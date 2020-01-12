 Germany: WWII bomb found in Cologne | News | DW | 21.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: WWII bomb found in Cologne

Ten thousand office workers and 15 residents were ordered to leave their homes and offices after a WWII bomb was found near the city center. Trains, ships and flights were disrupted and TV-broadcaster was evacuated.

the bomb removed in cologne

Thousands of workers in the western German city of Cologne were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday after a 500-kilogram WWII bomb was discovered on the bank of the Rhein river that flows through the city.

A 500-meter exclusion zone was set up around the site where the bomb was discovered in a business district of Cologne, and 10,000 workers were evacuated, along with 15 residents.

Bomb disposal experts arrived shortly before midday at the site in the district of Deutz on the right side of the river bank and diffused the bomb within 25 minutes. Security measures were lifted soon after.

It was "not easy" said Stefan Höreth from the explosive ordnance disposal service in an interview with German broadcaster RTL.

"The bomb was dropped from more than 1000 meters, and if the detonator had been even slightly compressed then we would have had problems removing it," said Höreth.

Stefan Höreth and bomb

Bomb disposals are commonplace in Germany, more than 70 years after WWII

Bomb unearthed by chance

Construction workers unearthed the bomb by chance on Monday evening near the Kennedy bank on the eastern side of the river, close to the city center.

The bomb had originally landed upright in the ground and old embankments and stone made the removal more difficult.

The exclusion zone set up around the bomb included workers at German broadcaster RTL, which continued to broadcast outside from the banks of the Rhine river.

"This case was unusual because of the large number of businesses that were effected, but the small number of residents," said a spokesperson for Cologne's public order office.

Unexploded WWII bombs are often discovered in the city, as it experienced heavy bombing from allied forces during WWII.

kmm/ng (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Cologne: Evacuation after WWII bomb found at gas station

Digging right behind a gas station unearthed an unexploded US bomb from World War Two, the third such significant find within a month in Cologne alone. Over 1,000 people were forced to leave the area in response. (18.12.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland | Dortmund | Zwei entschärfte Bomben mit ihren Zündern

Dortmund WWII bomb disposal complete 12.01.2020

German disposal experts have detonated two unexploded bombs from World War II that were discovered in the western city of Dortmund. Some 14,000 residents were ordered to leave their homes for the operation.

Luftangriff des Royal Air Force Bomber Command auf Wanne-Eickel im Ruhrgebiet 1942-1945

Germany: Evacuations as Dortmund scans for suspected WWII bombs 11.01.2020

Evacuations of some 14,000 residents have begun in Dortmund, in western Germany, as experts prepare to find and disarm four bombs suspected buried since WWII. Also closed on Sunday will be its Football Museum.

Putins Äußerungen zu Polen und dem Zweiten Weltkrieg lösen einen Sturm aus

Poland versus Putin: Dispute over history 31.12.2019

Polish PM Morawiecki has slammed Russian President Putin's claims that Poland is partly responsible for WWII. The row touches on both countries' images at home and abroad. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports from Warsaw.

Advertisement