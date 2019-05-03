 Germany′s 16 states: Thuringia | DW Travel | DW | 05.06.2019

Federal states of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Thuringia

Be it Wartburg or Weimar, Goethe or Gropius — the legacy of famous Germans leads to Thuringia. In 2019, the Bauhaus will be the main focus. The school revolutionized architecture 100 years ago.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Thüringen

  • A colorful object that looks like a cradle - to represent the birth of the new approach to design (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Weiser)

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    The cradle of modernity

    Weimar opened a new Bauhaus Museum in April 2019. The Bauhaus school for architecture, art and design was active in this city from 1919 to 1925. It is renowned for its designs of buildings, furniture and everyday objects — including the cradle above — that were reduced to essential lines. Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius (1883-1969) personally contributed to the selection of the museum's collection.

  • Exterior of the Bauhaus University building in Weimar

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Historic founding site of the Bauhaus

    The founding site of the State Bauhaus school is today the campus of the Bauhaus University of Weimar. In 1919, Walter Gropius united the School of Arts and Crafts here to create a revolutionary new educational institution. In the light-flooded studio building (photo), artists, designers and architects worked on ideas to modernize society after the First World War.

  • City Palace exterior and gardens in Weimar

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Rulers with a sense for art

    Attracting creative artistic minds to Weimar was the policy of the Dukes of Saxony-Weimar for almost 200 years. Duke Carl August and his mother Anna Amalia laid the foundation stone: At the end of the 18th century they ensured Weimar's rise to a center of German cultural and intellectual history. Today, the ducal art collection in the City Palace is a testimony to this legacy.

  • People walking through a park which contains an old timber-framed house

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Goethe's garden house

    The aspiring poet Johann Wolfgang Goethe came to Weimar in 1775 at the invitation of Duke Carl-August. The Duke gave him the garden house in the Park an der Ilm to live and work in. Later Goethe moved to the more spacious house on Frauenplan, which is now also a museum.

  • Deutschland Literatur Schillers Wohnhaus vor Wiedereröffnung in Weimar (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reichel)

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Schiller's house

    Because Goethe gave him an apartment and the Duke offered him better pay, Friedrich Schiller moved to Weimar in 1799. The second floor, the mansard, served as the writer’s work and living rooms, which are now a museum. With the exception of "The Maid of Orleans," all of Schiller's late dramas were performed at the Weimar Hoftheater, which is today the German National Theater.

  • Rococo Hall, with wooden floors, book shelves, statues and paintings, in the Duchess Anna Amalia Library

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Duchess Anna Amalia Library

    The Anna Amalia Library is one of the earliest publicly accessible collections of a sovereign's books and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Goethe was its director for 30 years. Destroyed by a devastating fire in 2004, the restored rococo hall is today once again a magnificent home for the classics of German literature from around 1800.

  • Statues of Goethe and Schiller in front of the former Court Theater in Weimar

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    From Court Theater to Parliament

    Not only were Schiller's plays performed in this theater, but in 1919 the National Assembly of the first German republic met here. The Deutsches Nationaltheater thus became the birthplace of German democracy. Nowadays, opera, drama and concerts, from classical to contemporary works, are on the program.

  • The barbed-wire fencing running along the exterior of the former Buchenwald death camp (Getty Images/J. Schlueter)

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Buchenwald Memorial Site

    But even the darkest chapter of German history left its mark on the city. On the Ettersberg hill, the Buchenwald Memorial Site is a reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis. They set up the Buchenwald concentration camp on the site in 1937. It was one of the largest death camps in Germany. Here 56,000 people died from torture, medical experiments or emaciation.

  • Market place in front of the town hall in Weimar 2013

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    In the heart of the old town

    A detour to the beautiful living area of Weimar is a must when visiting the city: The market place is a meeting point for locals and tourists. Here you will find the Town Hall (on the right) dating from the Renaissance and the Hotel Elephant, where all the famous guests of the town have stayed.

  • Statue of an old woman in an apron holding a tray with dumplings in front of the Scharfe Ecke restaurant in Weimar (DW/K. Schmidt)

    10 reasons to visit Weimar

    Dumpling Marie at the Scharfe Ecke restaurant

    No visit to Weimar would be complete without tasting Thuringian dumplings. The restaurant "Scharfe Ecke" in the old town is an institution for that. The famous dumplings are of course homemade. Everyone can see from a distance whether the restaurant is open or not by whether the Kloss-Marie (Dumpling Marie) statue is positioned outside the front door.

    Author: Frederike Müller


Those who travel to this federal state in the middle of Germany will find an abundance of cultural sites of national and international importance. But away from the cities, Thuringia is above all one thing: rich in forests and with the 170 km (106 mi) long Rennsteig route ideal for hiking. 

Watch video 01:27

Travel tips for Thuringia

State capital Erfurt

Thuringia's largest city has an impressive old town center around the cathedral. A famous landmark is the 120 meter (393 ft) long Krämerbrücke bridge, on which half-timbered houses with shops and cafes are lined up close to each other.

Watch video 01:13

#DailyDrone: Erfurt

Classical city of Weimar

Cosmopolitanism, universal educational standards, humanistic striving - these were the aspirations of poets Goethe and Schiller. These eminent visionaries lived 250 years ago in Weimar and left their mark on the Thuringian town. The places where they worked here are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Watch video 02:55

Classic sites in Weimar

Hiking paradise Thuringia

The Rennsteig in the Thuringian Forest is the longest high-altitude hiking trail in Germany. Lukas Stege, presenter of the DW travel magazine Check-in, has picked out his three favorite stations along the 170-kilometer route: the summer toboggan run on the Inselsberg, a wildlife observation station in the biosphere reserve and a sustainable tropical house project — and all in the middle of Europe.

Watch video 09:50

Hiking along the Rennsteig ridge

Highlight in a 360-degree video

During a city tour of the Thuringian town of Eisenach, visitors repeatedly come across the traces of Martin Luther. A highlight is a visit to Wartburg Castle, where the reformer had been hiding from 1521onwards. During that time he translated the New Testament of the Bible into German in just eleven weeks.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want.If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.

DW recommends

10 reasons to visit Weimar

Weimar in Thuringia is associated with poets Goethe and Schiller; the Bauhaus school of architecture is also part of its cultural heritage. A new museum opened in 2019 to mark the 100th anniversary of its foundation.  

WWW links

Check-in: The TV Travel Magazine  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel tips for Thuringia  

Classic sites in Weimar  

Hiking along the Rennsteig ridge  

#DailyDrone: Erfurt  

