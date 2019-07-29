 Germany′s 16 states: Saarland | DW Travel | DW | 31.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Federal states of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Saarland

It's easy to relax in Saarland, far from mass tourism. Michelin-starred cuisine, a Franco-German way of life and the world's first industrial UNESCO World Heritage site are the pride of this small, Francophile state.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Saarland

  • Ludwigskirche Saarbrücken

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    The state capital, Saarbrücken

    The first place to visit is the old town center. In the 18th century, the prince of Nassau-Saarbrücken had the town expanded as a Baroque royal seat. The Baroque church known as the Ludwigskirche is a particular gem, and it's the state capital's main landmark.

  • Saarschleife bei Mettlach EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    The romantic Saar

    Excellent cycling and hiking trails run along the banks of the river that gave its name to the state. They offer fascinating views of the landscape, like this one of the Saar Loop, a U-shaped bend in the river near Mettlach, pictured here in the morning mist.

  • Wandern auf dem Saar-Hunsrück-Steig

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Glorious natural diversity

    If you enjoy hiking, you'll find the Saarland a very rewarding place to be. 60 trails crisscross the state, through widely diverse natural surroundings. The Saar-Hunsrück Climb is especially popular. A few years ago it was voted Germany's most beautiful hiking trail.

  • Saarland: Voelklinger Huette

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Industrial monuments

    For about 250 years, the Saarland was dominated by the steel and coal industries until they became unprofitable in the 1980s, when numerous mines and smelting plants were closed down. Nowadays you can tour many of them. The best-known is the Völklingen Ironworks, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1996.

  • UrbanArt Biennale 2015 in der Völklinger Hütte

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Art and culture in disused factories

    The people of the Saarland region are inventive when it comes to finding alternative uses for their old factories. There's a lively arts and culture scene that turns them into venues for concerts, parties and exhibitions - such as the Urban Art Biennale, the world's largest street art exhibition, at the Völklingen Ironworks.

  • Biosphäre Bliesgau im Saarland EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Impressive countryside

    The Bliesgau region is one of 15 German UNESCO biosphere reserves. It's also called the "Tuscany of the Saarland." Fields, forests, orchards, pastures and meadows dominate the area, which is marked by a high degree of biodiversity and a close coexistence between town and country.

  • Regionale Produkte aus dem Saarland EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Multifaceted cuisine

    Many organic ingredients from the Bliesgau region serve as ingredients for Saarland's cuisine. The choice ranges from hearty local dishes to sophisticated culinary fare. The influence of neighboring France is clearly evident in the mixture of flavors and styles here, where the most important thing is to enjoy your food, whatever its origins.

  • Deutschland Schlossberghöhlen in Humburg

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    The Schlossberg caves in Homburg

    In the town of Homburg, you can see Europe's largest man-made multicolored sandstone caves. The domed ceilings of these subterranean caverns, which lie under the ruins of Hohenburg Castle, shimmer in a wide array of reds and yellows. The caves reach down twelve stories, and were originally created for mining quartz and sandstone.

  • Freilichtmuseum Römische Villa Borg in Perl-Borg EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Roman legacy

    Even the imperial Romans found the Saarland fascinating, and left their traces on the banks of the Saar. The Borg Roman Villa Archaeology Park in Perl, for instance, is a 1st century-AD Roman villa reconstructed from excavations.

  • Bostalsee Saarland EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    10 reasons to love the Saarland region

    Water fun at a resevoir lake

    Many holidaymakers go to Bostalsee, an artificial lake in northeastern Saarland near Sankt Wendel, to swim, fish, surf and camp in the great outdoors. There's a recreation park complex on its shores with 500 holiday homes and a tropical indoor swimming pool. The lake itself was created in 1979.

    Author: Christina Deicke


Germany's smallest state in surface area owes its name to the Saar, whose banks are lined with sights to see, from the city of Saarbrücken to the natural phenomenon of the spectacular hairpin turn in the river known as the Saarschleife, or Saar Loop. The Saarland borders on France and Luxembourg. Their cultural influences are reflected not only in its history but also in its cuisine.   

Watch video 01:52

Travel tips for the Saarland region

Völklingen Ironworks, UNESCO World Heritage site

The last smelting furnace in the former ironworks in the town of Völklingen was shut down in 1986. Eight years later UNESCO declared the completely preserved ironworks a World Heritage site. It was the first industrial monument worldwide to receive that honor. Now this dinosaur from the heyday of industrialization provides an XXL backdrop for music festivals and blockbuster exhibitions. 

Watch video 03:04

Völklingen ironworks - Industrial heritage

Michelin-starred cuisine in Saarbrücken

French cuisine in the style of Paul Bocuse – Klaus Erfort has been running his “Gästehaus” in Saarbrücken since 2003. With three Michelin stars, he's considered one of Germany's best chefs. The 2018 German Pastry Chef of the Year also works here. 

Watch video 04:04

The Pâtissier of the Year

Michelin-starred cuisine in Perl-Nennig

Gourmets can reach for culinary stars not only in the state capital, but also in the village of Perl-Nennig. Germany's best chef, Christian Bau, who cooks in the restaurant in Schloss Berg, a historically listed Renaissance castle near the border to Luxembourg, has also earned three Michelin stars. 

Watch video 03:42

Gault-Millau's chef of the year

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.

DW recommends

10 reasons to love the Saarland region

It may be small, but it's delightful. Let us show you the Saarland region! (28.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel tips for the Saarland region  

Völklingen ironworks - Industrial heritage  

The Pâtissier of the Year  

Gault-Millau's chef of the year  

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore German World Heritage sites in 360°

Play the "DW World Heritage 360" app and discover UNESCO World Heritage in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  