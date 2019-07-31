Germany will not join US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

Germany will not participate in a naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz that is led by the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"Germany will not take part in the sea mission presented and planned by the United States," Maas told reporters during a trip to Poland.

In explaining the decision, Maas said that the German government believes the US strategy of exercising "maximum pressure" against Iran "is wrong."

He added that Berlin wants to avoid further escalating the situation in the region and that the government wants to focus on a diplomatic solution to current tensions with Iran and that "there is no military solution."

The move came after the US formally requested Germany take part in the mission, which it says is needed to protect shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Almost a third of all oil exports pass through the waterway, which is located between Iran and Oman.

More to follow...

rs/jm (dpa, Reuters)