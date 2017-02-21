Germany's 16 states: Berlin

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Berlin television tower The GDR authorities opened the television tower on Alexanderplatz on October 3, 1969. At 368 meters (1,207 ft), it was visible from afar and meant to bear witness to the "triumph of communism." Now the tower is one of the most popular landmarks in the city. Every year about 1 million visitors enjoy the magnificent view of a borderless and reunited Berlin from up there.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Brandenburg Gate When the Brandenburg Gate was inaugurated in 1791, it was only one of many city gates, admittedly a particularly beautiful one. Today it is probably the most famous landmark of the city. The gate was surrounded by the Berlin Wall for almost 30 years. When the Wall fell on November 9, 1989, images of the Brandenburg Gate were seen around the world. Today it is symbolic of German unity.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Reichstag building Magnificent and sublime — this is how the Reichstag building stands in the heart of Berlin. During the German Empire, members of parliament met here. Since 1999, it has been the seat of the German Bundestag. The 23-meter-high (75.5 ft) glass dome of the Reichstag is a major tourist attraction.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Berlin Cathedral At 98 meters high (321.5 ft), the main dome of Berlin Cathedral is the tallest in the capital. It offers a fantastic view of the historic center of Berlin, but to enjoy it, visitors have to climb 270 steps. Also worth seeing is the Hohenzollern Crypt, which contains around 100 coffins of the Prussian royal family.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Checkpoint Charlie Checkpoint Charlie on Friedrichstrasse was probably the most famous border crossing between East and West Berlin during the Cold War era. Soviet and American tanks confronted each other here, but now it's a tourist hotspot.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital East Side Gallery After the fall of the Berlin Wall, artists from all over the world came to Berlin and painted a 1.3-kilometer-long (4,265 ft) section of the wall along the Spree River — and the longest open-air gallery in the world was created. Some of the motifs have become photographic icons, such as the Brezhnev-Honecker "Bruderkuss" or "Brotherly Kiss" by Russian artist Dimitrji Vrubel.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Victory Column In the middle of Tiergarten and surrounded by traffic stands the 60-meter-high (197 ft) Victory Column (Siegessäule). It was decorated with 60 cannons, which were taken during the German unification wars 1864-1871. On top of it sits the goddess of victory, Victoria, who is popularly known as "Goldelse" ("Golden Lizzy").

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church The old church tower stands as a reminder of the destruction during the Second World War; the new tower recalls the effort of reconstruction. The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church (Gedächtniskirche) at Breitscheidplatz is one of the landmarks of West Berlin.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital The New Synagogue The New Synagogue on Oranienburger Strasse was inaugurated in 1866 and was regarded as the largest and most magnificent in Germany. It burned down during the Second World War. In 1995 the reconstructed synagogue was consecrated a second time. Since then, the golden dome has once again shaped the silhouette of Berlin.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital Molecule Man These gentlemen are probably the newest landmarks of Berlin. In 1999, the 30-meter-high (98 ft) sculpture by American sculptor Jonathan Borofsky was placed in the Spree River between the districts of Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain and Treptow as a symbol of the reunited city. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



Berlin remains an attractive destination - except in COVID-19 times. In 2019, 14 million visitors came to the German capital — nearly four times more tourists than Berlin's population. There are many good reasons to visit Berlin.

Watch video 01:18 Travel tips for Berlin

Women's places in Berlin

Berlin is the only German federal state in which International Women's Day is a public holiday. The capital can also be explored from a female perspective 365 days a year. Nicole Frölich, presenter of the DW travel magazine Check-in, even found this to be a completely new experience. Here are her tips.

Watch video 10:49 Share Berlin tips for women Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3EdXe Berlin tips for women

Modern architecture

The world-famous art school for architecture and design Bauhaus celebrated its 100th birthday in 2019. How did Bauhaus influence architecture in the capital? Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich on the tracks of Walter Gropius, Mies van der Rohe and Co.

Watch video 09:26 Share On the Bauhaus Trail in Berlin Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/36PfA On the Bauhaus Trail in Berlin

Old National Gallery

In contrast to Bauhaus architecture, the Old National Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island was built in the style of an ancient temple. Its rooms display the entire spectrum of 19th century German art and the beginnings of modernism, with masterpieces such as "The Monk by the Sea," by the Romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich.

Watch video 00:56 Share #DailyDrone: The Alte Nationalgalerie Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2ngLa #DailyDrone: The Alte Nationalgalerie

From Reichstag to Bundestag

A visit to the glass dome of the Reichstag building is an absolute must for many Berlin tourists! But the building also reflects like no other the eventful history of Germany, from the Empire to the present day.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Reichstag lawn Whether relaxing, demonstrating or guerrilla knitting (photo), the lawn in front of the Reichstag provides plenty of room for ideas and signals to the elected members of parliament who shape German politics. Since 1999, the Reichstag Building in the center of Berlin has been the seat of the German Bundestag.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Glass dome The Reichstag dome, created by celebrated architect Sir Norman Foster, is a must-see for Berlin tourists. At the top, the view from a height of 40 meters (about 130 feet) stretches over the government quarter and Brandenburg Gate. The glass dome was the express wish of the Bundestag. The plenary hall sits just below, symbolically allowing the people to monitor their members of parliament.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy A magnificent building for parliament The Reichstag has stood on the banks of the Spree since 1894. Architect Paul Wallot created this first German parliament building when there was still a monarchy: the emperor ruled, and deputies in parliament — the Reichstag — debated. At the behest of parliamentarians, the inscription "Dem deutschen Volke" ("For the German People") was emblazoned on the side of the building in 1916.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Democracy from the balcony The second window balcony to the left of the main portal became the real cradle of parliamentary democracy on November 9, 1918: it was here that Social Democrat politician Philipp Scheidemann proclaimed the republic when the German Empire collapsed.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Reichstag fire of 1933 The Reichstag Building burned down on February 27-28, 1933. Then Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler instrumentalized the fire to impose the Nazi dictatorship with terror and violence. Communist politician Marinus van der Lubbe was convicted of arson. From then on, the Reichstag Building stood empty. Only parts of the cellar were used by the Charite Clinic during World War II as a maternity ward.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Memorial to murdered deputies From afar, the row of upright, black cast-iron slabs in front of the Reichstag Building are reminiscent of the narrow grave slabs of Jewish cemeteries. If you take a closer look, Dieter Appelt's artwork reveals the names, dates and places of death of those Reichstag deputies who were murdered by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Graffiti by Russians The Reichstag is not only a symbol for the beginning, but also for the end of Nazi rule. Autographs and messages from Soviet soldiers who occupied the Reichstag on May 2, 1945 are still on the walls. As a sign of victory, they hoisted the red flag on the roof of the Reichstag. This marked the end of World War II in Berlin.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 'People of this world, look at this city' This speech by Berlin Mayor Ernst Reuter in front of the ruins of the Reichstag Building, destroyed in the war, moved people. In 1948, Reuter appealed to the world not to surrender West Berlin to the Soviet Union. And he impressed the occupying Allied powers US, Great Britain and France. The result: the Berlin Airlift, which supplied West Berlin by plane for over a year.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy In the shadow of the Berlin Wall When the Berlin Wall went up in 1961, the Reichstag was located in West Berlin, right on the border. Just behind, a tarmac strip now marks the course of the wall. To the south, the Spree River formed the second border to East Berlin. People repeatedly used the river to try to flee to the West. Since the 1970s, white crosses near the Reichstag have been a reminder of those who died in the attempt.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification Following the opening of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, the parliament building was once again in the center of Berlin. Four months later, excavators arrived to demolish the wall at the Reichstag. From October 2 to 3, 1990, hundreds of thousands of people euphorically celebrated German reunification in front of the Reichstag Building.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 'Wrapped Reichstag' Ninety climbers, 100,000 square meters of silvery tarpaulins and 5 million enchanted visitors — the wrapping of the Reichstag Building in the summer of 1995 is considered the most spectacular work by artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude. From then on everything seemed possible, including the choice to once again make the Reichstag the seat of a democratically elected German parliament.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Looking to the future During a four-year conversion period, architect Norman Foster gave the Reichstag Building not only a modern interior, but also its spectacular dome. The Reichstag has been Germany's official seat of parliament since September 1999. Here, members of parliament discuss and decide on the political future of Germany in the presence of thousands of visitors in the upper galleries. Author: Frederike Müller



Landmark Brandenburg Gate

Unforgotten are the images from the night of November 9, 1989, when East and West Berliners embraced each other on the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate. 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the famous gate is the symbol of the division and reunification of Germany — and one of the most photographed sights in Berlin.

Watch video 03:02 Share The Brandenburg Gate, a Berlin Landmark Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2kRId The Brandenburg Gate, a Berlin Landmark

Highlights in a 360-degree video

From the Reichstag building to the Brandenburg Gate; from Museum Island to Alexanderplatz: the largest and loveliest squares in the heart of Berlin.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.