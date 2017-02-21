Germany's 16 states: Thuringia

Germany from A to Z: Weimar The cradle of modernity Weimar opened a new Bauhaus Museum in April 2019. The Bauhaus School for Architecture, Art and Design was active in this city from 1919 to 1925. It is renowned for its designs of buildings, furniture and everyday objects — including the cradle above — that were reduced to essential lines. Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius (1883-1969) personally contributed to the selection of the museum's collection.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Historic founding site of the Bauhaus The founding site of the Bauhaus school is today the campus of the Bauhaus University of Weimar. In 1919, Walter Gropius united the School of Arts and Crafts here to create a revolutionary new educational institution. In the light-flooded studio building (photo), artists, designers and architects worked on ideas to modernize society after World War I.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Rulers with a sense for art Attracting creative artistic minds to Weimar was the policy of the dukes of Saxony-Weimar for almost 200 years. Duke Karl August and his mother, Anna Amalia, laid the foundation stone: At the end of the 18th century they ensured Weimar's rise to a center of German cultural and intellectual history. Today, the ducal art collection in the City Palace is a testimony to this legacy.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Goethe's garden house Johann Wolfgang von Goethe came to Weimar as an aspiring poet in 1775 at the invitation of Duke Karl August. The Duke gave him the garden house in the Park an der Ilm to live and work in. Later, Goethe moved to the more spacious house on Frauenplan, which is now also a museum.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Schiller's house Because Goethe gave him an apartment and the duke offered him better pay, Friedrich Schiller moved to Weimar in 1799. The second floor, the mansard, served as the writer’s work and living rooms, which are now a museum. With the exception of "The Maid of Orleans," all of Schiller's late dramas were performed at the Weimar Hoftheater, which is today the German National Theater.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Duchess Anna Amalia Library The Anna Amalia Library is one of the earliest publicly accessible collections of a sovereign's books and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Goethe was its director for 30 years. Destroyed by a devastating fire in 2004, the restored rococo hall is today once again a magnificent home for the classics of German literature from around 1800.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar From Court Theater to Parliament Not only were Schiller's plays performed in this theater, but in 1919 the National Assembly of the first German republic met here. The Deutsches Nationaltheater thus became the birthplace of German democracy. Nowadays, opera, drama and concerts, from classical to contemporary works, are on the program.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Buchenwald Memorial Site But even the darkest chapter of German history has left its mark on the city. On the Ettersberg Hill, the Buchenwald Memorial Site is a reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis. They set up the Buchenwald concentration camp on the site in 1937, and it became one of the largest death camps in Germany. Some 56,000 people died here from torture, medical experiments or starvation.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar In the heart of the Old Town A detour to the beautiful center of Weimar is a must when visiting the city — the marketplace is a meeting point for locals and tourists. Here, you'll find the Town Hall (on the right) dating from the Renaissance and the Hotel Elephant, where all the famous guests of the town have stayed.

Germany from A to Z: Weimar Dumpling Marie at the Scharfe Ecke restaurant No visit to Weimar would be complete without tasting Thuringian dumplings. The restaurant Scharfe Ecke in the old town is an institution for its famous dumplings, which are, of course, homemade. Everyone can see from a distance whether the restaurant is open or not by whether the Kloss-Marie (Dumpling Marie) statue is positioned outside the front door. Author: Frederike Müller



Anyone visiting Thuringia in the middle of Germany will find a wealth of cultural sites of national and international repute. But away from the cities, Thuringia is above all one thing: rich in forests and with the 170 km (106 mi) long Rennsteig route ideal for hiking.

Watch video 01:27 Travel tips for Thuringia

State capital Erfurt

Thuringia's largest city has an impressive old town center around the cathedral. A famous landmark is the 120 meter (393 ft) long Krämerbrücke bridge, on which half-timbered houses with shops and cafes are lined up close to each other.

Classical city of Weimar

Cosmopolitanism, universal educational standards, humanistic striving - these were the aspirations of poets Goethe and Schiller. These eminent visionaries lived 250 years ago in Weimar and left their mark on the Thuringian town. The places where they worked here are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Border Stories in Thuringia and Hesse

Germany’s inner border separated Germany and all of Europe into East and West - as well as Hesse and Thuringia. In 1989 the wall came down in Berlin and the border between East Germany and the Federal Republic was opened. Check-in host Nicole Frölich traveled to places where Germany was once divided, including ones where this is still clear. They include the Point Alpha Memorial, and the Unity Bridge in Vacha. The recording took place before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hainich National Park

The former military exclusion zone is now the largest continuous mixed leafy forest area in Europe, a primeval forest in the middle of Germany. Hainich National Park is one of the old beech forests that once stretched right across central Europe and is today under UNESCO protection.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site A bird's eye view Hainich National Park offers unusual perspectives. On the canopy walkway visitors can walk through the tree tops. The 500-meter (1,640-feet) walkway helps visitors gain an overview of the 75 square kilometers (29 square miles) of park - as well as a glance into the habitat of birds and bats.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Magical blossoms in March Flowers shoot up everywhere in Hainich as soon as spring arrives. The early bloomers also benefit from the nutrients left by the foliage that dropped during the preceding autumn. But most of all the calcium-rich soil in Germany's biggest beech forest is fertile ground for lots of different plant species, like this Liverwort.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site UNESCO World Heritage Site The Holewort is also in full bloom. The colorful forest floor plant can be found everywhere in the in the Thuringian basin nature preserve. The entire area of the Hainich National Park along with other primeval beech forests in the Carpathians and Germany were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Birds do it, even educated fleas do it Bird song can be heard again following the quiet winter months. This is the season when the Black Woodpecker is on the lookout for a mate whom he attempts to attract with his pecking. It is one of seven woodpecker species that live and breed here. The Hainich National Park is home to an impressive 189 bird species.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Awaken your senses Visitors can explore Hainich forest in many ways - be it by bike, on foot or even in a horse-drawn carriage, there are 17 different themed tours on offer. There is much to see and smell all year round. Particularly from April to June when the paths are surrounded by blooming wild garlic, enchanting visitors with their distinctive scent.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Ancient forest in the middle of Germany Hainich forest is protected and is to be left to develop undisturbed - so there is no farming, and even dead wood is never cleared away. The ecosystem is supposed to regulate itself, making it a primeval forest that offers a habitat and feeding ground to rare animal and plant species.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Rare animals Ground beetles greatly profit from dead wood in the forest. They specialize in locating rotting wood, which offers them protection and a place to lay their eggs. A huge habitat, Hainich National Park is home to over 500 endangered beetle species. A little sensation was rediscovering this beetle, called the Reitters-Strunk-Saftkäfer, which had long been believed to be extinct in Germany.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site A green classroom Apart from preserving important habitats in the ancient forest the National Park also tries to teach environmental awareness. Visitors are told why sensitive ecosystems are important in the hope of making them more environmentally aware. The main focus is on young visitors, who come here on a school trip or those who are regularly in the park as part of the junior ranger program.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Endangered hunters In the wild cat settlement Hütscheroda, on the edge of the National Park, visitors get the chance to observe four types of native wild cats. Some 30 cats roam freely in Hainich forest. The shy animals need an extensive territory. They are also prime examples for the success and importance of linking habitats of endangered animal and plants species.

Hainich - National Park and World Heritage Site Autumn in Hainich Forest Hainich National Park is always a worth a visit, but particularly during the fall when the beech forest gradually transforms into a colorful paradise. Those wanting to enjoy this nature experience should choose one of the many active tours on offer. On a bike tour or a fairy tale walk the forest can be observed as it slowly goes to sleep. Author: Max Zander



The Rennsteig

The Rennsteig in the Thuringian Forest is the longest high-altitude hiking trail in Germany. Lukas Stege, presenter of the DW travel magazine Check-in, has picked out his three favorite stations along the 170-kilometer route: the summer toboggan run on the Inselsberg, a wildlife observation station in the biosphere reserve and a sustainable tropical house project — and all in the middle of Europe. The recording took place before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlight in a 360-degree video

During a city tour of the Thuringian town of Eisenach, visitors repeatedly come across the traces of Martin Luther. A highlight is a visit to Wartburg Castle, where the reformer had been hiding from 1521onwards. During that time he translated the New Testament of the Bible into German in just eleven weeks.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want.If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.



