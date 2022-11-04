  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A shipwreck on the Rhine River bed
The Rhine River got so dry during a drought this summer that old shipwrecks became visibleImage: Markus van Offern/IMAGO
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Germany's 2030 climate goals in peril, experts warn

2 hours ago

Industry and transport were the two sectors most responsible for Germany's sluggish emissions reductions, a government study found. Berlin is also unlikely to meet renewable energy targets.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J52j

An expert committee convened by the government warned on Friday that Germany was in serious danger of not meeting its 2030 climate goals.

"At the moment it doesn't look like we can reach the targets," Brigitte Knopf, the committee's deputy chair, said at the report's presentation.

"We will definitely not reach the climate targets for 2030 with a 'business as usual' approach," she said.

Berlin had vowed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 65% of 1990 levels by the year 2030. Last year, the country's Climate Protection Act underwent major reforms following a landmark top court ruling that said the law was too vague.

Germany has also vowed to completely exit coal by 2030, but the country recently stepped up production in response to dwindling supplies of natural gas from Russia.

"The annual reduction amount achieved would have to more than double compared to the historical development of the last 10 years," said committee member Thomas Heimer of German emission levels.

The worst offenders, the report found, were the industrial sector and the transport sector. They would have to roll back emissions 10-fold and 14-fold, respectively, in order to meet the targets.

Are e-fuels really eco-friendly?

Goals for renewables also unlikely to be met

Ambitious goals for renewable energy use promoted by the environmentalist Green Party, which now governs in a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), are also unlikely to be met. 

A target of 80% of Germany's energy grid being powered by renewables has been hampered by supply chain issues and red tape.

The report found though that the energy sector accounted for some 27% of Germany's emissions reductions from 2000 to 2021. Indeed, energy, construction, industry and transport had made serious strides in the beginning of this time period before drastically slowing down in the past decade.

The presentation came two days before the next of the next World Climate Conference, COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

es/wd (dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

History8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Symbolbild: Krankenhaus Deutschland

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

HealthNovember 3, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A man walks past two trailers full of wood in the forest in Polany, Slovakia, September 23, 2022

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Climate5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage