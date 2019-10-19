Germany: Workers rescued after mine explosion

At least two people were injured and at least 35 people were trapped underground after an explosion at a mine in eastern Germany on Friday.

The workers at the Teutschenthal mine escaped to a secure area, police said. The safety room is reportedly 700 meters (2,300 feet) underground.

Several hours after the explosion, police announced that all the miners had been recovered.

Regional broadcaster MDR reported the fire brigade had been working to extract the workers. It reported the two injured people have been taken to hospital.

The former potash salt mine was shut down in 1982 and has since been converted into a backfill mine, according to the operator. Workers fill in the cavities left by 80 years of mining, disposing of mineral waste and protecting the surface from collapse.

Since the beginning of 2008, the Teutschenthal mine has been a subsidiary of the Geiger Group.

Teutschenthal is near Halle, about 160 km (100 miles) southwest of Berlin.

