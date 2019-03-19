Germany's 16 states: Bremen

10 reasons to love Bremen A stroke of luck "The Town Musicians of Bremen," based on a folktale recorded by the Brothers Grimm, made the Hanseatic city famous. The story features four unloved animals leaving their homes to seek fortune in Bremen. Local legend says touching the front legs of the donkey on the statue brings good fortune. The 1953 bronze statue on the market square depicts story's characters: a donkey, dog, cat and rooster.

10 reasons to love Bremen The city's guardian The statue of Roland has stood on the market square in Bremen since 1404. It depicts a real knight who was a paladin of the Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne. According to legend, Bremen will remain free and independent as long as Roland stands watch over the city. Along with the historic town hall, the Roland statue is a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site.

10 reasons to love Bremen The winning formula The former Schütting guild house on the market square has served Bremen's merchants and traders for nearly 600 years. In 1899, the Low German inscription "buten un binnen wagen un winnen" - or "outside and in, risk it and win" - was added as a motto to the building's portal, meaning that merchants from Bremen are called upon to risk their assets at home and abroad in order to gain fortune.

10 reasons to love Bremen Under full sails The Weser River is Bremen's connection to the sea. It leads to Bremerhaven some 60 kilometers down river. Onboard their Hanseatic cog, square rig sailing boats, traders brought in raw materials from northern Europe and also sold fabrics and ironware. In the Middle Ages, 70 large cities, including Bremen, and more than 100 smaller towns formed the Hanseatic League.

10 reasons to love Bremen A key factor Architectural artists in the 17th century created countless figures and reliefs in sandstone to decorate the Weser Renaissance-style city hall's facade. It's here that you find the Bremen Key, which was added as symbol to the city's coat of arms. When neighboring Hamburg claimed to be the gate to the world, the people of Bremen tend to reply: that may be, but we still hold the key to it.

10 reasons to love Bremen Women finally at the table Every year 100 ships' captains, 100 merchants and 100 guests gather at Bremen Town Hall for the traditional "Schaffermahlzeit" banquet. It was introduced in 1545 as a fraternity dinner to bring together the city's captains, ship owners and merchants. On February 13, 2015, for the first time ever, women were invited as equals to the table, thereby ending Germany's oldest male domain.

10 reasons to love Bremen All safe at sea Some 150 years ago, a shipwreck moved a teacher from Bremen so much that he founded the German Maritime Search and Rescue Service DGzRS. Thanks to generous donations, the life savers are on call 24-hours a day and can launch a rapid deployment in any weather with their 60 lifeboats in the North and Baltic seas.

10 reasons to love Bremen Anchors aweigh! Bremerhaven's commercial seaport at the mouth of the Weser River on the North Sea is one of the largest container ports in Europe. It annually handles some 50 million tons of cargo. Continuing its tradition as a port for passenger ships, Bremerhaven has recently created the Columbus Cruise Center. This is also home to the "Atlantic Hotel Sail City," which resembles a giant sail in the skyline.

10 reasons to love Bremen Off to new shores The German Emigration Center in Bremerhaven breathes tales of farewell and departure. This is where more than 7 million people boarded ships bound for the new world in the 19th and 20th centuries. Comprehensive data banks help North and South Americans in particular trace their ancestors' histories.

10 reasons to love Bremen Climate adventure Bremerhaven's harbor district has a glittery highlight: The Klimahaus. The building in the form of a stylized ship is encased by more than 4,000 panes of glass. Visitors go on a trip around the world following the 8th degree of longitude, past glaciers, through desert sands and tropical rainforests to the Antarctic. The implications climate change has for nature and mankind are evident. Author: Ille Simon



After Berlin and Hamburg, Bremen is the third and smallest city-state in Germany. This northern German federal state unites the cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven. More than 670,000 people live here. Bremerhaven, on the North Sea, is known mainly as a modern port for cruise liners. Bremen lies farther inland, and with its historic brick buildings, still preserves the spirit it had as a Hanseatic city on the Weser River.

Watch video 01:34 Travel tips for Bremen

Bremen, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites

Bremen's town hall and the Roland statue on the market square have both been UNESCO World Heritage sites since 2004. More than 600 years of Hanseatic history have generated not only distinctive architectural styles, but also countless legends, as Check-in host Nicole Frölich discovered.

Watch video 11:21
Tour through Bremen

Schnoor, the old town district

Bremen's oldest district, the Schnoor quarter, is full of narrow lanes and historically listed buildings. Schnoor is Low German for Schnur, which means string. In the past, ropes and cables for ships were made in the quarter: Nowadays charming shops invite you to browse.

Watch video 01:58
Schnoor, Bremen's oldest district

Böttcherstrasse, an architectural gem

The renowned ensemble of brick buildings on Bremen's Böttcherstrasse is an architectural gem. Built in expressionist style, the buildings were deplored by the Nazis and a large proportion of them were destroyed by aerial bombing in 1944. Ten years later, the facades were largely restored to their original state.

Watch video 01:07
#DailyDrone: Böttcherstrasse, Bremen

From Bremerhaven to the world

Excursion boats, cruise liners, container ships: there's always brisk activity at Bremerhaven’s sea terminals. In the 19th century, this was the gateway to the New World - the largest port for people emigrating from Europe to America. On land, you can easily spend a relaxing day strolling, stopping for a bite to eat and visiting the museums.

Watch video 02:03
What does Bremerhaven have to offer?

Your trip to Germany

