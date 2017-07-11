Germany: Woman stopped at Munich airport after husband's bones found in bag

Authorities at Munich airport in Germany detained a 74-year-old Armenian woman after human bones were found in her luggage, German federal police said Tuesday.

Airport officials found the humans remains after examining the contents of a wooden box in the woman's luggage. They then called in customs officers, a doctor and a public prosecutor for further questioning.

Read more: Malaysian officials find 5,255 turtles packed in suitcases

Police interrogations revealed that the woman was attempting to fly the bones of her deceased husband from her home in Greece to be laid to rest in their native Armenia, with flight stopovers in Munich and Kyiv before reaching the destination. The woman was accompanied by her 52-year-old daughter.

Documents indicated that the woman's husband had died in 2008 and was buried near their home in Thessaloniki.

Federal authorities determined that the transfer of human remains was lawful. The public prosecutor also found no grounds for a criminal investigation.

Read more: German sniffer dog Luke finds €745,000 in cash

The mother and daughter were permitted to continue on their journey, taking the bones with them.

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Illegal dagger Illegal contraband is seized virtually every day at Frankfurt Airport - even if it is not always clear whether those sending or carrying it knew that it was illegal. This dagger violates Germany's weapons control laws.

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Fake sneakers Forging labels of high-street brands remains one of the most common crimes uncovered by customs officers, who presented this fake Reebok sneaker at a press conference this week

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Illegal nail clippers Sometimes customs officers have to have a sharp eyes. Last year, they noticed that these nail clippers weren't really from the town of Solingen - another example of fraud.

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Real ivory Ivory is a much-smuggled material - and buying and selling it can be a violation of the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Electronic pulse lighter The current on this electronic pulse cigarette lighter was found to be too high - another violation of the law that officers pulled up. It was taken out of circulation.

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Not real Lego This Chinese imitation Lego was seized - an obvious and illegal copy of the original.

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds Ammunition in the mail Smuggled weapons sometimes fall into the hands of German customs officials too. Author: Ben Knight



kp/stb (AP, dpa)