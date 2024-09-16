Germany: Worker killed in Oktoberfest roller coaster test

The Munich fire department said a worker was fatally injured during a test ride of a roller coaster at the Oktoberfest site.

A worker was killed on Monday during a test ride of a roller coaster at the Oktoberfest site in Munich, according to emergency services.

The incident comes just days days before the world-famous festival is due to begin.

The 189th Oktoberfest begins on Saturday 21 and will run until October 6.

Large crowds came to enjoy the 2023 Oktoberfest Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

What's known about the incident

The fire brigade in the Bavarian capital said in a statement that a 20-year-old construction worker was hit by one of the carriages at full speed during a test run and was left seriously injured.

The worker was treated at the scene and resuscitation measures were continued en route to hospital, but the man died.

Police said the circumstances of the incident were being investigated.

'A tragic accident' — Munich Funfair Operator Association

"It is a tragic accident. That a young person has died is the most terrible thing," said Peter Bausch, chairman of the Munich Funfair Operator Association, as quoted by the German news agency DPA.

DPA also quoted a spokesperson of the funfair, Yvonne Heckl, as saying that she was in a state of shock.

Heckl described the incident as "news that pulls the ground out from under your feet — a drama for the family, the operator and everyone else involved."

She mentioned that fairground colleagues empathized with the relatives and those affected. "We are one big Wiesn family," said Heckl, using a local nickname for the Oktoberfest.

With preparations in full swing for the coming festival, Heckl pointed to the meticulous preparation and high safety measures at the Oktoberfest.

"In general, we have the highest safety standards, but there is no such thing as complete safety — we must not be deceived," said Heckl.

kb/jcg (dpa, AFP)