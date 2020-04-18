Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Lüneburg Heath One of the oldest tourist attractions is Lüneburg Heath. Starting from September, the spectacle of the lilac blooms attracts some five million tourists every year. A shepherd with a flock of docile heath-land sheep completes the picture of this pastoral idyll. A nature reserve since 1922, it is not only the oldest, but also - with 23,437 hectares - the biggest wildlife sanctuary in Lower Saxony.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony The North Sea A popular destination at the coast is the Wadden Sea of Lower Saxony, which is a UNESCO natural World Heritage Site. This tidal area is home to more than 10,000 animal and plant species. One Wadden Sea inhabitant is especially popular with visitors: the seal. To get close to these animals head to the seal house in the German Wadden Sea National Park.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Hanover Famous landmark of the state capital is The New Town Hall. Take the unique lift, the only one in Europe with an arched course to the observation platform for a great view of the city with its narrow old town alleys, the sailing boats on the Maschsee lake and the Sprengel modern art museum. Must-see exhibits there include the colorful giant female sculptures by artist Niki de St. Phalle.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Weser cycle path I want to ride my bicycle; I want to ride my bike! ... which you can do marvelously in Lower Saxony. Like on the Weser cycle path. It follows the river coving some 500 kilometers all the way to the North Sea Weser estuary. The route takes you past many old castles, like the one pictured. It also involves repeatedly crossing the river, sometimes by hand-operated ferry to reach the other shore.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Hamelin, home of the pied piper Anyone visiting the Weser Uplands should definitely go to Hamelin. Many buildings in the old town center are built in the Weser renaissance style, a northern German version of the Italian architecture. Yet the town is best known the world over for the folk tale of the Pied Piper of Hamelin describing the disappearance of city's children. A tale translated into more than 30 different languages.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony World Heritage in Goslar The Rammelsberg mine in Goslar is one of the world's oldest ore extraction sites. Here at the foot of the Harz mountains, ore was mined for over 1000 years. The power for the mining work was won from a complex system of water ditches and reservoirs, including one of the oldest dams in Europe. The Rammelsberg mine and the old town center of Goslar are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony St Mary's Cathedral in Hildesheim St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Michael's Church in Hildesheim are also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hildesheim was first mentioned in official records 1,200 years ago. According to legend, Emperor Louis the Pious is said to have experienced a divine miracle here and founded St. Mary's Cathedral on the site as a way of giving thanks.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Bückeburg riding school Lower Saxony is horse country. The noble animal has adorned the northern German state's coat of arms since 1946. It is little surprise then that this is where you find Germany's only princely school of dressage at Bückeburg Castle. The stables in this 17th century building are home to horses of the still existing baroque breeds for dressage.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Car city Wolfsburg If its horsepower under the bonnet you are after then head to the VW factory in Wolfsburg, one of Germany's newest towns. It was created for the VW car factory workers in 1938. Vehicles are still produced here. A walk through the town also gives you an insight into the history and the future of car making.

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony Roman battles relived In the year 9 AD Germanic leader Arminius lured Roman forces led by Varus into an ambush resulting in the death of 20,000 Roman soldiers. To this day it is still unknown where exactly this famous battle of the Teutoburg Forest took place. One possible site is Kalkriese village north of Osnabrück. Reason enough to open an archaeological museum there, where battles are re-enacted. Author: Frederike Müller



After Bavaria, Lower Saxony in the northwest of Germany is the second largest territorial state in Germany. The cultural scene is concentrated in the state capital Hanover. Lower Saxony is mainly rural - with picturesque villages and diverse natural landscapes from the Weserbergland in the south to the North Sea coast, which is only bordered by the East Frisian Islands.

National Park Wadden Sea

If you are looking for sweeping expanses, wind and ocean waves, the seven islands in the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park are the right place for you. The first German North Sea spa opened as early as 1797 on the second largest, Norderney. Today, the island attracts not only beach tourists, but also lots of nature lovers. Check-in travel magazine presenter Lukas Stege went there and brought back lots of tips for things to do both on land and water.

State capital Hanover

The trade fair city of Hannover is also the largest city in Lower Saxony. Among the sights in this once fortified city and royal seat is Hanover's Adventure Zoo, which is considered one of Germany's most beautiful zoos. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV show Check-in, even got a kiss from an animal there.

Green pleasure: the Herrenhausen Gardens

The Great Garden dates back to the time when Hanover was the royal capital. It is the 50 hectare heart of the Herrenhausen Gardens and a living testimony to baroque garden splendor with an 80 meter high water fountain.

Hämelschenburg Castle

In the hilly Weserbergland in the very south of Lower Saxony, a special architectural style dominates the half-timbered towns and villages: the Weser Renaissance, a North German variant of the Italian Renaissance. A masterpiece is the moated castle "Hämelschenburg".

A highlight in a 360-degree video

For all its biodiversity, the area in the south-eastern part of the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Specialties from Lower Saxony

Every trip should also include sampling local cuisine. Since you cannot travel to Germany at the moment, let us share a speciality from Lower Saxony that with the recipe we provide you can cook at home: Buckwheat pancakes.

Your trip to Germany

