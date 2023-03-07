  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
International Women's Day
Children heading to school
The 'Basic Child Security' plan would couple together social benefit applications for struggling familiesImage: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany: At-risk children bear brunt of coalition bickering

Elizabeth Schumacher
25 minutes ago

The three parties in Germany's coalition government don't see eye to eye on several key policy issues, including the 'Basic Child Security' plan to combat child poverty. What does it entail?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OLNu

Despite an intense two-day summit earlier this week, the cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has not yet resolved the many sticking points hindering Germany's three-party coalition from moving forward with its agenda. Much has been made of how the smallest party in the group, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) has stymied pushes from the Green Party and their senior coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD).

The 'Basic Child Security' plan is one of those sticking points. The package put forward by Family Minister Lisa Paus from the Greens, envisions €12 billion ($12.8 billion) that would couple together social benefit applications for struggling families that are currently entangled in a web of confusing, often disparate bureaucratic procedures.

These Basic Child Security proposals are "not enough, but a good first step," said Anette Stein, who leads the Bertelsmann Foundation's child poverty research unit. "This will above all help the hidden poor," as well as overworked single parents and immigrant families," said Stein, who are often the neediest as well as the most unlikely to be able to navigate the maze of German bureaucracy for reasons of time or language.

By moving the applications for child allowance, extra child benefits, and assistance for things like school trips and after-school activities online, the plan will also remove the barrier of embarrassment on the part of parents who may not seek out help "because they are ashamed that they cannot provide everything for their children," Stein told DW.

Why does child poverty exist in Germany?

'Complete cluelessness'

But FDP chairman and Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed his doubts, especially over the price tag. The FDP for its part is proposing a Kinder Chancengeld (Child Opportunity Money) plan for low-income families which also bundles benefits, but makes do with three to four billion euros. 

Heinz Hilgers, president of Germany's Child Protection Association, is irate. In comments posted to the organization's website, he points to an expert-approved roadmap that "has been available for 14 years."

"The introduction of a basic child allowance is not a wish to Santa Claus, but a necessary measure to ensure that children grow up in dignity and have equal opportunities," Hilgers said. He also criticized comments from Linder made to the news portal t-online blaming the rise in child poverty in 2022 on immigration and refugees, as ignorance.

"Child poverty in Germany has explicitly not risen due to immigration," he wrote. "The reason for the increase in child poverty is due to the strong growth in the number of working poor."

Child poverty increases for the first time in five years

According to both Save the Children Germany and the Bertelsmann Foundation, the number of children living below the poverty line rose last year for the first time since 2017. This means some 2.88 million young people live in households with income that is less than 60% of the national average, and millions more are at risk as inflation skyrockets and wages stagnate.

Asked why a country as rich as Germany is still struggling to address this issue and its effects, Anette Stein pointed to a structural problem.

"It is a scandal," she said, explaining some of the knock-on effects of growing up in need: These children are more likely to have health issues, be the victims of physical and psychological violence, and do worse academically — not only because of a lack of space to study or support from overworked, single, or disabled parents but also because of prejudicial treatment from peers and teachers.

Stein said that "this has a massive effect on the individual child and on society. Not only permanent class division and inequity, but if you want to see it economically, it incurs higher costs for our social services and healthcare systems."

FDP refusing to budge

The Green Party proposals are the brainchild of Family Minister Lisa Paus, herself a single mother, she has spent her career campaigning on ending tax evasion, supporting more equitable taxation for women and children, and investing in early childhood education.

The Social Democrats have promoted the Basic Child Security plan, not only because they consider it in line with the core values, but because in areas of die-hard SPD support like the Ruhr Valley, child poverty is a far more prevalent issue.

Finance Minister Lindner, however, has continued to criticize the plan as too costly, which to Heinz Hilgers of Germany's Child Protection Association is "appalling." The FDP wants to leave "only the crumbs of the cake" for society's most vulnerable while earmarking billions for the Bundeswehr and the pensions of the rich," he said. "This is a low point for the coalition." 

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Elizabeth Schumacher
Elizabeth Schumacher Elizabeth Schumacher reports on gender equity, immigration, poverty and education in Germany.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian service member digs a trench outside of the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 4, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society23 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pier Antonio Panzeri, an older man with thick black glasses and short hair

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Society24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization23 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage