Germany well-placed for winter energy needs, Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Germany is well-placed for winter despite turmoil in the energy markets.

Scholz was speaking in the Bundestag — Germany's lower house of parliament — during a vigorous debate with opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

Scholz: Germany rapidly weaning itself off Russian energy

In a speech that was highly critical of former Chancellor Angela Merkel's energy policies, he said the country would continue "at great speed" to become less reliant on Russian energy.

He said Germany had worked effectively to shift its energy supplies away from Russia, by stockpiling gas, and expediting the construction of gas terminals, placing it in a healthy position for winter. The gas reserves — currently over 86% capacity — will be used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry. The first gas terminals are due to open this winter.

"Because we started so early, when it wasn't even such a big awareness of the problem in Germany, we are now in a situation that we can head into the winter courageously and bravely — our country can survive," he said, adding that Berlin was working closely with its European partners.

"We have spoken with our friends on the west European coast, with the Netherlands and Belgium for them to expand (LNG) terminals and pipeline capacities with France which will for the first time deliver gas to us."

"What we have achieved with the terminals.... we will guarantee a secure energy supply for Germany," he said.

As Russia scales back its gas deliveries, Scholz's government has restarted shuttered coal power plants, and decided to keep nuclear power plants on standby instead of closing them as scheduled.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline It all began with an 'egg' Germany's first nuclear reactor went online in October 1957 in Garching, near Munich. Given its shape, it was nicknamed the "atom egg" and belonged to Munich's Technical University. It was a landmark in nuclear research and a symbol of a new beginning after WWII. In 1961, Germany began to produce energy for civilian use. Atomic energy was seen as safe and secure.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline The pushback begins In the 1970s, opponents of nuclear energy questioned just how clean nuclear power was, seeing as there was no safe storage site for spent fuel rods. Thousands of protesters clashed with police during a demonstration against the nuclear power plant Brokdorf, in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein. "Nuclear energy? No thanks," became the rallying cry for German environmentalists.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline 'Nuclear energy? No thanks' The danger of nuclear power soon became reality. On March 28, 1979, the plant at Three Mile Island, in the US state of Pennsylvania, had a serious accident. On April 26, 1986, a reactor at the plant near Chernobyl, in Soviet Ukraine, exploded, causing an unprecedented nuclear disaster. A radioactive cloud spread across Europe. A watershed moment for Germany. Protests gained steam.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline The birth of a new party In 1980, a new party was founded in West Germany: the Greens. Their members were a mix of left-wingers, peaceniks, environmentalists, and nuclear opponents. The party made it into the Bundestag, the German parliament, in 1983. The Chernobyl accident prompted the creation of a federal environment ministry in Germany.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline Wackersdorf: Tragedy and triumph The Bavarian town of Wackersdorf was set to get a reprocessing plant for spent nuclear fuel rods, but riots broke out. A number of protesters and civil service workers were killed. Hundreds more people were injured. Construction was halted in 1989. The German environmental movement claimed its first major victory.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline Gorleben: Radioactive waste in a salt mine Meanwhile up north, the town of Gorleben, in the state of Lower Saxony, became a symbol of the fight against nuclear waste. The salt dome there was picked as an interim storage facility for nuclear waste. But already in 1977, a large-scale study revealed that groundwater was seeping in, leading to the corrosion of the barrels holding the waste, posing major risks of radioactive contamination.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline SPD-Green exit plans Germany's exit from nuclear power has been marked by a back and forth. The center-left coalition of Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder implemented the phaseout of nuclear energy in an agreement with big energy companies in 2001. An individual lifespan was determined for all 19 German nuclear power plants, requiring the last to be shut down by 2021.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline Rolling back — and rolling back the rollback In 2010, the center-right government under Chancellor Angela Merkel revoked the deal and decided to extend the operating lives of nuclear power plants. But following the accident at the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011, Merkel abruptly announced the end to Germany's era of nuclear power by December 31, 2022. On July 30, 2011, the Bundestag voted to shut down all nuclear reactors by then.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline Celebrating the end of nuclear energy in Germany After years of especially intense protest, activists in Grohnde, Gundremmingen, and Brokdorf celebrated when the power plants there were switched off at the end of 2021. But the search for a safe repository will continue. The nationwide search for a geologically suitable safe site for high-level radioactive waste is to be completed by 2031.

Germany and nuclear power — a timeline A little extension In response to energy shortages due to the war in Ukraine, Germany has extended the lifespan of two of its remaining three nuclear power plants. Economy Minister Robert Habeck (r.) announced that Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 are to be put on standby until mid-April 2023. This dashed conservatives' hopes for a complete reversal of the decision to exit nuclear power. Author: Ralf Bosen



Conservative opposition: German government's nuclear policy is 'madness'

However, conservative opposition leader Merz on Wednesday said the policy of not connecting the last three nuclear power plants nuclear plants to the grid was "madness."

The power plants needed to be active "in order for us to bring down prices and costs for companies," he said, adding that Scholz's three-party coalition lacks "strategic thinking." Merz has previously called for a three- or four-year extension of the reactors' lives.

Scholz countered that it was Merkel's government who left Germany in a precarious position, shutting down coal and nuclear plants without a suitable replacement.

