Germany women's national team visit Yad Vashem

As part of their international match trip to Israel, the DFB women visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and confronted Germany's dark past.

Watch video 02:45

Read also

Der DFB-Sportdirektor Nationalmannschaften Joti Chatzialexiou (l) und Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, aufgenommen bei einer Kranzniederlegung während eines Besuchs in der Holocaust-Gedenkstätte Yad Vashem. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German women's national team members moved by visit to Yad Vashem 22.10.2021

Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.

PETAH TIQWA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 21: Brand of Germany runs for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group H match between Israel and Germany at on October 21, 2021 in Tel Aviv , Israel. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi#/Getty Images)

Germany's women struggle to overcome tough Israeli defense 21.10.2021

Germany's women remain perfect in World Cup qualifying, winning their first-ever match against Israel. The trip has a deeper significance, with German players and staff set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.