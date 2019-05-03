Germany's 16 states: Thuringia

10 reasons to visit Weimar The cradle of modernity Weimar opened a new Bauhaus Museum in April 2019. The Bauhaus school for architecture, art and design was active in this city from 1919 to 1925. It is renowned for its designs of buildings, furniture and everyday objects — including the cradle above — that were reduced to essential lines. Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius (1883-1969) personally contributed to the selection of the museum's collection.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Historic founding site of the Bauhaus The founding site of the State Bauhaus school is today the campus of the Bauhaus University of Weimar. In 1919, Walter Gropius united the School of Arts and Crafts here to create a revolutionary new educational institution. In the light-flooded studio building (photo), artists, designers and architects worked on ideas to modernize society after the First World War.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Rulers with a sense for art Attracting creative artistic minds to Weimar was the policy of the Dukes of Saxony-Weimar for almost 200 years. Duke Carl August and his mother Anna Amalia laid the foundation stone: At the end of the 18th century they ensured Weimar's rise to a center of German cultural and intellectual history. Today, the ducal art collection in the City Palace is a testimony to this legacy.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Goethe's garden house The aspiring poet Johann Wolfgang Goethe came to Weimar in 1775 at the invitation of Duke Carl-August. The Duke gave him the garden house in the Park an der Ilm to live and work in. Later Goethe moved to the more spacious house on Frauenplan, which is now also a museum.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Schiller's house Because Goethe gave him an apartment and the Duke offered him better pay, Friedrich Schiller moved to Weimar in 1799. The second floor, the mansard, served as the writer’s work and living rooms, which are now a museum. With the exception of "The Maid of Orleans," all of Schiller's late dramas were performed at the Weimar Hoftheater, which is today the German National Theater.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Duchess Anna Amalia Library The Anna Amalia Library is one of the earliest publicly accessible collections of a sovereign's books and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Goethe was its director for 30 years. Destroyed by a devastating fire in 2004, the restored rococo hall is today once again a magnificent home for the classics of German literature from around 1800.

10 reasons to visit Weimar From Court Theater to Parliament Not only were Schiller's plays performed in this theater, but in 1919 the National Assembly of the first German republic met here. The Deutsches Nationaltheater thus became the birthplace of German democracy. Nowadays, opera, drama and concerts, from classical to contemporary works, are on the program.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Buchenwald Memorial Site But even the darkest chapter of German history left its mark on the city. On the Ettersberg hill, the Buchenwald Memorial Site is a reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis. They set up the Buchenwald concentration camp on the site in 1937. It was one of the largest death camps in Germany. Here 56,000 people died from torture, medical experiments or emaciation.

10 reasons to visit Weimar In the heart of the old town A detour to the beautiful living area of Weimar is a must when visiting the city: The market place is a meeting point for locals and tourists. Here you will find the Town Hall (on the right) dating from the Renaissance and the Hotel Elephant, where all the famous guests of the town have stayed.

10 reasons to visit Weimar Dumpling Marie at the Scharfe Ecke restaurant No visit to Weimar would be complete without tasting Thuringian dumplings. The restaurant "Scharfe Ecke" in the old town is an institution for that. The famous dumplings are of course homemade. Everyone can see from a distance whether the restaurant is open or not by whether the Kloss-Marie (Dumpling Marie) statue is positioned outside the front door. Author: Frederike Müller



Those who travel to this federal state in the middle of Germany will find an abundance of cultural sites of national and international importance. But away from the cities, Thuringia is above all one thing: rich in forests and with the 170 km (106 mi) long Rennsteig route ideal for hiking.

Travel tips for Thuringia

State capital Erfurt

Thuringia's largest city has an impressive old town center around the cathedral. A famous landmark is the 120 meter (393 ft) long Krämerbrücke bridge, on which half-timbered houses with shops and cafes are lined up close to each other.

Classical city of Weimar

Cosmopolitanism, universal educational standards, humanistic striving - these were the aspirations of poets Goethe and Schiller. These eminent visionaries lived 250 years ago in Weimar and left their mark on the Thuringian town. The places where they worked here are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Hiking paradise Thuringia

The Rennsteig in the Thuringian Forest is the longest high-altitude hiking trail in Germany. Lukas Stege, presenter of the DW travel magazine Check-in, has picked out his three favorite stations along the 170-kilometer route: the summer toboggan run on the Inselsberg, a wildlife observation station in the biosphere reserve and a sustainable tropical house project — and all in the middle of Europe.

Highlight in a 360-degree video

During a city tour of the Thuringian town of Eisenach, visitors repeatedly come across the traces of Martin Luther. A highlight is a visit to Wartburg Castle, where the reformer had been hiding from 1521onwards. During that time he translated the New Testament of the Bible into German in just eleven weeks.

If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

