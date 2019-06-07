 Germany′s 16 states: Baden-Württemberg | DW Travel | DW | 12.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Federal States of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg

A selfie in front of the ruins of Heidelberg Castle and winter sports in the Black Forest are just two good reasons to visit Baden-Württemberg.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Baden-Württemberg

  • Heidelberg Stadtansicht Panorama

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Ideal location

    The bridge, the old town center, the castle - this panoramic view has fascinated and enchanted poets, painters and philosophers. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe wrote over 200 years ago: "One might say the city, with its location and environment, is somewhat ideal."

  • Stadt Heidelberg Schloss beliebteste Sehenswürdigkeiten Deutschland

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Old Bridge

    The Old Bridge is one of the city's landmarks. There was a wooden bridge at this spot across the Neckar as far back as 1284, but it was regularly washed away by high waters. In 1788, this stone bridge was constructed instead. It leads to the old town center and up to the castle.

  • Heidelberger Schloss

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    World famous ruin

    Towering above the city is the castle of Palatine counts. In the 17th century, it was destroyed by French troops, and all that remains now is a ruin. But it is this aura of transience that makes this place so attractive.

  • Koreaner in Deutschland Heidelberg

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Romantic backdrop

    Heidelberg Castle is undisputedly the main attraction of the city. At the end of the 19th century, the magnificent state rooms were restored, and they can be toured to this day. But nearly as exciting for tourists are the ruins.

  • Bildergalerie Stadtbilder Heidelberg

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Cosy old town center

    The town center dates back to the Middle Ages, though most of the house façades are Baroque. Much to tourists' delight, there are lots of small cafes, restaurants and shops. This picture book town is particularly popular with visitors from the US and Japan.

  • Deutschland Alte Aula der Universität Heidelberg

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Venerable place of learning

    The motto of Heidelberg University is "Semper apertus" - which is Latin and means "Always open." The university was founded in 1386, making it Germany's oldest. Famous scientists and philosophers like Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, Robert Bunsen and Jürgen Habermas have taught here. And the students have always kept Heidelberg young and vibrant.

  • Bildergalerie Deutschlands älteste Universitäten Heidelberg Studentenkarzer

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Former jail for students

    In the past, students caught disturbing the peace, be it with drunkenness or sword fights, were put into detention cells. They could find themselves locked up for as long as four weeks. During detention, they were nevertheless allowed to attend lectures. After class, they had to return to the student detention area, where they spent time covering the walls with sayings and drawings.

  • Bücher, die einen Bezug zur Stadt Heidelberg habenamHeidelberger Schloss

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Literary seal of approval

    Leading poets have visited and praised the city. Goethe was here, as well as Joseph von Eichendorff, Friedrich Hölderlin, Jean Paul, and Mark Twain - to name but a few. Heidelberg still has a lively literary scene. A highlight is the annual literature festival during the summer. Heidelberg was named Germany's first ever UNESCO City of Literature in 2014.

  • Heidelberg Affenfigur auf der Alten Brücke

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Animal mascot

    As far back as the 15th century, documents mention a monkey on the Old Bridge. Today's bronze figurine was erected in 1979 and has since become a favorite motif for photographs. Local legend says that if you touch the figurine you'll return to Heidelberg.

  • Schloss Heidelberg Feuerwerk

    10 reasons to love Heidelberg

    Romantic bursts of light

    During the summer, fireworks over the castle attract many onlookers. Armed with blankets and food baskets, they secure the best spots on the Neckar meadows or on a river boat, hours before the event. When the castle is illuminated by all those colorful lights, Heidelberg truly lives up to its reputation as a dream destination for romantics.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


This federal state in south-western Germany is known worldwide, especially for the Black Forest. In fact, the "Ländle," or "little land," as the locals affectionately call it, has much more to offer: from nature in the Swabian Jura to plenty of art and culture in the state capital Stuttgart.

Watch video 01:21

Travel tips for Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Baden

In the 19th century the town of Baden-Baden was particularly popular with Russian guests as a luxurious health spa. Today, the most affluent tourists come from all over the world. Is this place also suitable for young people? Check-in moderator Lukas Stege asked himself this question.

Watch video 09:11

Baden-Baden: Luxury in the Black Forest

Stuttgart

Stuttgart is known for its automotive history, with Mercedes and Porsche. But it's not just the museums of the motoring world that make the state capital attractive — also some icons of modern architectural history!

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    City of palaces

    The Kings of Württemberg once ruled in Stuttgart, and the many palaces in the area bear witness to this time. The New Palace is in the city center, and during summer the square is a popular hangout for locals and tourists alike. The building is now used by the State Ministries of Finance and Education.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Cars, cars and more cars

    Stuttgart is a top destination for car fanatics. Although subject to opinion, it's widely accepted that the first automobile was invented by Karl Benz in Stuttgart in 1886. Visitors can learn about the inception and development of the car in the Mercedes Benz museum, and the Porsche museum takes guests on a journey through the history of their own brand.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Weissenhof Estate

    A feat of architecture are the buildings of Stuttgart's Weissenhof Estate. They were designed by the famous architects Le Corbusier and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1927 as an exhibition on modern living. Both buildings by Le Corbusier (pictured) were declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2016, together with several of his other works in seven different countries.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schickert)

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Take to the stage

    Stuttgart's theaters have something for everyone. There are six large, private theaters, around 20 smaller establishments and the multiple award-winning Stuttgart State Theater with opera, ballet and drama productions. There are 700 shows to choose from every month in Stuttgart.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Museums and galleries

    There are 11 large museums plus 30 smaller exhibition buildings and special collections. The Schweine Museum, for example, is about the art and cultural history of the pig. Among the classics is the Staatsgalerie with paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 21st century. The architecture is a wonder in itself - a post-modern building combined with traditional building elements.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    City life among the vineyards

    Stuttgart lies in a valley surrounded by vineyards. The winemaking industry has more presence here than in any other big German city, and a number of hiking trails take visitors through the vineyards. The tradition dates back 1000 years, and the wine-growing museum (Weinbaumuseum) provides information about the history.

  • Deutschland Typisch schwäbische Küche

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Swabian cuisine

    A drop of Swabian wine goes hand in hand with some hearty Swabian food. Maultaschen, for example, are pasta pockets filled with mince, veal, spinach and parsley. Visitors can sample Swabian cuisine in one of Stuttgart's many restaurants or in a "Besenwirtschaft" - traditional Swabian wine taverns that operate without a license for a maximum of four months a year.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Stuttgart Market Hall

    The ingredients for a traditional Swabian meal can be found in all their forms at Stuttgart Markthalle. Even the most discerning foodies will be in their element here, and top chefs also come to buy their produce. It's worth a visit just to see the Art Nouveau architecture, that's now listed as a historical monument.

  • Historischer Festzug zum Cannstatter Wasen Bdt (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Cannstatter Wasen Festival

    The people of Stuttgart certainly know how to eat and drink… and party! Cannstatter Wasen is a huge festival with tents, stalls and fairground rides. It takes place twice a year in spring and fall, and attracts several million visitors every year.

  • Deutschland 10 Gründe für Stuttgart

    10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

    Stuttgart's landmark

    The best place to view this "Swabian paradise" is from the TV tower. It soars 217 meters above the houses and vineyards, and on a good day you can see the mountains of the Swabian Jura. Looking out from the tower at sunset, it's easy to understand why many people still see Stuttgart as paradise on Earth.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg (nr)


Swabian Alb

Protected cultivated countryside, crowned here and there by castles, stretches out south of Stuttgart. In the Swabian Alb Biosphere Reserve in the Jura mountains, hiking trails take you through a distinctive low-mountain landscape, past meadows with scattered fruit trees and through beech forests. Lukas Stege, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in, has put on his hiking boots. 

Watch video 09:05

Something for everyone in the Swabian Jura

Basilica Birnau

Because the original St. Mary's Chapel could no longer withstand the onslaught of pilgrims, the monastery church of Birnau was built and consecrated in 1750. Today not only pilgrims want to see this jewel of the baroque age.

Watch video 01:02

#DailyDrone: Pilgrimage Church in Birnau

Highlight in a 360-degree-video

With 22 million overnight stays in 2018, the Black Forest is more popular than ever before. The capital of the Black Forest is Freiburg with its 800-year-old Gothic cathedral in the city center.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.

DW recommends

10 reasons to love Heidelberg

Twelve million visitors a year can't be wrong! Heidelberg is one of Germany's most beautiful cities. Picturesquely located on the banks of the river Neckar, for many tourists, it is the epitome of romanticism.  

10 reasons to visit Stuttgart

Stuttgart is "the name the Swabian people gave to paradise on Earth," wrote German humanist Ulrich von Hutten in 1519. And here are 10 reasons why it still holds true today.  

10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg's motto is "We can do everything. Except speak proper German." Germany's third largest state proves as diverse as the local dialects in terms of landscape, cuisine and sights. (20.02.2015)  

WWW links

Check-in: The Travel Magazine  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel tips for Baden-Württemberg  

Baden-Baden: Luxury in the Black Forest  

Something for everyone in the Swabian Jura  

#DailyDrone: Pilgrimage Church in Birnau  

Related content

Daily Drone | Neues Schloss

#DailyDrone: Neues Schloss, Baden-Baden 07.06.2019

The new castle is perched high on the Florentinerberg in Baden-Baden. Let us fly you there!

Deutschland BdT Frühling in Potsdam

Artful gardens in Brandenburg 28.05.2019

Peter Joseph Lenne is regarded as the most important Prussian garden artist of the 19th century. As General Director of the Royal Gardens, he created green havens in Potsdam, which are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Deutschland Stadt Heidelberg

Heidelberg in 360 degrees 11.06.2019

Heidelberg is the epitome of romantisicm in Germany. Its famous castle ruin attracts tourists from all over the world. Take in a panoramic view of this romantic place!

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore German World Heritage sites in 360°

Play the "DW World Heritage 360" app and discover UNESCO World Heritage in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  