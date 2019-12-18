Germany's 16 states: Rhineland-Palatinate

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Greetings from the Middle Ages Above the Moselle valley, the Middle Ages come back to life. From imposing castles like the Reichsburg near Cochem, knights were able to keep a watchful eye on the river at all times. They also made a thriving business by charging a toll from every boat that sought to pass. Cochem today is a tourism hub for the "Terrassenmosel" - named after the highest vineyard terraces in Europe.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Hiking with a view The Rheinsteig hiking trail follows an elevated path for an impressive 320 kilometers along the Rhine. But for shorter hiking fun you can make use of the circular paths that are attached to the trail, leading you up and down hills on narrow paths through steep vineyards, along the river shore and over high plateaus, passing legendary sights such as the Lorelei rock at St. Goarshausen.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate A day just for cyclists and skaters The slate cliffs along the river in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley, a World Heritage Site, are lined with castles and ruins. Every year on the last Sunday in June, cars are banned from driving on a 120-kilometer stretch of road from Bingen to Koblenz. This is when cyclists and skaters can enjoy the route, which culminates in a big party celebrated by 150,000 visitors on both shores of the Rhine.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Cable car fun The romanticism of the Rhine has drawn travelers for 200 years. You can take a boat ride from Koblenz - home of the German Corner, where the Rhine and Moselle meet - to the Lorelei cliff, or tour the Moselle valley. Visitors can take a cable car to the citadel Ehrenbreitstein, offering great views above the Rhine. And those who wish to stay up top can spend the night at the youth hostel.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Protected by the cathedral Worms cathedral is the spectacular backdrop for the annual Nibelungen Festival, a cultural summer highlight in Rhineland-Palatinate. The Nibelungen, one of Germany's best known sagas, has been inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register in recognition of its historical significance. Famous actors and directors have made the festival hugely successful.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Stone Age sensation In 2014 a hiker discovered scratch marks on the slate cliffs close to Gondershausen in the Hunsrück region. Archeologists were delighted, for this type of stone carving had until then only been found in Portugal, Spain and France, making this find currently the most northern Paleolithic rock art in Europe. The carvings, which are over 20,000 years old, are thought to represent horses.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate A forest filled with cliffs The Palatinate Forest nature reserve, along with the northern French Alsace region of North Vosges, forms a large biosphere reserve. Lynxes, wild cats, peregrine falcons and kingfishers have a protected habitat here. The southern rock land around the town of Dahn has made it very popular with climbers, who can test their abilities on more than 80 free-standing sandstone rocks.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Like the ancient Romans Riesling grapes grow particularly well on the sun-drenched steep terrace vineyards of the Moselle river. Roman conquerors introduced vines to the Germanic regions some 2,000 years ago, and even back then the Moselle wine trade flourished. Visitors today can charter a replica ancient Roman wine trader's boat to sample local wines. The Stella Noviomagi weighs anchor in Neumagen-Drohn.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate Ancient landmark The Roman Empire wanted to display its strength and power with this construction. It's nearly 30 meters in height and as many as six tons of stones were used to build it without any grouting. The Porta Nigra, or "black gate," is now a World Heritage Site and also very much a landmark of Trier. The originally pale gray sandstones only turned black over the course of several centuries.

10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate The jolly town of Mainz The Rhineland-Palatinate state capital is home to a carnival, the Mainzer Fassenacht or Fastnacht, which dates back to the 16th century. The climax of the carnival is the Rose Monday procession. A lovingly preserved tradition in Mainz are the "Schwellköpp" - oversized papier-mâché heads known as "swollen heads" that exaggeratedly represent typical Mainz characters and weigh up to 25 kilos. Author: Ille Simon



This state in western Germany is one of the country's oldest tourist regions. The Rhine and Moselle rivers and their surroundings have attracted tourists since the early 19th century. There are more than 500 castles and palaces to discover in Rhineland-Palatinate, and fertile countryside that is famed for its wines, from Riesling from the Palatinate to sparkling wine from the Moselle region.

Watch video 01:29 Travel tips for Rhineland-Palatinate

Along the German Wine Route

The German Wine Route is a themed tourist route that runs through south-western Rhineland-Palatinate. From almond blossoms in the spring to the grape harvest in the autumn, the multifaceted countryside is always enchanting. Good wine, delicious food, romantic wine-growing villages and castles —Check-in host Nicole Frölich finds the right mixture for a relaxing autumn vacation.

Intoxicating – the German Wine Route

Villa Ludwigshöhe

The Villa Ludwigshöhe lies on a hill overlooking the vineyards near Edenkoben. It's a small palace from the time when the Palatinate belonged to Bavaria. Nowadays the former summer residence of King Ludwig I is devoted to art: from concerts by young classical musicians to exhibitions of paintings by the Palatinate impressionist Max Slevogt.

#DailyDrone: Villa Ludwigshöhe

Trier

Amphitheater, city gate, baths — 2000 years ago, the Romans lived in Trier in the far west of Rhineland-Palatinate. They built a town for themselves with every conceivable comfort — and with it, important structures that now have UNESCO World Heritage status.

Trier from above

Upper Middle Rhine Valley

The Upper Middle Rhine Valley between Koblenz and Bingen in the northern Rhineland-Palatinate has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2002. With its picturesque castles and steep, vine-covered slopes, it's considered one of the most beautiful sections along the entire river. Such artists as Joseph Mallord William Turner stylized the romantic lure of the Middle Rhine Valley.

Upper Middle Rhine Valley - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

A Highlight in a 360 degree video

The Moselle river winds its way for 365 serpentine kilometers between Trier and the Middle Rhine Valley, past green vineyards and idyllic towns such as Bernkastel-Kues.

