Germany's 16 states: Schleswig-Holstein

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Cultural capital of the north Maritime flair also defines Schleswig-Holstein's Hanseatic city of Lübeck with its old town center surrounded by water. With some 1,800 listed buildings and historic alleys it is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city's landmark, the Holsten Gate is a must see. The late Gothic building dates back to the 15th century and is part of Lübeck's remaining city fortifications.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Ship ahoy! During the annual "Kieler Woche" sailing event the state capital, Kiel, climbs to the top of the tourist attraction list. Some 3 million guests watch the spectacle, which involves competitions and concerts. A highlight of the festival is the tall ship's parade, in which some 100 traditional sailing vessels participate.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Beach and party holidaying on Sylt It is hip and beautiful - and in the summer pretty much booked-out. The island of Sylt in the North Sea is one of Germans' most favored island destinations. During the day, visitors, including some celebrities, flock to the popular Westerland beach, and in the evenings they enjoy the island's many clubs and bars.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Walking on water Sylt is surrounded by the Wadden Sea, a landscape rich in plant and animal species, which in 2009 was declared a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site. Only the islands stick out above the water line when the tide is in, but when it flows out there is a mud plain reaching all the way to the horizon. Wading through the Wadden Sea visitors can enjoy watching the many crabs, mussels, snails and worms.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Wicker beach chairs and white sands Schleswig-Holstein also enjoys a numerous beaches on the Baltic Sea. On Fehmarn island there are an impressive 20 beaches waiting for visitors to relax or find adventure along the steep coastlines. With some 2,200 hours of sun annually, the island is one of Germany's sunniest regions.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Fisher's delight Even away from the coast, there's no way to escape the water. The so-called "Holstein Switzerland" region includes over 200 lakes, most of which are surrounded by hills and forests. Glaciers once shaped this diverse landscape, which today is a habitat for rare animal species like the white-tailed eagle. The oxygen-rich water in the lakes is full of fish, making it a paradise for anglers.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Rest and recuperation What looks like a river is actually a narrow inlet of the Baltic Sea, winding its way inland over some 43 kilometers (27 miles). The Baltic Sea fjord, known to the locals as Schlei, offers relaxation for those seeking quiet and peace, and ideal conditions for walking, cycling and sailing. The Schlei was formed during the last Ice Age, some 115, 000 years ago.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Viking world Goods have been exchanged and traded on the banks of the Schlei for centuries. Particularly in Haithabu, a flourishing Viking commercial center from the 9th to the 11th century and one of the first cities in northern Europe. It was home to some 2,000 people from a variety of cultures including Saxons and Friesans. The Viking museum Haithabu helps visitors travel back to those days.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Wild, Wild West (of the North) In Bad Segeberg the journey back in time takes you to America's Wild West. Since 1952, the annual Karl May Festival brings his adventure novels about the Wild West to life on an open-air stage at the scenic Kalkberg. The German author, famous for his novels of cowboys and Indians, never actually ever traveled to the United States.

10 reasons to love Schleswig-Holstein Frisian brew Even by German standards, the people of Flensburg are said to be taciturn and reserved. Not surprising given the rough climate they have to deal with, which dries your throat and leaves you aching for a drink. Little surprise that the region is home to a brewery ready to quench beer-drinkers' thirst. The "plop" made when a bottle is opened has become inseparable from the brewer's identity. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



The northernmost of all German states calls itself the land between the seas. While the North Sea coast is only thinly settled, the state's three biggest cities, Flensburg, Kiel and Lübeck, lie on the Baltic Sea coast. A green, flat state, rich in protected nature reserves, extends between the North and Baltic Seas.

The Wadden Sea

The Wadden Sea of the North Sea is one of the largest ecosystems in Europe, a landscape in constant change, shaped by the tides. Since 2009, the Wadden Sea of the North Sea has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich traveled through this fragile habitat, met mudflat dwellers and learned about the remoteness of a Hallig. The shooting took place before the coronavirus pandemic.

Where the vikings lived

Haithabu and Danewerk are among the best preserved Viking sites in the world. In 2019 they were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Let's fly you there!

The Schlei and Flensburg

Picturesque locations and a lot of nature at the Schlei estuary, a maritime atmosphere and flourishing rum trade in the old port of Flensburg —Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich went on a casual summer excursion to the far north of Germany.

Red cliffs in the ocean: Helgoland

50 kilometers (31 mi) off the German North Sea coast you will find the tiny archipelago of Heligoland. No cars, not even bicycles — no noise, just good air. A square kilometer of island bliss between sky and sea.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland Disembark, please! Heligoland is currently taking a coronavirus break and the locals are keeping to themselves. A rare luxury. Normally up to 3000 day tourists come to the island every day. The ships don't dock in the harbor, they anchor in the bay. For 200 years tourists have been brought ashore by traditional robust oak boats. They have been listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural World Heritage since 2018.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland Colorful reception This colorful harbor promenade welcomes all newcomers to the island. The lobster huts were originally used by fishermen as storage houses, today they house restaurants, stores and souvenir shops. Those still a little seasick from the crossing, which can happen in rough seas, can first take some time to recover here before continuing on their journey.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland Delicacies from the sea Heligoland is a great place for seafood. Lobster fishermen are still here, and crabs are also pulled out of the sea. "Knieper", is what they call crab claws. They are considered a delicacy here and are served with delicious dips. The guests are sometimes given a hammer to help them get to grips with the concrete-hard shells.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland Red landmark An easy hiking path leads over a rock plateau to the "Lange Anna". The needle rock at the northwestern tip of the island is Heligoland's landmark — and a nesting place of many bird species. In June and July a seabird known locally as Lummen raise their young here and on the nearby Lummen Rock. They make their first flight attempts in the evening — one of the many natural spectacles on the island.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland The other world inside the rocks Few today suspect that the rock has a huge bunker system running through it. It was built by the Nazis during World War II, who converted Heligoland into a sea base and fortress. The civilian protection bunker, the only one that has survived, can be visited nowadays. All other military installations were destroyed by the British Air Force in 1947.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland The beginnings of tourism The Heligoland from before the Second World War now only exists on postcards. Heligoland was turned into a seaside spa in 1826 and tourism developed into a solid source of income until World War II brought everything to a standstill. When the island was returned to German control in 1952 and inhabitants were allowed to go back, the tourism industry within a few years picked up speed again.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland A unique feature for Germany: duty free shopping From a customs point of view, Heligoland is considered a foreign country and is not subject to EU tax law. Guests can shop duty-free and without value added tax. This special regulation dates back to when Heligoland was British (1807-1890). When it was handed over to the German Reich, it was decided that the tax exemptions introduced under English rule should be retained, which still apply today.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland A hidden gem The smaller neighboring island of "Düne" can only be reached by ferry. A devastating storm tide separated it from the main island almost 300 years ago. It has an airport, a campsite, holiday bungalows and many beaches. This is used on the one hand by bathers in the summer. On the other hand, it is also home to the largest colony of grey seals in the North Sea.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland A nursery for grey seals In winter, hordes of amateur photographers set off for Düne island. This is when the adorable seal babies are born. Wooden paths and viewing platforms provide a good view of the animals — at a respectable distance. They must not be disturbed under any circumstances. Those who book a nature tour are on the safe side. Rangers bring tourists close to the animals — but never too close.

10 reasons to visit Heligoland A free light show in the evening Some manage to be at the right place, at the right time. At the end of the cliff path, which leads to the Lange Anna, the view looks west. It is the best place to watch the sunset. The low setting sun makes the sky and the red sandstone rocks glow. But only overnight guests get to experience this as the day tourists are long gone to make their way back to the mainland. Author: Anne Termèche



Sylt

Vacations on the North Sea between crashing luxury and Frisian coziness, wild surf and gentle Wadden Sea — on Sylt guests can relax wonderfully. As early as the middle of the 19th century, the first visitors came to the North Sea island for a swim; today there are almost one million guests annually.

Timmendorf Beach

There's a whiff of Sylt on the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, one of the most fashionable seaside resorts on the Baltic. Its three piers are very distinctive. At 150 meters, the Seeschlösschenbrücke is the longest and, with the Japanese tea house at its end, the most unusual.

Hanseatic City of Lübeck

600 years ago, Lübeck was one of the most important trading centers in northern Europe. Water, magnificent red-brick houses and churches are still part of the cityscape today. The city is world-famous for a culinary specialty: marzipan.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck River island Lübeck‘s Old Town lies on an island surrounded by the Trave River, which flows into the Baltic Sea about 20 kilometers further downstream. Historical ships lie in port in the Museum Harbour on the Trave, among them many traditional sailing vessels. Tourists can take day trips on some of them.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck The Holsten Gate It’s Lübeck’s main landmark, and in addition, a structure so famous that it was stamped on two-euro coins in 2006. The Holsten Gate was built in the 15th century to protect the city against foreign conquest. Nowadays its walls, some of which are up to 3.50 meters thick, enclose a museum detailing the city’s history.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck Brick buildings Lübeck’s Old Town boasts many elaborately ornamented brick buildings - like the Burgtor, the northern city gate, with the customs house. The entire Old Town has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1987. The use of baked red bricks as building materials arrived in northern Europe in the 12th century. It led to the emergence of the northern German Brick Gothic architectural style.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck Alleyways and courtyards Seafaring and trade made Lübeck rich in the Middle Ages. More and more people flocked to the city, but space on the Old Town island was limited, so courtyards behind the main buildings were built up. Small, two story buildings and narrow lanes resulted. Nowadays, small alleys still lead from the main streets into the jumble of the courtyards — ideal places to explore!

10 reasons to visit Lübeck Seafaring tradition Lübeck’s ship’s captains used to meet here. The Schiffergesellschaft is the former seafarers‘ guild house. Nowadays the gabled building, which dates from 1535, houses a restaurant with a maritime theme. Regional cuisine is served. Of course, that includes seafood dishes in many variations.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck Marzipan This sweetmeat made of almonds and sugar originated in the Orient, but it has a long tradition in Lübeck. Here confectioners always had the ingredients to hand, because the city was an important commercial center. Goods from around the world were available here. To this day, Lübeck is famed for its marzipan.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck Thomas Mann At the young age of 22, Thomas Mann wrote “Buddenbrooks,” about the rise and fall of a Lübeck merchant’s family. Later the writer was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature for the work. A museum in Lübeck is devoted to him: the Buddenbrookhaus is furnished as a setting for his novel.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck The European Hanseatic League Museum Lübeck is considered the "queen of the Hanseatic League”. In the Middle Ages the city played a major role in organizing the northern German merchants’ confederation. It’s no wonder, then, that in 2015 the European Hanseatic League Museum was opened in Lübeck. Specially decorated rooms illustrate the way life was lived at the time the League flourished.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck The nearby Baltic Sea What was good for the Hanseatic League merchants is still good for Lübeck: its proximity to the sea. The seaside resort of Travemünde is a district of Lübeck. As its name implies, it lies at the mouth of the Trave, where the river flows into the Baltic. After sightseeing in the Old Town, just come here, get yourself a Strandkorb — a roofed wicker beach chair - and enjoy the sea breeze.

10 reasons to visit Lübeck Yuletide wonderland Lübeck is considered northern Germany’s Christmas town. Several Christmas markets invite you to buy presents and drink mulled wine in the Old Town. The biggest is the historical Christmas market in front of the town hall. The building, which dates from 1308, frames the decorated marketplace. Author: Christina Deicke (ms)



Kiel, the state capital

Cruise ships can berth right in the middle of Kiel, and increasing numbers of tourists are using that mode of transport to visit this venerable seafaring city. Its closeness to the sea is constantly evident on land as well.

Specialty from Schleswig-Holstein

Traveling gives you an appetite. A quick shrimp sandwich always helps. In the coastal towns, whether in Büsum, Husum or Tönning they are cult: shrimp sandwiches. You can find them in every fish store, in snack bars and yes, even at the bakery. We present a popular variation to prepare at home: Bread with shrimps and fried egg - known locally as the Halligbrot. Here is a recipe how to make it.

Your trip to Germany

