  • Matteo Salvini celebrates election results in Milan, May 26, 2019. (AFP/M. Medina)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Italy: Populist surge continues

    Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's far-right League took 33.6% of the vote, a jump from the 17% claimed by the anti-immigration party in 2018 national elections. The results may change the balance of power in the League's fragile coalition with 5-Star, which slumped to 16.6% compared to with 32% in national elections last year. The opposition Democratic Party won 23.5%.

  • Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez casts his vote in European elections. (Reuters/S. Vera)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Spain: Traditional parties buck trend and bounce back

    Unlike much of the continent, Spain's traditional center-left and center-right parties enjoyed a renaissance. The governing Socialists picked up 33% of the vote. That makes the PSOE the strongest social democrat delegation in the European Parliament. The conservative, pro-EU Popular Party won 20%, while Ciudadanos took 12.2%. The new far-right Vox party took only 6.2%; Podemos barely cracked 10%.

  • Germany's Green party celebrate in Berlin as results are announced. (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Germany: Main parties suffer losses, Greens surge

    Angela Merkel's CDU and its CSU ally won 28% of the vote, down 7 points from 2014. The Social Democrats continued to plunge, dropping 11 points to only 15.6%. The Greens emerged a real winner, doubling their support from the last polls to 20.7%. The euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 10.6% percent, a notable dip from its 2017 general election performance.

  • French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party leader Marine Le Pen reacts after the first results in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    France: Len Pen on top, but most seats to pro-EU parties

    Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) claimed first place overall, but RN's 23.5% of the vote represented a slight loss of support compared to 2014. The En Marche-led coalition won 22.5%, closer to Le Pen than polls had predicted. The Republicans and Socialists, France's traditional heavyweights, continued their political collapse, while the Greens jumped to third.

  • Nigel Farage gives a thumbs-up gesture after casting his vote in Biggin Hill; Thursday, May 23, 2019. (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press/R. Tang)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    UK: Brexit Party first, Conservatives and Labour punished

    Britain emerged from the vote polarized as it tries to leave the EU by October. Nigel Farage's Brexit Party took first place with 31.7%, although the pro-EU Liberal Democrats also enjoyed a surge in support. Both the Conservatives and Labour were hammered, receiving 8.7% and 14%, respectively. The UK's latest batch of MEPs will vacate the European Parliament when or if the country leaves the EU.

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban casts his vote in Budeapest. May 26, 2019. (Reuters/B. Szabo)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Hungary: Fidesz strong in polls, seeking a group in parliament

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told supporters that his Fidesz party, which won 13 of Hungary's 21 seats in the EU Parliament, "will cooperate with everyone who wants to stop immigration." Fidesz was suspended from the EPP bloc over the deterioration in the rule of law in Hungary. Orban did not address speculation that Fidesz could join Italy's Matteo Salvini's far-right bloc, the ENF.

  • Frans Timmermans makes a speech as early results are announced. Brussels, May 26, 2019. (picture-alliance/AA/D. Aydemir)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    The Netherlands: Socialists win, anti-EU parties lose ground

    Frans Timmermans, the center-left Socialist and Democrats (S&D) bloc's top candidate, led his PvdA party to the top spot in the Netherlands with 19% of the vote . He's called for progressive parties in the EU Parliament such as the Liberals, Greens and Socialist to work together. The Netherlands' two right-wing populist parties secured a combined 15% of the vote.

    Author: Chase Winter


How critics responded

Kramp-Karrenbauer's comments have provoked a backlash from opposition politicians.

"I don't think that AKK should blame others for the CDU [election] result," said Green Party MP Katrin Göring-Eckardt. "Those who don't take the climate crisis seriously will lose out."

"AKK is considering the regulation of expression of opinions before elections," Christian Lindner, the head of the pro-business Free Democrats, wrote on Twitter.

"I can hardly believe it. On the contrary, we need more open debate, especially on social media," he said. 

"The statement from CDU chair AKK today about comments from influencers is an unprecedented attack on freedom of opinion," Left Party MP Niema Movassat tweeted. "This is unacceptable, and she should resign immediately."

Read moreGerman EU election results ramp up pressure on Merkel's coalition

Georg Pazderski of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party accused the CDU leader of floating the idea of "censorship of the internet," out of fear that the CDU will suffer further defeats in upcoming state elections in eastern Germany.

Kramp-Karrenbauer responded to the criticism later Monday, saying it was "absurd to accuse me of wanting to regulate expression of opinion."

"Freedom of opinion is a valuable asset in a democracy. But what we need to talk about are the rules that apply during an election campaign," she said.

Watch video 00:47

AKK: CDU has 'not been dynamic enough'

nm/cmk (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany's CDU slams YouTuber Rezo over political viral video

A YouTuber has come under attack from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, accusing him of spreading false information about the party. The YouTuber had accused the party of not doing enough on climate change. (22.05.2019)  

German EU election results ramp up pressure on Merkel's coalition

Germany's major parties have slumped again in the European elections, with the Social Democrats particularly hard-hit. The result could potentially accelerate Chancellor Angela Merkel's departure. (26.05.2019)  

German YouTubers: Don't vote CDU or SPD or AfD

Some 70 influential creators spoke out against Germany's ruling parties for climate inaction. The CDU has had to walk back its criticism of a YouTube star who slammed them for not tackling climate change. (24.05.2019)  

EU election: Germany's youth wield their political power

Greta Thunberg, "Fridays for Future," and a popular YouTuber pushed climate change to the top of the European elections agenda in Germany. The young voted in droves and want to change more than the political landscape. (27.05.2019)  

Opinion: German YouTuber takes on Angela Merkel's CDU

A 26-year-old YouTuber is making headlines with his tirade against the Christian Democrats. Many disagree with the man's tone, but his video makes an important contribution to democracy, DW's Fabian von der Mark writes. (23.05.2019)  

EU election results at a glance

Pro-EU forces took nearly two-thirds of seats in the European Parliament, countering a populist surge in most countries. Nevertheless, euroskeptics fared well in France and Brexit-ridden Britain, among others. (27.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU vote: Heavy losses for ruling parties  

AKK: CDU has 'not been dynamic enough'  

Related content

Deutschland YouTuber Rezo

Germany's CDU slams YouTuber Rezo over political viral video 22.05.2019

A YouTuber has come under attack from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, accusing him of spreading false information about the party. The YouTuber had accused the party of not doing enough on climate change.

Deutschland Webvideopreis 2017 Rezo

German YouTubers: Don't vote CDU or SPD or AfD 24.05.2019

Some 70 influential creators spoke out against Germany's ruling parties for climate inaction. The CDU has had to walk back its criticism of a YouTube star who slammed them for not tackling climate change.

Deutschland | Europawahlen | Reaktion CDU Mitglieder

German EU election results ramp up pressure on Merkel's coalition 26.05.2019

Germany's major parties have slumped again in the European elections, with the Social Democrats particularly hard-hit. The result could potentially accelerate Chancellor Angela Merkel's departure.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  