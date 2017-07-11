Germany will end Afghanistan evacuations on Thursday — media reports

The German military will halt airlift operations in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The decision comes four days before an August 31 deadline for evacuations and a US troop withdrawal.

To date, Germany's Bundeswehr has managed to safely evacuate over 5,100 people, including more than 3,600 Afghans.

It's not clear how many German nationals are still left in the country. The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that some 200 German citizens are still believed to be in Kabul.

The number has even been rising "because people continue to report to us," a spokesperson said.

Why is there an August 31 deadline to end evacuations?

US President Joe Biden announced a plan to end evacuations by August 31.

Washington's NATO allies had tried to persuade him to extend airlift operations beyond that date. Those appeals ultimately failed.

In a session of virtual talks involving leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries, Biden held firm and said the risk of terror attacks presented too great a threat to remain beyond the deadline.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said continuing airlift without US troops presence would not be possible

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the US allies who said continuing evacuations without US troop presence would be impossible. "Without the United States of America, for example, we — the others — cannot continue the evacuation mission," Merkel told reporters after the event.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We will go on right up until the last moment that we can." Johnson had been pushing for the cut-off date to be put back.

What the Taliban leadership has said about the deadline

The Taliban leadership would also not budge on the deadline date, saying "no extensions" would be accepted.

This emerged from the Islamic fundamentalist group's talks with CIA chief William Burns on Monday.

Thousands of people have been flocking to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, hoping to get on evacuation flights. There have been reports of Taliban atrocities since seizing the capital, and many fear the militant group will exact revenge on those who helped US and NATO forces during the 20-year war.

