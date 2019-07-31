 Germany will not join US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz | News | DW | 31.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany will not join US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany will not be taking part in a US-led naval mission to secure oil tanker ships sailing near Iran. The move comes after Washington formally urged Berlin to join the mission.

Watch video 00:27

Maas: Germany will not join US-led Gulf protection mission

Germany will not participate in a naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz that is led by the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"Germany will not take part in the sea mission presented and planned by the United States," Maas told reporters during a trip to Poland.

In explaining the decision, Maas said that the German government believes the US strategy of exercising "maximum pressure" against Iran "is wrong."

He added that Berlin wants to avoid further escalating the situation in the region and that the government wants to focus on a diplomatic solution to current tensions with Iran, emphasizing that "there is no military solution."

Germany had already expressed skepticism about the mission, but had yet to reject it.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Germany was "examining" the requests, but indicated that Berlin was unlikely to join.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, considered to be a front-runner to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that Berlin is committed to rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which is threatening to collapse after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the accord.

Watch video 02:14

Germany 'skeptical' about US naval mission

US, UK propose Gulf missions

The announcement came after the US formally requested Germany and other European allies take part in the mission, which it says is needed to protect shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Almost a third of all oil exports pass through the waterway, which is located between Iran and Oman.

Washington proposed the mission earlier this month, saying it was trying to get a coalition together to offer military escorts to commercial ships in the Gulf.

Last week, the UK said it wanted to create a European-led mission in the Gulf to ensure the safe travel of cargo. Several EU states showed interest in the British proposal, which could potentially compliment US efforts in the Strait of Hormuz.

Watch video 02:01

Iran seizes British tanker Stena Impero

Tensions on rise

The move came in response to Iran seizing the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker and its 23 crew members as it passed through the Strait on July 19.

Tensions between Iran and Europe have been increasing over Iran's decision to abandon parts of the 2015 nuclear deal that restricted its nuclear program.

Relations between the US and Iran have also worsened in recent months. Washington has blamed Tehran over a string of tanker attacks, while both countries claim to have shot down drones belonging to the other state in the past several weeks. 

Watch video 02:27

Anger in Iran over worsening economic situation

rs/jm (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US formally asks Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz

The US wants Germany to take part in a UK-proposed, European-led naval mission to protect ships sailing near Iran. German politicians were less than thrilled by the initiative, which aims to "combat Iranian aggression." (30.07.2019)  

Opinion: Strait of Hormuz crisis a political dead-end for Germany

The past few days have highlighted a key shortcoming in Germany's foreign policy. Berlin's response to the Iran crisis shows the country's limited ability to act on the world stage, says DW's Christian F. Trippe. (31.07.2019)  

German government divided over joining Strait of Hormuz naval mission

Germany's coalition government is split over whether to contribute to the UK's proposed mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The Social Democrats say military options would only escalate the conflict. (29.07.2019)  

UK to launch European security mission over Iran row

The British government has said it will create a new mission with European allies amid rising tensions with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign secretary said Britain "will always defend" freedom of navigation. (22.07.2019)  

Trump: US 'destroyed' Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has said the US Navy shot down an Iranian drone after a ship took "defensive action." Earlier, Iran said it had seized a foreign oil tanker, accusing it of smuggling oil in the Persian Gulf. (18.07.2019)  

Strait of Hormuz: The world's most important oil choke point

Following a number of oil tanker blasts in the Gulf of Oman, tensions between the United States and Iran are rising further. DW takes a closer look at what role the Strait of Hormuz plays for global oil supplies. (14.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Maas: Germany will not join US-led Gulf protection mission  

Germany 'skeptical' about US naval mission  

Iran seizes British tanker Stena Impero  

Iran reduces commitment to nuclear deal  

Anger in Iran over worsening economic situation  

Related content

Deutschland Bundeswehr Rekruten in Parow bei Stralsund

Opinion: Strait of Hormuz crisis a political dead-end for Germany 31.07.2019

The past few days have highlighted a key shortcoming in Germany's foreign policy. Berlin's response to the Iran crisis shows the country's limited ability to act on the world stage, says DW's Christian F. Trippe.

Kriegsschiff Royal Navy Type 23 Fregatte HMS Montrose

US formally asks Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz 30.07.2019

The US wants Germany to take part in a UK-proposed, European-led naval mission to protect ships sailing near Iran. German politicians were less than thrilled by the initiative, which aims to "combat Iranian aggression."

Iran, Anspannung am Persischen Golf

German government divided over joining Strait of Hormuz naval mission 29.07.2019

Germany's coalition government is split over whether to contribute to the UK's proposed mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The Social Democrats say military options would only escalate the conflict.

Advertisement