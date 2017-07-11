Germany: Winter storm wreaks havoc in north and east

Rail and road traffic across swaths of Germany were disrupted on Monday as snow blanketed the country's transport network.

Winter weather also disrupted travel in Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, with more snow predicted across much of northern Europe.

Hundreds of emergency calls

Police in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia responded to some 720 calls within 24 hours after the extreme weather hit on Sunday.

According to the state control center, officers were called to 507 weather-related accidents from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

The accidents resulted in one fatality and 37 minor injuries. In Duisburg, a car had run off the road and landed in a stream, killing the driver.

Police in the city of Dortmund said they had been inundated with calls and pleaded for people to stay at home.

"Take advantage of home office and other possibilities not to add to the traffic," a police statement said.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Snow blankets northern Germany Pedestrians walk along the Elbe River in Dresden. In its warning, Germany's weather service warned of an "extraordinary onset of winter," and said the snowstorm has affected northern and central parts of Germany the most.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Extreme weather warning issued A jogger runs close to the Reichstag building in Berlin. DWD, the German Weather Service, issued an extreme weather warning, saying emergency crews have been put on standby across the country.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Bundesliga games called off Multiple football games were cancelled on Sunday due to severe weather. The Bundesliga game between Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen was cancelled just hours before it was due to begin, while the second-division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Rail connections cancelled across Germany A regional train heads in the direction of Koblenz, in North Rhine-Westphalia. Large portions of Germany's most populous state woke up to a blanket of snowfall. Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany's train operator, canceled several routes around the country, and has offered refunds in the affected regions.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Reduced visibility causes accidents People walk along an avenue in Berlin. The storm, which has caused dense snow drifts and limited visibility, resulted in dozens of injuries and traffic accidents around Germany.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Frozen motorways see spike in accidents A tree branch is frozen is Siegen, in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). Police closed several slippery motorways as hundreds of accidents were reported across the country. In NRW alone, authorities said a total of 222 car accidents had been registered since Saturday.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather High winds and deep snow A woman stands by snow-covered stairs in Berlin. Several states in Germany have been covered with more than 20 centimeters of snow, with winds as strong as 80 kilometers per hour. The German Weather Service has forecast more snowfall on Monday, and up to 40 centimeters of snow covering some parts of the country.

Germany snowed in by extreme winter weather Black ice hits central Germany A woman with an umbrella crosses the road in Hanover, Lower Saxony. The DWD issued its highest warnings for parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday. Black ice was also forecast for parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and Saxony.



Rail services halted

Germany's train services were hit hard with areas around Berlin and Hamburg particularly affected.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled most connections from both cities in the direction of Hanover, Cologne, Frankfurt as well as Munich.

Netherlands declares 'code red'

In the neighboring Netherlands, Dutch authorities declared a rare "code red" emergency as the country grappled with its first proper snowstorm in more than a decade.

There were delays or cancellations to dozens of flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, while the southern city of Eindhoven's airport scrapped all services.

England was also expecting heavy snow from the weather system named "Storm Darcy" by meteorologists and dubbed by UK media as the "Beast from the East II." The first "Beast," in 2018, brought unusually low temperatures and heavy snowfallto large areas of Britain and Ireland.

rc/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)