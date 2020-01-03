 Germany′s 16 states: Brandenburg | DW Travel | DW | 08.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Federal States of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Brandenburg

Brandenburg boasts magnificent palaces, medieval town centers and plenty for nature-lovers.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Brandenburg

  • Fountain with Sanssouci Palace and gardens with sculptures behind it (picture-alliance/chromorange/C. Wojtkowski)

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    Sanssouci Palace — tourist magnet and recreational attraction

    Sanssouci Park is one of the most popular excursion destinations for people from Berlin and Potsdam, but also for the many visitors from abroad. Prussian King Frederick II had the rococo-style summer residence built in 1747. Since 1999, the park and palace have been included in the list of World Heritage Sites.

  • A lake with a lawn and Roman bath house buildings in Potsdam - (DW/Maksim Nelioubin)

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    A new garden for Sanssouci Palace

    30 years after the death of Frederick II, the royal park around Sanssouci Palace was redesigned. Instead of the originally very straight hedges and paths, Lenne designed a concept with clusters of trees, curved paths and connected the park extensively with other Potsdam gardens.

  • Plan for Sanssouci Park in Potsdam

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    A vision in green

    The garden architect drew up the design himself: the "Plan of Sans-Soucis and Charlottenhof" in 1836. At that time, the cultural landscapes of Brandenburg and Berlin were already the center of his work.

  • Russian style wooden houses behind trees and bushes in Potsdam

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    The Alexandrovka Colony

    As early as 1826 Lenne was commissioned by Frederick William III to create a "Russian Colony" as a "permanent monument" to Tsar Alexander I. At the same time, a visual object was to be created for an exemplary fruit culture in Prussia. Lenne designed the entire complex as an "art village". It consists of twelve farmsteads and a supervisor's house and is also a World Heritage Site.

  • Potsdam Babelsberg Palace with its gardens

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    Babelsberg Park

    Babelsberg Palace was built as a summer residence for the later Emperor Wilhelm I from 1833 to 1849 according to plans by Karl Friedrich Schinkel. Lenne integrated his garden into the park landscape along the Havel river. But he soon had a falling out with Wilhelm I, who handed over the project to Lenne's fiercest competitor, Prince Pückler.

  • Church of the Redeemer in Sacrow at the Gilenicker Bridge (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    River Havel cove near Sacrow

    After 1842, Lenne designed the grounds around the Church of the Redeemer in Sacrow and the park of Sacrow Palace on the river Havel. Lenne often worked together with the architect of the church, Ludwig Persius. The church was built from 1841 to 1844 according to sketches by King Frederick William IV. He wanted it to be built in the shape of a ship.

  • Liebenberg Castle with park

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    Liebenberg Castle

    In addition to the royal cultivated landscape on the banks of the Havel river, Lenne created around 120 rural parks between 1821 and 1840. The majority of them are located in Brandenburg, like the gardens at Liebenberg Castle, which were even described by the poet Theodor Fontane in his "Wanderings through the Province of Brandenburg".

  • Boitzenburg Castle and gardens in the Uckermark region

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    English Garden at Boitzenburg Castle

    In the Uckermark region, Lenne designed the English garden at Boitzenburg Castle. It is regarded as one of the largest and most beautiful castles in eastern Germany which earned it the title "Neuschwanstein of the East". For centuries, the castle was the ancestral seat of the von Arnim family, and in former East Germany it was used as a convalescent home. Today it is a hotel.

  • Painted portrait Peter J. Lenne (gemeinfrei)

    Artful gardens in Brandenburg

    Grave in Potsdam

    Lenne found his final resting place at the Bornstedt cemetery in Potsdam. His legacy includes over 100 highly representative parks throughout Germany — from the cultivated landscapes of Potsdam in Brandenburg to parks, gardens, canals and avenues in Berlin all the way to the Rose Island in Bavaria.

    Author: Sabine Peschel, Frederike Müller


The state of Brandenburg extends around the German capital. The verdant region surrounding Berlin boasts one UNESCO World Heritage site after another — from the parks and palaces of the Prussian kings in Potsdam, to modern Bauhaus architecture in Bernau, and Grumsin Beech Forest in the Schorfheide-Chorin Biosphere Reserve.

Watch video 01:31

Travel tips for Brandenburg

Potsdam, state capital

With the famous palace of Sanssouci, the Dutch Quarter and the Babelsberg film studios, Potsdam has plenty of sights to see. How much of Potsdam can you see in a single day? Check-in host Lukas Stege tried to find out.

Watch video 10:15

Potsdam: How much can you see in a day?

Slowing down in the Spreewald

The Spreewald lies south of Berlin. The woodland region is crisscrossed by thousands of small canals, which are great for boating. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in , finds out that there are also lots of other ways to relax in the picturesque villages.

Watch video 10:44

A natural paradise not far from Berlin

ADGB Trade Union School in Bernau

This testimony to modernity shows how the Bauhaus — the legendary art school for design and architecture — brought its vision of modern building from the metropolis to the countryside in Brandenburg. The trade union school in Bernau near Berlin, designed by the second Bauhaus director Hannes Meyer, has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2017.

Watch video 03:01

UNESCO and the ADGB Trade Union School

Pleasure boat marina in Wittenberge

Brandenburg is not all forests and greenspace. With many lakes and rivers, it’s a great destination for those who love being on the water. The Nedwighafen pier in Wittenberge is an ideal starting point for a pleasure boat tour on the Elbe river.

Watch video 00:58

#DailyDrone: Jetty "Nedwighafen"

A highlight in a 360-degree video

The New Palace in Potsdam, built by Frederick the Great to accommodate his guests, is much less well-known than his summer palace, Sanssouci — but just as well worth a visit. 

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state. 

 

DW recommends

Artful gardens in Brandenburg

Peter Joseph Lenné is regarded as the most important Prussian garden artist of the 19th century. As General Director of the Royal Gardens, he created green havens in Potsdam, which are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites.  

WWW links

Check-in: The TV Travel Magazine  

Conditions of Participation  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel tips for Brandenburg  

Potsdam: How much can you see in a day?  

A natural paradise not far from Berlin  

UNESCO and the ADGB Trade Union School  

#DailyDrone: Jetty "Nedwighafen"  

Related content

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony 03.01.2020

Whether hiking in the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Niedersachsen is considered a top holiday destination in Germany because of its diversity of landscapes.

BG Fontane Reise

Nostalgically beautiful: rambling through Brandenburg with Theodor Fontane 30.12.2019

For him, Paris was a tourist trap, Edinburgh the Athens of the North — but then novelist and travel author Theodor Fontane discovered Brandenburg as a travel destination: castles, lakes, cemeteries — and lots of history.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Rheinland-Pfalz

Germany's 16 states: Rhineland-Palatinate 27.12.2019

Vineyards on the slopes of the Moselle and Rhine, monumental structures from the Roman Empire in Germany's oldest city Trier: the state of Rhineland-Palatinate is ideal for culture buffs and epicures.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  