Germany: WWII bomb explosion injures several near Munich train station

Four people were injured in an explosion near Munich's main train station on Wednesday, the city's fire department said.

The blast, which is believed to have been caused by a previously unexploded World War II bomb, prompted officials to halt all train services.

What we know so far

The explosion occurred at a construction site near the train station, the Munich fire department said.

The four people who were injured were working at the site, one of whom sustained serious injuries, emergency services said.

A WWII-era aerial bomb was the cause of the blast, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said during a visit to the site.

Workers accidentally hit the 250-kilogram (551-pound) bomb while conducting drilling work, he added.

Germany's Deutsche Bahn rail service said it has suspended rail service as a precaution as the explosion happened near a bridge where all trains in and out of the station must pass.

Officials did not say why the bomb wasn't detected ahead of time.

The discovery of bombs left from fighting during World War II is a fairly common occurrence in Germany, although explosions are rare.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/wmr (AFP, dpa)