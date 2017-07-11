Germany: Würzburg holds vigil for knife attack victims

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder attended a memorial service on Sunday for the victims of the knife attack in the city of Würzburg, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt.

On Friday, a man went on a rampage with a knife in the city center, killing three people and injuring six.

The three victims who succumbed to their severe injuries were aged 24, 49 and 82, police said on Sunday.

Police said the condition of one of the five seriously injured victims has improved.

Söder spoke before the service in St Kilians Cathedral in Würzburg as he laid a wreath for the victims. He also spoke with relatives of the victims, alongside the city's mayor, Christian Schuchardt.

"It remains inconceivable… why someone would do something like this," Söder said, according to dpa.

"These are the moments in life when the rule of law, society and religion are taken to their absolute limits," the state premier added.

Bavarian riot police and local security forces have been present at the crime scene.

Security forces will also guard the memorial service in the Würzburg Cathedral in the afternoon, police said in a statement.

What have investigators revealed so far?

According to the police, the suspect walked into a department store and asked a saleswoman where the knives were and allegedly stabbed three women to death before attacking people outside.

The suspect, currently in pretrial detention, is a 24-year-old Somali man who has lived in Germany since 2015.

Witnesses reported hearing the suspect shout "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest in Arabic) during the attack.

Investigators have been looking into the motive behind the attack as suspension grows over whether the alleged perpetrator is mentally ill or has a radical Islamist agenda.

Psychiatric problems or radicalization?

The suspect faces charges for triple murder, attempted murder, dangerous bodily harm in six other cases and intentional bodily harm in one other case, according to his lawyer.

The suspect's public defender said his client could possibly be suicidal and might harm himself while in detention.

"What I notice is that he is in obvious psychological distress," lawyer Hanjo Schrepfer told DPA news agency on Sunday.

He had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital earlier this year after threatening someone with a knife at a homeless shelter where he was living, prosecutors said.

Investigators had also found hateful texts on a phone at the shelter where he lived.

"We don't know either one thing or the other for sure at the moment, but I just want to note that they don't rule each other out,'' Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said.

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

