Germany: Worker killed in Oktoberfest rollercoaster test

September 16, 2024

The Munich fire department said a worker was fatally injured during a test ride of a rollercoaster at the Oktoberfest site.

The Olympia Looping rollercoaster
German media identified the ride as the Olympia Looping rollercoaster pictured here in 2008Image: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture-alliance

A worker was on Monday killed during a test ride of a rollercoaster at the Oktoberfest site in Munich, according to emergency services.

The fire brigade in the Bavarian capital said in a statement that a 20-year-old construction worker was hit by one of the carriages at full speed during a test run and was left seriously injured.

The worker was treated at the scene and resuscitation measures were continuted en route to hospital, where the man died.

The incident comes just five days before the world-famous festival is due to begin.

More to follow…

kb/jcg (dpa, AFP)