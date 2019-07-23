 Germany′s 16 states: Saxony-Anhalt | DW Travel | DW | 24.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Federal states of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Saxony-Anhalt

Artistic landscaped gardens; lots of middle ages flair; a hot spot of modern Bauhaus architecture — for visitors, that means: UNESCO World Heritage sites wherever you look in Saxony-Anhalt.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen-Anhalt

  • Romanikpreis - Straße der Romanik (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Always follow the arches

    If you follow these signs, an exciting trip back to the Middle Ages awaits you. It takes you over 1000 kilometers through the state of Saxony-Anhalt and links 88 structures that were built during the Romanesque period of architecture, that is from 950 to 1250 AD.

  • Der Dom zu Magdeburg St. Mauritius und Katharina (picture-alliance/Alfons Rath)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Magdeburg Cathedral

    Magdeburg is a good starting point. This is where the Romanesque Road was first opened, on May 7,1993, the anniversary of the death of Otto the Great, the first German Holy Roman Emperor. Otto was fond of Magdeburg and enlarged the city on the River Elbe generously. He was one of the great patrons of architecture of his time and is buried in Magdeburg Cathedral.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/F. Boxler)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Jerichow Monastery

    Semi-circular arches are a signature feature of Romanesque architecture, and nowhere else in Germany are they as prevalent as in Saxony-Anhalt. That's due to the vigorous building activity of the medieval kings and emperors. They founded numerous churches and monasteries, like the one in Jerichow on the Elbe (pictured). It was the era of Christianization in Germany.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/J. Lipták)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    St. Mary's Cathedral in Havelberg

    St. Mary's Cathedral rises majestically over the old town in Havelberg like an advertisement for the Christian faith. Otto the Great founded the bishopric of Havelberg on the Elbe as early as 946/948, in order to convert its inhabitants, the western Slavs, to Christianity. The long process was not without violence, but in 1170 the mighty cathedral was finally consecrated.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/Dipl. Restauratorin Corinna Grimm)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    St. Cyriac's Church, Gernrode

    Compared to Havelberg's cathedral, the church in Gernrode is tiny, but it, too, is a magnificent architectural monument. It was first mentioned in 961 AD, so it is more than a thousand years old. It is one of the few churches that managed to preserve their Romanesque style. Its most important artwork is the Holy Sepulcher, one of the earliest copies of the grave of Christ in Jerusalem.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/J. Lipták)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Königspfalz (royal palace) at Tilleda

    The early kings and emperors had no permanent royal residence. They traveled with their retinue from one palace complex (Pfalz) to the next, were catered for there, administered justice, and in this way were present throughout the realm. The Pfalz in Tilleda has been excavated, partially reconstructed and turned into an open-air museum that offers insights into life in medieval imperial Germany.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/N. Perner)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    St. Servatius Church, Quedlinburg

    The town of Quedlinburg is a must on the Romanesque Road. St. Servatius, the former collegiate church of its abbey, contains the tomb of King Heinrich I and his wife Mathilde. Heinrich made Quedlinburg a center of power in the Middle Ages. UNESCO declared it a world heritage site in 1994.

  • DW Sendung Check-in - Naumburger Dom (DW/K. Schmidt)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Naumburg Cathedral

    In 2018 Naumburg Cathedral achieved UNESCO world heritage status. It was begun in the Romanesque style, but then finished as a Gothic cathedral. In its interior you can see 12 life-size sandstone figures. They represent donors to the cathedral and are among the most impressive sculptures from the German Middle Ages.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/F. Boxler)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Halberstadt Cathedral

    The series of large cathedrals in Saxony-Anhalt continues: Merseburg, Zeitz, Halle, Halberstadt. Halberstadt Cathedral is famed for its church treasures. They include some of the earliest known woven tapestries. They date from the Romanesque period. The Abraham Angel Carpet (pictured), for instance, was woven in 1150 AD.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/F. Boxler)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    St. Thomas's village church in Pretzien

    On the Romanesque Road, not only do large and famous cathedrals invite you to stop and admire them; small village churches do so as well. Precious treasures slumbered in Pretzien's church for centuries. They were first uncovered in the 1970s during restoration work: frescoes painted in the 13th century.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik (IMG/F. Boxler)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Drübeck Convent Gardens

    The history of the Benedictine convent of St. Vitus in Drübeck in the Harz region dates back to 960 AD. It was damaged and rebuilt several times in subsequent centuries. Nowadays behind the old walls, there is a well-maintained convent garden. You can also spend the night in the complex.

  • Burg Querfurt (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Exss)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Querfurt Castle

    A deep moat, ten-meter thick ramparts and three mighty towers: this massive fortified castle in Querfurt was meant to deter enemies even from afar — and it did so successfully. Today it is one of the largest and best-preserved medieval fortifications in Germany. It was first documented in 880 AD.

  • Kloster Unser Lieben Frauen (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Gercke)

    Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

    Convent of our Blessed Lady, Magdeburg

    A trip along the Romanesque Road ends where it began, in Magdeburg. Next to Magdeburg Cathedral is another Romanesque building to visit: the Convent of our Blessed Lady. In 1993, the then German president, Richard von Weizsäcker opened the Romanesque Road here with the words, "The cradle of German history lies in Saxony-Anhalt."

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


Saxony-Anhalt is not only rich in Romanesque cathedrals, but also in half-timbered towns. Magdeburg and Quedlinburg are two of the oldest towns in Germany. More than 1000 years ago, both were the seats of power of the first Roman-German emperor, Otto the Great. Last but not least, Saxony-Anhalt is the home of the reformer Martin Luther.  

Watch video 01:21

Travel tips Saxony-Anhalt

100 years  of Bauhaus

In 2019 the Bauhaus will be celebrating its 100th birthday and a visit in Dessau a must-see. Many original buildings designed by the famous school of art, architecture and design still stand in Dessau. The legendary school building and the master houses, which have been part of the UNESCO World Heritage since 1996, were built in 1925/26. Visitors can even stay overnight in this World Heritage Site.

  • Bauhaus Dessau (DW / Nelioubin)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Arriving at the world cultural heritage-recognized good

    In the twilight, the Bauhaus building looks much smaller than I had imagined. All the photographers who have cpatured it and published their perspectives in architecture guidebooks likely used particularly sophisticated vantage points to give it a larger-than-life look. Nevertheless, seeing it with your own two eyes is a memory in the making.

  • Facade of the Bauhaus workshop building up close (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Light and airy

    Gropius wanted to do away with the heaviness in architecture; by using a large amount of glass in the Bauhaus workshop building, it appears airy and light. It should appear as though the building is floating. Not a single column is used to support the glass façade and the window ledges run horizontally. The architecture resembles a sculpture as new viewpoints are constantly emerging.

  • A view down the hallway with office doors at the Bauhaus building (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The bridge to Bauhaus

    The director's room of Walter Gropius is located on the bridgeway connecting the workshop building and the former vocational school across the street. The two parts of the building share an underground floor. The architecture was designed by Walter Gropius himself, attributed to his name alone and not a Bauhaus design.

  • A heater on the hall beneath a lamp (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Heat, not art

    The heaters are hung beneath the ceiling. Most of the first generation of Bauhaus architects wanted as a rule to have no picture on the wall and therefore saw the heating elements as an accessory, or replacement for image. That's why the radiators are located in a place where few would expect.

  • Master Houses by Walter Gropius (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The Master Houses

    Located along a green, tree-lined boulevard, the Master Houses were built in 1926/27 at the same time as the Bauhaus in Dessau and can be reached in five minutes from the Bauhaus workshop. Designed by Walter Gropius, the detached house belonging to the Bauhaus director has the largest yard. Located at the head of the avenue, the original was destroyed in World War II. Above, the reconstruction.

  • Master House used by Georg Muche and Oskar Schlemmer in Dessau (picture-alliance/ZB)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Living inside the Master Houses

    Georg Muche, a painter and graphic artist, shared a semi-detached house with his colleague Oskar Schlemmer. The studios, wall-to-wall, employ large picture windows that face the street to the north. There are a total of three semi-detached houses for Bauhaus teachers. A common feature among the houses (above), which are situated in a park, is that one can go directly outside from almost any room.

  • A wall of built-in wardrobes inside Georg Muche's house (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Space-saving living

    Inside the Master House where Georg Muche lived with his family is a bedroom with a wall of built-in wardrobes painted in primary colors. As the rooms were quite small in size, residents required quite a bit of storage, which the closets provided as they were integrated into the room seamlessly. The colors in the image above are the originals. These built-in closets were beloved by Walter Gropius.

  • A stairwell at the Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Living and working under one roof

    Walking upstairs in the studio building, you'll find the rooms where Anni and Josef Albers, Gertrud and Alfred Arndt or architect Franz Ehrlich worked. The Prellerhaus was the first student residence. As on a modern university campus, ithe dormitories were directly connected to the Bauhaus workshops. The women lived in the basement, the men on the three upper floors.

  • A simply furnished guest room at Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Hotel Bauhaus

    The "Prellerhaus" still has the flair of the 20s. Many at the Bauhaus designed their furniture themselves. Five rooms have been restored to their original look, including one where Marianne Brandt, the first and only woman in the metal workshop, stayed. Many rooms in the studio building can be rented by guests, like this one. If you want to feel the Bauhaus spirit, you've come to the right place.

  • The unemployment office in Dessau designed by Walter Gropius is a circular brick building (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The (un)employment office, done differently

    Walter Gropius has left his mark across Dessau, including at the employment office, which was completed according to his plans in 1929. The semicircular building does not correspond to the cliché of the Bauhaus as a white, square cube but it does follow the maxim of form follows function. The building with its five entrances still houses the employment office today.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (ct)


Packed with history: Quedlinburg

Another city, another millennium - the city of Quedlinburg, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a short trip into the early Middle Ages. Founded more than 1000 years ago, today almost half a million visitors a year are attracted by the charm of the narrow cobbled streets lined with half-timbered houses.

  • Weltkulturerbe auf Schlossberg Quedlinburg bedroht (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Collegiate church and castle

    Quedlinburg's center and roots are on the hill with its castle and collegiate church. The chapter of secular canonesses was founded by the future emperor Otto I to commemorate his late father, Henry I, and provide for his widow Mathilde and unmarried daughters of the nobility. The town that resulted remained an important temporary residence for the itinerant rulers for two centuries.

  • Deutschland Straße der Romanik Quedlinburg (Norbert Perner)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    A crypt for the royal couple

    In the year 919, 1100 years ago, Henry the Fowler, duke of Saxony, was appointed the first German king. According to legend, he was on a bird hunt in Quedlinburg when it happened. In the crypt of the Collegiate Church of St Servatius, Mathilde and Henry, the first German royal couple, are buried. With its simplicity and round arches of early Romanesque architecture, the room is very impressive.

  • Deutschland historische Osterprozession in Quedlinburg (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Gerig)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Royal residence

    Every year a historical Easter procession commemorates Quedlinburg's tradition as a residence for itinerant emperors and kings in the Middle Ages. There were temporary palaces all over Germany, about a day's ride from each other, but Quedlinburg was the preferred destination when it came to celebrating the important Easter festival.

  • Quedlinburg Altstadt UNESCO Weltkulturerbe (picture alliance / Bildagentur Huber)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Medieval monument

    Quedlinburg remained largely unscathed in the Second World War, and because in communist East Germany plans for demolition and rebuilding were not implemented, the town is one of the best-preserved half-timbered ensembles in Germany. Since the 1990s many buildings that threatened to collapse have been restored. In 1994 UNESCO declared the Old Town area a World Heritage site.

  • Deutschland Marktplatz in Quedlinburg (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Gerig)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Market square

    The market square was remodelled in about 2013. It lies in the so-called New Town, which is actually quite old, as it was founded in the 12th century. In the late Middle Ages, Quedlinburg became an economic power through its cloth traders and merchants, among other things, as a member of the Hanseatic League.

  • Deutschland Rathaus der Stadt Quedlinburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Vennemann)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Town Hall

    Parts of this Gothic stone building date back to the 14th century, and it's one of the oldest town halls in central Germany. Not only did the building house the city administration; it also served as a venue for special events, from theological debates after the Protestant reformation to unusual presentations. In 1645, for instance, one source reports the exhibition of a lion from Egypt.

  • Deutschland Altstadt Word-Gasse in Quedlinburg (picture-alliance/ZB/H. Wiedl)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    The Ständerbau

    The 1200 historically listed buildings in Quedlinburg include timber-framed houses from six centuries. One of the oldest of these, a post structure with tall, vertical struts (Ständerbau), dates from the 14th century. It houses the town's Museum of Half-timbered Architecture, which provides information about the history of this method of building.

  • Lyonel-Feininger-Galerie in Quedlinburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Bein)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Lyonel Feininger Gallery

    This gallery exhibits works by the German-American Bauhaus artist Lyonel Feininger, who lived in Germany until 1937. Shortly before he returned to the US, Feininger left a large number of his works to a friend of his in Quedlinburg, who saved them from destruction by the Nazis. The gallery is the only museum in Europe devoted to Feininger.

  • 17.12.2012 DW EUROMAXX City Quedlinburg

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Christmas Market

    Of course, such an inviting backdrop can't be without a Christmas market. This one has already been honored twice as the most beautiful in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. In addition, for "Advent in the Courtyards," usually closed historical inner courtyards are opened to the public, offering visitors everything from handicrafts to cuisine.

  • Deutschland Harz Schmalspurbahn am Brocken (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Naupold)

    10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

    Harz Narrow Gauge Railway

    The Harz Narrow Gauge Railway is the perfect way to travel to and from Quedlinburg. That's partly because parking space for buses and cars is limited in the town, and also because the steam train fits so perfectly in this historical setting.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)


Garden Kingdom Dessau-Wörlitz

The third World Heritage Site in Saxony-Anhalt: the Garden Kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz, a green work of art from the 18th century. Numerous canals run through the English landscape garden. Visitors can take a boat out onto the water, past the temple of Venus, the palace and works of art. A highlight of the entire complex is the first artificial volcano in Europe.  

Watch video 02:51

The garden kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz

Adrenaline in the Harz Mountains

Saxony-Anhalt not only attracts culture fans, but also more and more active holidaymakers. For example to the Harz Mountains. New attractions in Northern Germany's highest mountain range make sure of this. The 458 metre long steel suspension bridge at the Rappboden-Talsperre and a fast ride with the Mega-Zipline are definitely part of this, Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich is sure.

Watch video 09:06

Active vacations in the Harz

"Witches Dance Floor" in Thale

High above the village of Thale in the Harz Mountains lies the Hexentanzplatz, or "Witches Dance Floor". Apart from the Walpurgis Night to 1 May, where more than 10,000 witch and magic fans meet for a wild party, the mountain plateau is quite idyllic.

Watch video 01:00

#DailyDrone: Hexentanzplatz, Thale

Luther in Eisleben

If a worldwide survey were to ask who were the most famous Germans, the Protestant reformer Martin Luther would certainly be among them. He was baptized in the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Eisleben on November 11th, 1483. 

Watch video 01:00

#DailyDrone: Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Eisleben

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.

DW recommends

Back to the Middle Ages: On the Romanesque Road

Cathedrals, cloisters, churches, castles - for 25 years the Romanesque Road has run through Saxony-Anhalt, linking 88 architectural works in 73 places. It is one of the most popular scenic tourist routes in Germany. (03.04.2019)  

Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

Once a city on the cusp of something great, Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt appears to be shrunken in size in 2018. We follow the Bauhaus trailt to the city which once held such potential to see what it feels like a century on. (28.12.2018)  

10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg

Quedlinburg is one of the best-preserved timber-framed towns in Germany. In its more than 1000-year history, it has seen kings and emperors, survived threatening decay and been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994. (29.05.2019)  

WWW links

Check-in: The TV Travel Magazine  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel tips Saxony-Anhalt  

The garden kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz  

Active vacations in the Harz  

#DailyDrone: Hexentanzplatz, Thale  

#DailyDrone: Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Eisleben  

Related content

Frankreich Giulia Saudelli in Nizza

Europe by train — join the ride! 23.07.2019

Budapest's trendy districts and vintage markets in Paris are just two stops on their list: Since July 8, two of our reporters have been traveling through Europe on an Interrail tour. Follow their trip day after day!

Zehn Gründe für die Ostsee Seebad Sellin

10 reasons to go to the Baltic Sea 22.07.2019

For summer, sun, sand and sea, head for the Baltic Sea! Over 2,200 kilometers (1,367 mi) of its coastline is located in Germany. Here are some reasons why the Baltic Sea is one of the German's most popular destinations.

Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand, Berlin

Remembering the German Resistance 19.07.2019

Who were the people who risked their lives to resist the Nazis in Germany? A visit to the German Resistance Memorial Center in Berlin provides some answers — 75 years after the 20 July assassination plot.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore German World Heritage sites in 360°

Play the "DW World Heritage 360" app and discover UNESCO World Heritage in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  