  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Artificial intelligence
Germany's players celebrate glory
Germany win hockey World CupImage: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images
SportsGermany

Germany win hockey World Cup for first time in 17 years

Jonathan Harding SID
47 minutes ago

Germany's men's field hockey team are world champions for the first time in 17 years after beating defending champions Belgium in India.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MqJh

Germany's World Cup glory in India will go down as one of the most incredible run of comeback wins in sports. Germany beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 3-3.

Two goals down, Germany roused themselves to surge into a 3-2 lead only for a last-minute equalizer from Belgium to send the final to a shoot-out. But Germany, perhaps accustomed to the pressure given all that had happened until that point, stayed calm and won the shoot 5-4 after keeper Jean-Paul Danneberg made three saves.

"The last few weeks have been the best of my life," said Niklas Wellen, who scored in the final. Wellen also became a father during the tournament. "The win today is just incredible. I'm speechless."

The triumph is a fairytale finish to a dramatic tournament for Germany. Having finished second to Belgium in the pool stages, Germany eased past France to make the quarterfinals. Two goals in the final two minutes against England took Germany to a penalty shoot-out, which they won to set up a semifinal against Australia.

Again, Germany clawed their way back from 2-0 down to go level but when Australia scored with two minutes left the run looked to be over. Extraordinarily, Germany scored two goals inside the final minute to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and leave Australia stunned.

In the final, more drama felt inevitable and duly followed. Five years ago, it was Belgium who held the trophy aloft, beating Germany in the quarterfinals. This time, it was Germany's turn as they kept their heads and secured their third World Cup title after glory in 2002 and 2006.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian tank fires a shell in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Wagner dispute Blahodatne control

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A billboard along a busy street shows Pope Francis, as motorcyles and cars drive by

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Religion8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

Health2 hours ago6 images
More from Asia

Germany

Desks and a green chalkboard in an empty classroom

Germany's schools are running out of teachers

Germany's schools are running out of teachers

Education6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An elderly customer reads a book as he sits near the stacks of fantasy and horror books in a bookstore

Russia bans LGBTQ-friendly content under new law

Russia bans LGBTQ-friendly content under new law

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Arrival of Hungarian Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Business7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage