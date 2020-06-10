Germany's 16 states: Saarland

10 reasons to love the Saarland region The state capital, Saarbrücken The first place to visit is the old town center. In the 18th century, the prince of Nassau-Saarbrücken had the town expanded as a Baroque royal seat. The Baroque church known as the Ludwigskirche is a particular gem, and it's the state capital's main landmark.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region The romantic Saar Excellent cycling and hiking trails run along the banks of the river that gave its name to the state. They offer fascinating views of the landscape, like this one of the Saar Loop, a U-shaped bend in the river near Mettlach, pictured here in the morning mist.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Glorious natural diversity If you enjoy hiking, you'll find the Saarland a very rewarding place to be. 60 trails crisscross the state, through widely diverse natural surroundings. The Saar-Hunsrück Climb is especially popular. A few years ago it was voted Germany's most beautiful hiking trail.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Industrial monuments For about 250 years, the Saarland was dominated by the steel and coal industries until they became unprofitable in the 1980s, when numerous mines and smelting plants were closed down. Nowadays you can tour many of them. The best-known is the Völklingen Ironworks, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1996.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Art and culture in disused factories The people of the Saarland region are inventive when it comes to finding alternative uses for their old factories. There's a lively arts and culture scene that turns them into venues for concerts, parties and exhibitions - such as the Urban Art Biennale, the world's largest street art exhibition, at the Völklingen Ironworks.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Impressive countryside The Bliesgau region is one of 15 German UNESCO biosphere reserves. It's also called the "Tuscany of the Saarland." Fields, forests, orchards, pastures and meadows dominate the area, which is marked by a high degree of biodiversity and a close coexistence between town and country.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Multifaceted cuisine Many organic ingredients from the Bliesgau region serve as ingredients for Saarland's cuisine. The choice ranges from hearty local dishes to sophisticated culinary fare. The influence of neighboring France is clearly evident in the mixture of flavors and styles here, where the most important thing is to enjoy your food, whatever its origins.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region The Schlossberg caves in Homburg In the town of Homburg, you can see Europe's largest man-made multicolored sandstone caves. The domed ceilings of these subterranean caverns, which lie under the ruins of Hohenburg Castle, shimmer in a wide array of reds and yellows. The caves reach down twelve stories, and were originally created for mining quartz and sandstone.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Roman legacy Even the imperial Romans found the Saarland fascinating, and left their traces on the banks of the Saar. The Borg Roman Villa Archaeology Park in Perl, for instance, is a 1st century-AD Roman villa reconstructed from excavations.

10 reasons to love the Saarland region Water fun at a resevoir lake Many holidaymakers go to Bostalsee, an artificial lake in northeastern Saarland near Sankt Wendel, to swim, fish, surf and camp in the great outdoors. There's a recreation park complex on its shores with 500 holiday homes and a tropical indoor swimming pool. The lake itself was created in 1979. Author: Christina Deicke



Germany's smallest state in surface area owes its name to the Saar, whose banks are lined with sights to see, from the city of Saarbrücken to the natural phenomenon of the spectacular hairpin turn in the river known as the Saarschleife, or Saar Loop. The Saarland borders on France and Luxembourg. Their cultural influences are reflected not only in its history but also in its cuisine.

Saarland for beginners

Check-in host Lukas Stege went on a holiday in the Saarland. The green region with its European spirit can be discovered in a very relaxed way.

Saarland: an insider's travel tip

Völklingen Ironworks, UNESCO World Heritage site

The last smelting furnace in the former ironworks in the town of Völklingen was shut down in 1986. Eight years later UNESCO declared the completely preserved ironworks a World Heritage site. It was the first industrial monument worldwide to receive that honor. Now this dinosaur from the heyday of industrialization provides an XXL backdrop for music festivals and blockbuster exhibitions.

A visit to the Völklingen Ironworks.

Michelin-starred cuisine in Saarbrücken

French cuisine in the style of Paul Bocuse — Klaus Erfort has been running his "Gästehaus" in Saarbrücken since 2003. With three Michelin stars, he's considered one of Germany's best chefs. The 2018 German Pastry Chef of the Year also works here.

The Pâtissier of the Year

