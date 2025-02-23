Germany's AfD: Election success amounts to nothing

The far-right populist AfD has emerged as the second strongest political force in Germany's election. Despite its success — and support from Elon Musk and JD Vance — it has no chance of participating in government.

It is a historic result for the Alternative for Germany party (AfD): just twelve years after the party was founded, it has become the second largest political force in Germany. With around 20% of the vote, it almost doubled its result from the last general election in 2021. In eastern Germany, it has even become the strongest political force.

On election night, the AfD lead candidate Alice Weidel stressed again that her party is willing to enter into a coalition with the victorious center-right bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU).

At the same time, she lashed out at the CDU/CSU's leader and the likely next Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In reference to his promise some years ago to halve the AfD's vote share, Weidel told her supporters: "They wanted to halve us, but the opposite has happened!"

The AfD had managed to shape political discourse during the election campaign in Germany with its anti-immigration rhetoric, calling for Germany's borders to be closed to refugees and asylum seekers.

Support from Musk and Vance

US billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Muskmade the headlines in Germany during the election campaign when he actively supported the AfD. He was joined by US Vice President JD Vance, who also came out in support of the party.

The AfD classified by the German security authorities as partially far-right extremist, with some of its chapters and party members under observation by the domestic intelligence agency.

This classification was prompted by numerous statements by AfD party officials, for example questioning the equal rights of Germans with an immigration background.

Several AfD officials have come under scrutiny for using banned slogans and symbols from the Nazi era. One of the party's leading figures, the Thuringian AfD state chairperson Björn Höcke, was convicted twice in 2024 for using a banned slogan of Hitler's paramilitary Sturmabteilung, SA.

In the weeks leading up to the general election, hundreds of thousands of people in Germany protested against the AfD. The party's rise was seen as a danger for democracy and for migrants in Germany.

AfD still treated as pariah

Despite its election success, the AfD's result falls short of the party's own expectations. Many members had secretly hoped to end up neck-and-neck with the CDU/CSU, or even come in first. The AfD election night party therefore was a bit of a muted affair in view of the pronounced gap.

There are no new options for the AfD. In a post-election TV debate with the main parties' top candidates, Friedrich Merz, the likely new chancellor of Germany, repeated his rejection of the AfD: "You can hold out your hand as much as you like, we will not be pursuing the wrong policies for this country."

Merz cited different positions on foreign and security policy as the main reason for rejecting cooperation with the AfD, which is calling for Germany to leave the EU, a return to a national currency and an end to military support for Ukraine. Addressing Weidel directly, Merz said: "You want the opposite of what we want and that is why there will be no cooperation."

Alice Weidel has her eyes set on the future: She has already indicated her availability to be her party's candidate for chancellor at the next election in 2029: "We will overtake the CDU/CSU. And then we will get a mandate to govern," Weidel declared on the party's own TV channel.

This article was originally written in German.

