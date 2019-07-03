 Germany′s 16 states: Lower Saxony | DW Travel | DW | 17.07.2019

Federal states of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony

Whether hiking in the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath- Niedersachsen is considered a top holiday destination in Germany because of its diversity of landscapes.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

  • Heideblüte

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Lüneburg Heath

    One of the oldest tourist attractions is Lüneburg Heath. Starting from September, the spectacle of the lilac blooms attracts some five million tourists every year. A shepherd with a flock of docile heath-land sheep completes the picture of this pastoral idyll. A nature reserve since 1922, it is not only the oldest, but also - with 23,437 hectares - the biggest wildlife sanctuary in Lower Saxony.

  • Auswilderung von Seehunden

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    The North Sea

    A popular destination at the coast is the Wadden Sea of Lower Saxony, which is a UNESCO natural World Heritage Site. This tidal area is home to more than 10,000 animal and plant species. One Wadden Sea inhabitant is especially popular with visitors: the seal. To get close to these animals head to the seal house in the German Wadden Sea National Park.

  • 100 Jahre Neues Rathaus

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Hanover

    Famous landmark of the state capital is The New Town Hall. Take the unique lift, the only one in Europe with an arched course to the observation platform for a great view of the city with its narrow old town alleys, the sailing boats on the Maschsee lake and the Sprengel modern art museum. Must-see exhibits there include the colorful giant female sculptures by artist Niki de St. Phalle.

  • Niedersachsen - Weserbergland

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Weser cycle path

    I want to ride my bicycle; I want to ride my bike! ... which you can do marvelously in Lower Saxony. Like on the Weser cycle path. It follows the river coving some 500 kilometers all the way to the North Sea Weser estuary. The route takes you past many old castles, like the one pictured. It also involves repeatedly crossing the river, sometimes by hand-operated ferry to reach the other shore.

  • Kirche St. Nicolai mit Hochzeitshaus in Hameln

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Hamelin, home of the pied piper

    Anyone visiting the Weser Uplands should definitely go to Hamelin. Many buildings in the old town center are built in the Weser renaissance style, a northern German version of the Italian architecture. Yet the town is best known the world over for the folk tale of the Pied Piper of Hamelin describing the disappearance of city's children. A tale translated into more than 30 different languages.

  • Bergwerk Rammelsberg

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    World Heritage in Goslar

    The Rammelsberg mine in Goslar is one of the world's oldest ore extraction sites. Here at the foot of the Harz mountains, ore was mined for over 1000 years. The power for the mining work was won from a complex system of water ditches and reservoirs, including one of the oldest dams in Europe. The Rammelsberg mine and the old town center of Goslar are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

  • Dom in Hildesheim (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    St Mary's Cathedral in Hildesheim

    St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Michael's Church in Hildesheim are also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hildesheim was first mentioned in official records 1,200 years ago. According to legend, Emperor Louis the Pious is said to have experienced a divine miracle here and founded St. Mary's Cathedral on the site as a way of giving thanks.

  • Hofreitschule Bückeburg

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Bückeburg riding school

    Lower Saxony is horse country. The noble animal has adorned the northern German state's coat of arms since 1946. It is little surprise then that this is where you find Germany's only princely school of dressage at Bückeburg Castle. The stables in this 17th century building are home to horses of the still existing baroque breeds for dressage.

  • Volkswagen und Porsche

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Car city Wolfsburg

    If its horsepower under the bonnet you are after then head to the VW factory in Wolfsburg, one of Germany's newest towns. It was created for the VW car factory workers in 1938. Vehicles are still produced here. A walk through the town also gives you an insight into the history and the future of car making.

  • Römer- und Germanentage 2013 in Bramsche-Kalkriese

    10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

    Roman battles relived

    In the year 9 AD Germanic leader Arminius lured Roman forces led by Varus into an ambush resulting in the death of 20,000 Roman soldiers. To this day it is still unknown where exactly this famous battle of the Teutoburg Forest took place. One possible site is Kalkriese village north of Osnabrück. Reason enough to open an archaeological museum there, where battles are re-enacted.

    Author: Frederike Müller


After Bavaria, Lower Saxony in the northwest of Germany is the second largest territorial state in Germany. The cultural scene is concentrated in the state capital Hanover. Lower Saxony is mainly rural - with picturesque villages and diverse natural landscapes from the Weserbergland in the south to the North Sea coast, which is only bordered by the East Frisian Islands.

Watch video 01:27

Travel tips for Lower Saxony

UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea

If you are looking for sweeping expanses, wind and ocean waves, the seven islands in the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park are the right place for you. The first German North Sea spa opened as early as 1797 on the second largest, Norderney. Today, the island attracts not only bathers, but also many nature lovers. Check-in travel magazine presenter Lukas Stege has tips on land and water.

Watch video 09:33

A day on Norderney

State capital Hanover

The trade fair city of Hannover is also the largest city in Lower Saxony. Among the sights in this once fortified city and royal seat is Hanover's Adventure Zoo, which is considered one of Germany's most beautiful zoos. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV show Check-in, even got a kiss from an animal there. 

Watch video 09:16

Travel tips for Hanover

Green pleasure: the Herrenhausen Gardens

The Great Garden dates back to the time when Hanover was the royal capital. It is the 50 hectare heart of the Herrenhausen Gardens and a living testimony to baroque garden splendor with an 80 meter high water fountain.

Watch video 02:33

A natural jewel - The Herrenhausen Gardens

Hämelschenburg Castle

In the hilly Weserbergland in the very south of Lower Saxony, a special architectural style dominates the half-timbered towns and villages: the Weser Renaissance, a North German variant of the Italian Renaissance. A masterpiece is the moated castle "Hämelschenburg".

Watch video 01:10

#DailyDrone: Hämelschenburg Castle

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.

