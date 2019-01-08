 Germany′s 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania | DW Travel | DW | 02.05.2019

Federal states of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is home to seaside resorts once nicknamed "Berlin's bathtub," and is ideal for waterside holidays - from the Baltic Sea coast to the Mecklenburg lake district.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    A beacon by the sea

    Hanseatic towns like Stralsund represent a maritime tradition of sea faring and trading. The old town center with its red brick churches has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2002. Standing out in all that red is the white building of the Ozeaneum, the German Baltic Sea museum. Those who enjoy sailing set off from here to reach to the Baltic sea islands of Rügen and Hiddensee.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Never-ending Promenades

    The bathing resort of Ahlbeck is one of three "imperial spas" on the island of Usedom, where German Emperor Wilhelm II was already known to seek relaxation in a beach chair. Past the historic Seebrücke pier Europe's longest sea promenade leads 12 kilometers (7.8 miles) to Heringsdorf, Bansin and even across the border to the sea resort of Świnoujście (Swinemünde) in Poland.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Summer residences

    Like Usedom, the sea-front of the spa towns on Rügen are lined with hotels and villas in the typical resort architecture. Back in the 19th century Germany's biggest island was already a popular holiday destination for the nobility. The sea resort of Binz still shines with white fronted houses with facades decorated with extravagant stucco and delicately carved wooden terraces.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Historical setting

    On Usedom, the village of Peenemünde came to prominence during the Second World War, as the place where Nazi Germany tested missiles and rockets, including the V-2. Thousands of slave laborers were killed working on the weapons program, which saw the world's first ever rocket launched in October 1942. The birthplace of modern rocket science is today displayed at the Historical Technical Museum.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    An inspiration to artists

    The Fischland-Darß peninsular is a small strip of land in the Baltic Sea. Some 100 years ago artists founded a colony in the fishing village of Ahrenshoop. Painting outdoors surrounded by an impressive landscape was very en vogue in Europe's then young modern art scene. On their canvases, artists captured nature, light and their emotional responses to it all.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Land of a thousand lakes

    The Mecklenburg Lake District is located only an hour's drive south from the Baltic Sea coast. The region is home to Lake Müritz, Germany's biggest inland lake, making it a paradise for water sports fans as well as nature lovers. From the town of Waren you can catch a boat or bus tour of the Müritz National Park. From here canoeists can even paddle all the way to Berlin or Hamburg.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Waterways

    Müritz National Park is home to over 700 sorts of fern and flowering plants as well as some 800 types of butterflies and 43 dragonfly species. This nature reserve is famous for its white-tailed sea eagles and ospreys. Thousands of cranes also roost here in the spring and fall. The best way for visitors to discover this unspoiled nature is by canoe.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Manor farms

    For generations Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has served as Germany's granary. Agriculture dominates this sparsely populated landscape. As a result there are hundreds of old manor farm houses, often resembling castles. In the past they used to belong to Mecklenburg nobility, these days they often serve as very comfortable holiday homes.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Holidaying on horseback

    Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's horse breeding traditions date back to the 12th century. In Bad Doberan, mainland Europe's first racecourse was opened in 1823. Horse riding fans will find a choice of horse ranches to spend their holidays with their own or a rented horse. From October until Easter they are even allowed ride on the Baltic Sea beaches.

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    Schwerin Palace

    In the 19th century grand dukes of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had an impressive palatial home built in today's state capital, Schwerin. Since late 1990, the feudal building is once again a seat of government, serving as the seat of the regional state assembly. The picturesque location on an island makes the palace an unmistakable landmark of the city.

    Author: Ille Simon


Plenty of water, not too many people - if you're looking for peace and quiet, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is for you. Only in summer do the beaches on the Baltic Sea coast sometimes get really full.

Watch video 01:29

Travel tips for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

The Baltic Sea island of Rügen

Miles of beaches belong to Rügen as well as the steep coast with the famous chalk cliffs and the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Jasmund National Park. Germany's largest island is also one of the places with the most hours of sunshine in Germany. What are you waiting for? Let's go!

Watch video 01:59

Rügen - the Baltic Treasure Island

Seaside resort Warnemünde

The ships between the piers, the 150-meter-wide sandy beach and the promenade with the venerable lighthouse have long since made the former fishing village on the Warnow a popular holiday resort on the Baltic coast. At any time of the year.

Watch video 01:10

#DailyDrone: Warnemünde Baltic Resort

Schwerin Castle

Twelve lakes extend into the center of Schwerin. One of the most beautiful castles in Mecklenburg, the Schwerin City Palace, rises picturesquely on an island. The Grand Dukes of Mecklenburg-Schwerin had it built in the 19th century in the style of a historic French moated castle.

Watch video 01:33

#DailyDrone: Schwerin Palace



Müritz National Park

You can easily sail around Lake Müritz In the south of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in a houseboat, as Check-in host Lukas Stege found out. It's the largest lake in the Mecklenburg lake district, much of which is a nature protection area, and the largest that lies entirely within Germany.

Watch video 08:32

A Trip to the Mecklenburg Lake District

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 08.01.2019

