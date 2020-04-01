 Germany warns against easing coronavirus restrictions despite progress | News | DW | 03.04.2020

News

Germany warns against easing coronavirus restrictions despite progress

The Robert Koch Institute has said that despite apparent improvements, it is too early to think about loosening social distancing rules. Officials are expected to discuss further anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Just a couple of people on the normally packed square in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/GES/M. Ibo Güngör)

Germany's measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak are having a measurable effect, but it is still too early to justify issuing an all-clear, the country's disease control and prevention agency said on Friday.

Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler warned that country's most recent indicators of progress should not mean Germans should drop their guard in efforts to slow down the spread of the virus. 

Read more: What are Germany's new coronavirus social distancing rules?

The RKI reported that in previous weeks, a person infected with the virus in Germany had, on average, been infecting five to seven other people.

Following theimplementation of a number of restrictions to contain the highly contagious virus, the average infection rate has been one other person.

According to Wiesler, it is only when an infected person on average infects less than one other person that the coronavirus epidemic will start to slowly decline.  

"We have to get under one," he said. "I hope this will happen in the coming
days."

Wieler stressed the importance of people continuing to adhere to hygiene and social distancing rules.

Germany has registered more than 80,500 coronavirus infections and at least 1,022 deaths.

Read more: Coronavirus and mental health: 'We are not made for social isolation'

Bavaria sees improvements

The southern state of Bavaria also reported an apparent improvement in curbing the virus.

State Premier Markus Söder said on Friday that it now takes more than six days for its number of infections to double, up from two and a half days before Bavaria shut down its schools, childcare centers and other facilities.

Bavaria and the southwestern state of Saarland were the first two German states to impose a lockdown to prevent coronavirus infections but the rest of the country soon followed.

People in Germany have been urged to stay at home and practice social distancing when in public. Many unessential businesses have also shut down.

The German government will discuss on Monday the possibility of implementing further measures to contain the coronavirus, including stricter border controls and mandatory quarantine for all arrivals on flights, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel.

mvb/sms (dpa,AFP)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

  Empty area around the Eiffel Tower (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Paris on lockdown

    Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown last Tuesday. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food, visiting a doctor or going to work. The mayor of Paris, however, has called for stricter confinement measures as the number of infections increases worldwide.

  Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Germany's capital goes quiet

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants. Later on Sunday, Merkel went into quarantine after being told she'd come into contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

  The Autobhan at Frankfurt Airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Foreigners barred, borders closed

    In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

  Marienplatz in Munich (Imago Images/Zuma/S. Babbar)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Bavarians ordered to stay at home

    The southern state of Bavaria imposed a statewide lockdown late last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Under the measures that will be in force for at least two weeks, people are not allowed to gather outside in groups and restaurants have been closed.

  An empty London tube station (AFP/T. Akmen)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Britain urges social distancing

    The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

  Empty downtown Milan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Milan: In the heart of the pandemic

    In recent weeks, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic has shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10.

  St. Peter's Square (Imago Images/Zuma/E. Inetti)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Vatican closes to public

    While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

  An empty Sagrada cathedral in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Bonilla)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries

    The Spanish government on Sunday sought to extend the country's state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was first imposed on March 14. Spain currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with Barcelona and Madrid particularly hard-hit.

  An empty Hofburg in Vienna (AFP/H. Neubauer)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Infection rate slows in Austria

    Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, far lower than its peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country. Authorities in Vienna, however, aim to bring the rate down to single digits over the next three weeks.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


