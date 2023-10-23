Germany: ZDF broadcaster building evacuated amid bomb threat

Police evacuated several buildings after a bomb threat against German public broadcaster ZDF. Police said in a statement they were currently inspecting the scene.

German police evacuated several buildings in the western city of Mainz on Monday, after receiving a bomb threat against German public broadcaster ZDF, which is headquartered there.

Police said it received the threat at around 08:20 a.m. (0620 GMT) against the ZDF studio in Mainz.

"In order to ensure the safety of the staff and other people on the premises, several buildings were evacuated," the police said in a statement.

It added that police officers were inspecting the scene, aided by service dogs trained to detect explosives.

Some 600 ZDF employees were asked to evacuate the ZDF premises, the German news agency DPA reported. They were all allowed to return, after the "all-clear" was given, DPA said, citing a spokeswoman for the broadcaster.

"An assessment by experts from the State Criminal Police Office of the letter received by mail showed that there are currently no indications of a concrete threat," the French news agency AFP quoted the police as saying.

