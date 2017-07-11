Germany warns EU 'will tighten' sanctions on Belarus

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday said the European Union will impose further sanctions to address decisions by Belarusian authorities.

The bloc's foreign ministers are meeting Monday to discuss sanctions against Minsk over what the European Union says is a "hybrid attack" on its borders.

The EU accuses Minsk of flying migrants, most of them from the Middle East, to the Belarus-Poland border, where they seek to enter the bloc's territory.

What did Maas say?

"We are nowhere near the end of the sanctions spiral," Maas said before the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The top German diplomat warned airlines to stop transporting migrants to Minsk, or face being banned from landing in Europe.

"What we see in Minsk, this inhumane system of using refugees as tools to exert pressure on the European Union, has not improved, but has gotten worse over the last days," he said. "We will further tighten sanctions."

What are the proposed sanctions?

Arriving at the meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters the ministers would approve further sanctions on Minsk on Monday.

The EU foreign ministers are expected to adjust the types of sanctions that can be imposed to include airlines and travel agents allegedly involved in the standoff at the Belarusian borders with EU member states Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

The measures are set to involve asset freezes and travel bans. Those affected by the sanctions will be named in coming days.

Borrell said he had told Belarus' foreign minister over the weekend that the situation on the border was unacceptable and that humanitarian help was needed.

"What we have to provide is humanitarian assistance to these people and to prevent any kind of hybrid attack against European Union borders," Borrell said.

What is the row with Belarus?

Poland has said thousands of migrants are stranded on its border with Belarus and reported breaches of the barrier there.

Western governments accuse the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring migrants to his country and sending them to cross into the EU in retaliation for earlier sanctions.

The bloc imposed those sanctions in response to a Belarusian crackdown on dissent in the wake of last year's presidential election.

The EU slapped Minsk with further sanctions earlier this year after Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board.

What does Belarus say?

Minsk has repeatedly denied the accusations and said Warsaw was deliberately escalating tensions.

Lukashenko had warned that Belarus could cut off natural gas flows from Russia to Europe if the EU imposed further sanctions. But the Kremlin distanced itself from that threat.

On Monday, Belarus state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying that Minsk is trying to persuade migrants living in camps near its western border to return home.

"Active work is underway in this area, to convince people: Please, return home. But nobody wants to go back," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta.

Lukashenko also threatened to send the migrants via the Belarusian state-run airline Belavia to Germany if Poland does not provide a "humanitarian corridor."

"We will send them to Munich by our own planes, if necessary," he said.

Last week, Belavia announced that it would not allow Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni nationals to fly from Turkey to Belarus, following a similar Turkish decision.

What is the current situation at the Poland-Belarus border?

Migrants are camped out in freezing cold weather and dire conditions.

Polish authorities have reported at least nine deaths near the border with Belarus — including a 14-year-old Kurdish boy who died of hypothermia. "The death toll will be rising, as it's getting colder by the day," said DW correspondent Barbara Wesel in Poland.

Poland put the number of people on the border at between 3,000 and 4,000, with more arriving every day.

It has been difficult to verify reports of what exactly is happening at the border due to Poland's state of emergency, which bars most journalists and aid workers from accessing the area.

While Poland heightened security and increased troops at the border, Belarus has conducted military drills with its key ally Russia near the border.

fb/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)