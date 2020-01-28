Germany's 16 states: Bavaria

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Neuschwanstein Castle Hardly four years into his reign, Ludwig II designed his first castle in 1868 at age 23. Today Neuschwanstein is Germany's most famous castle and a real tourist magnet with some 1.4 million visitors annually. This replica of a medieval castle towers above the town of Schwangau in the Allgäu mountains.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles The Concert Hall This is the largest room in the Neuschwanstein Castle. Inspired by the original in Wartburg Castle, Ludwig had it decorated with scenes from medieval legends. It provided a regal setting for large parties and musical events. Today visitors can enjoy the annual castle concerts.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Linderhof Palace This was the shy monarch's favorite retreat. Linderhof is the smallest of his three residences. It was supposed to be a replica of Versailles but the plot was too small. Instead it became a Rococo style palace. Linderhof is celebrating the royal birthday in a romantic way with candles and light shows.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Venus Grotto Ludwig II devoted a special room to music in the palace. But only the king and his close companions were allowed access to the room. Ludwig used to come here to listen to opera arias. The artificial grotto with a lake and waterfall portrays the stage set for the first act of Wagner's Tannhäuser. Ludwig was a huge fan of Richard Wagner.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Rose Island Ludwig II loved places that guaranteed him seclusion. Like Rose Island in Lake Starnberg. His father, Maximilian II, had a summer house built here called Casino. It is surrounded by a park with a central rose garden. Here Ludwig II was protected from curious glances and enjoyed meeting with his cousin, Elisabeth, Empress of Austria.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Herrenchiemsee Palace In 1873 King Ludwig II acquired Herreninsel, an island in Lake Chiemsee. He wanted to build something suitable here that would pay homage to his great idol, France's Louis XIV. A replica of Versailles Palace in Bavaria, this palace was his final and most costly project. Ludwig died in 1886. He did not live to see the palace's completion.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Mirror Room As a perfect replica of Versailles, Herrenchiemsee also has a hall of mirrors, which is 98 meters long, has 17 round windows and the same number of mirrors above them. It also boasts 33 chandeliers and 44 candelabras. It is today the top attraction in the palace and is in fact seven meters longer than the one in Versailles.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Nymphenburg Palace Ludwig II did not build Nymphenburg Palace but this is where he was born. Visitors to the palace can visit the room in which he was delivered. Some 300,000 visitors come here every year. During the summer they can glide across the park's canals in a gondola.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles The King's House on Schachen The view is spectacular but the building itself is surprisingly modest. Built at an altitude of 1,866 meters, Ludwig used this as a refuge when he was in the mountains. It can only be reached by a four-hour hike. Typically for Ludwig, he designed something very special.

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles Turkish Room The entire first floor of Schachen is in an opulent oriental style. It is in stark contrast to the barren mountain surroundings. Ludwig celebrated several birthdays here. The guests were asked to dress as sultans and kalifs. It gave the events a feel of the Bosporus in the Alps. Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)



With an area of more than 7,000 square kilometers, Bavaria is Germany's biggest federal state, and no other state embodies so many of the cliches about Germany: from the mountains and their green meadows to the fairy-tale castle of Neuschwanstein, to traditional costumes and Bavarian beer at Munich's Oktoberfest.

Munich: The state capital

Let your gaze wander over Munich from the church tower St. Peter, listen to the musicians in the Hofgarten, stroll through the Viktualienmarkt or take a break in one of the beautiful squares — a summer day in Munich can look this wonderful.

Tölzer Land region

The Kochelsee lake with the Herzogstand mountain and the neighboring Walchensee lake are the kind of Bavarian destination people dream of. They are also called the Bavarian Caribbean with mountain views. For Check-in TV Travel Magazine presenter Lukas Stege, this means: dive into the nature of the foothills of the Alps!

Weltenburg Monastery

The Weltenburg Monastery on the Danube is located in the middle of Bavaria. It is world famous. However, the journey by fishing boat including a detour to the "Einsiedelei", a nearly forgotten monastery, is still an insider tip.

The Zugspitze

The Zugspitze is Germany's highest mountain. The new Eibsee cable car brings guests up to the summit in just ten minutes. The climb through the Partnachklamm is much more romantic — a winter fairy tale for check-in presenter Nicole Frölich.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Bavaria's traditional winter sports resort is located at the foot of the Zugspitze. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the annual New Year's ski jump of the Four Hills Tournament has been taking place on the Olympic jump since 1953, which tourists can also visit.

Upper Franconia

This, too, is inseparably linked with Bavaria: culinary delights. In Upper Franconia in northern Bavaria there are said to be the highest number per capita of butchers, confectioners and breweries in the world! A good reason also for Check-in host Lukas Stege to take a closer look at the region.

Augsburg

UNESCO World Heritage, a world-renowned marionette theater and more — The Flying Guide shows you Augsburg, one of the oldest cities in Germany, from above!

A highlight in a 360-degree video

Rothenburg ob der Tauber is in northern Bavaria. With its winding lanes, small half-timbered houses and defensive city wall, it's a typical medieval German town.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

