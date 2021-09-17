Germany women's national team visit Yad Vashem

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
As part of their international match trip to Israel, the DFB women visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and confronted Germany's dark past.
Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.
Germany's women remain perfect in World Cup qualifying, winning their first-ever match against Israel. The trip has a deeper significance, with German players and staff set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version