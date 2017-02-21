Germany's 16 states: Hesse

10 reasons to love Hesse Exquisite timber-framed houses There are some 400,000 timber-framed buildings in Hesse. A lot is done to preserve them. Their facades are the workmanship of medieval craftsmen, who with wood and clay created something sustainable and durable. Visitors can spend an idyllic night in some timber-framed houses like the Guild building on the market of Fritzlar.

10 reasons to love Hesse Grimm's Fairytale Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are known the world over for their collection of 86 children's stories, like "Little Red Riding Hood" or "Sleeping Beauty". Born in Hanau, they later, as students in Marburg, developed an interest for linguistics and for the 1848 Revolution. In Kassel they concentrated on their effort on releasing standard setting works on German grammar and a German dictionary.

10 reasons to love Hesse Art for everyone Every five years Kassel hosts the world's most important contemporary art exhibition, the Documenta. Every time the town on the Fulda river purchases a work of art, like this bronze sculpture, featuring a large granite boulder. This man-made tree by Guiseppe Penone is located on the edge of the Karlsaue, one of the most attractive inner-city parks in Germany.

10 reasons to love Hesse Baroque water features Powered by gravity as much as 350,000 liters of water run down the cascades, and visitors can walk along side the flow. In 2013 the Bergpark Kassel Wilhelmshöhe was awarded World Heritage status by UNESCO. The landscape park with the water features and Hercules statue was created at the beginning of the 18th century.

10 reasons to love Hesse Enjoy Hesse's landscapes Green countryside is always close by. Primeval forests grow here, like the nature park Kellerwald-Edersee in northern Hesse. A century ago one of the biggest reservoir lakes in Germany measuring an impressive 27 kilometers (16 mi) was created here. Other landscapes worth visiting are the Odenwald in the south, and to the east the Rhön with Hesse's highest peak the 950 meter (3116 ft) Wasserkuppe.

10 reasons to love Hesse All the world's a stage Stiftsruine Bad Hersfeld is regarded as the biggest Romanesque monastery ruin in the world. Every summer it is turned into an open-air stage to host a theatre festival. Architect Frei Otto, famous for his roof construction in Munich's Olympic Stadium, built a mobile roof for the church ruin. Deployed in a matter of minutes, the 1600 strong audience is always protected from any wind or weather.

10 reasons to love Hesse An art noveau marriage On the Mathildenhöhe in Darmstadt the so-called Hochzeitsturm or Wedding Tower reaches into the sky like a hand. Around 1900 Darmstadt became a center of the Art Noveau movement. To this day the "Wedding Tower" landmark is dedicated to the art movement's patron, Ernest Louis, Grand Duke of Hesse. Some 500 weddings still take place every year in this church.

10 reasons to love Hesse Be pampered in style The state capital Wiesbaden due to its many hot mineral springs has been a renowned spa town since the 19th century. Russian aristocracy in particular used to like to mill around the Kurhaus or spa house which also boasts Europe's longest colonnade. The Russian orthodox Saint Elizabeth church in was built on Wiesbaden's Neroberg hill around this time.

10 reasons to love Hesse Frankfurt Skyline Frankfurt’s skyline comprises hundreds of skyscrapers. One that stands out from the crowd is the headquarters of the European Central Bank. For critics, it’s a monstrosity representing the follies of capitalism. Others consider it a proud hallmark of Hesse’s largest city.

10 reasons to love Hesse Original and digital Goethe Frankfurt’s Städel Museum celebrated recently its 200th anniversary. The institution doesn’t just boast a rich history however; it’s also fully embraced the digital age. You can admire many masterpieces of the museum online. One of its most prized paintings, "Goethe in the Roman Campagna" by Johann Tischbein will be among the digital collection. Author: Ille Simon



Hesse lies in the middle of Germany and is a state of contrasts: idyllic towns with half-timbered houses in northern and southern Hesse on the one hand, and, on the other, the famous skyline of skyscrapers in Frankfurt. You don't have to be an architectural expert to be inspired by both worlds.

Watch video 01:25 Travel tips for Hesse

Summer in Frankfurt

Check-in moderator Lukas Stege has an appointment to try stand-up paddling on the River Main. In fact, as Lukas finds out, a visit to the banking metropolis in summer offers many opportunities to relax and go out on the town.

Watch video 09:47 Frankfurt in the summertime

Frankfurt from a bird's eye view

Destroyed in the Second World War by bombing raids, Frankfurt has had its old town back since 2018: The narrow alleys and old Franconian facades have been reconstructed, behind which old buildings, which have been rebuilt in keeping with their historical value, alternate with new buildings that appear historic.

Watch video 04:11 Flying Guide: Frankfurt am Main

German Green Belt

Eschwege is the birthplace of our Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich. Here the inner-German border divided the former East and West Germany until 1989. The former course of the border is today one of the most important nature reserves in Germany: the Green Belt. A search for clues with many touristic insider tips for travellers on the trail of German division.

Watch video 09:22 Border Stories in Hesse and Thuringia

Active holidays on the River Lahn

The Lahn is a tributary of the Rhine that is very popular with people who like to holiday on the water. An especially lovely section lies in southern Hesse, according to DW's travel magazine Check-in host, Nicole Frölich: the romantic Lahn valley.

Watch video 11:02 Canoeing on the River Lahn

Grimm World in Kassel

The Brothers Grimm collected many of the folk tales for which they became known worldwide in northern Hesse around the city of Kassel. The city has devoted an entire world to their work.

Watch video 02:20 Enchanting: Grimm World in Kassel

Braunfels Castle

A medieval castle with many towers and bay windows sits on a basalt hilltop high above the town of Braunfels. Over the centuries, its enthusiastic owners kept adding new Baroque and Gothic revival elements, creating a distinctive fairy tale castle in the Middle Hesse region.

Watch video 00:56 #DailyDrone: Braunfels Castle

