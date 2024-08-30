Germany warns over incendiary devices in freight: report

German security agencies say "uncoventional incendiary devices" are being sent in parcels to recipients across Europe, DPA news agency reports. They say the packages are catching fire en route.

German security authorities on Friday warned of "unconventional incendiary devices" being sent via freight service providers.

The DPA news agency cited an alert from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the BfV domestic intelligence agency.

The alert, which was sent to logistics and aviation companies, described several incidents in which parcels sent by private individuals across Europe caught fire while in transit.

The agencies said they had been aware of the issue for several weeks.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly

