Germany: At-risk children bear brunt of coalition bickering

The three parties in Germany's coalition government don't see eye to eye on several key policy issues, including the 'Basic Child Security' plan to combat child poverty. What does it entail?

Despite an intense two-day summit earlier this week, the cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has not yet resolved the many sticking points hindering Germany's three-party coalition from moving forward with its agenda. Much has been made of how the smallest party in the group, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) has stymied pushes from the Green Party and their senior coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD).

The 'Basic Child Security' plan is one of those sticking points. The package put forward by Family Minister Lisa Paus from the Greens, envisions €12 billion ($12.8 billion) that would couple together social benefit applications for struggling families that are currently entangled in a web of confusing, often disparate bureaucratic procedures.

These Basic Child Security proposals are "not enough, but a good first step," said Anette Stein, who leads the Bertelsmann Foundation's child poverty research unit. "This will above all help the hidden poor," as well as overworked single parents and immigrant families," said Stein, who are often the neediest as well as the most unlikely to be able to navigate the maze of German bureaucracy for reasons of time or language.

By moving the applications for child allowance, extra child benefits, and assistance for things like school trips and after-school activities online, the plan will also remove the barrier of embarrassment on the part of parents who may not seek out help "because they are ashamed that they cannot provide everything for their children," Stein told DW.

Why does child poverty exist in Germany? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Complete cluelessness'

But FDP chairman and Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed his doubts, especially over the price tag. The FDP for its part is proposing a Kinder Chancengeld (Child Opportunity Money) plan for low-income families which also bundles benefits, but makes do with three to four billion euros.

Heinz Hilgers, president of Germany's Child Protection Association, is irate. In comments posted to the organization's website, he points to an expert-approved roadmap that "has been available for 14 years."

"The introduction of a basic child allowance is not a wish to Santa Claus, but a necessary measure to ensure that children grow up in dignity and have equal opportunities," Hilgers said. He also criticized comments from Linder made to the news portal t-online blaming the rise in child poverty in 2022 on immigration and refugees, as ignorance.

"Child poverty in Germany has explicitly not risen due to immigration," he wrote. "The reason for the increase in child poverty is due to the strong growth in the number of working poor."

Child poverty increases for the first time in five years

According to both Save the Children Germany and the Bertelsmann Foundation, the number of children living below the poverty line rose last year for the first time since 2017. This means some 2.88 million young people live in households with income that is less than 60% of the national average, and millions more are at risk as inflation skyrockets and wages stagnate.

Asked why a country as rich as Germany is still struggling to address this issue and its effects, Anette Stein pointed to a structural problem.

"It is a scandal," she said, explaining some of the knock-on effects of growing up in need: These children are more likely to have health issues, be the victims of physical and psychological violence, and do worse academically — not only because of a lack of space to study or support from overworked, single, or disabled parents but also because of prejudicial treatment from peers and teachers.

Stein said that "this has a massive effect on the individual child and on society. Not only permanent class division and inequity, but if you want to see it economically, it incurs higher costs for our social services and healthcare systems."

FDP refusing to budge

The Green Party proposals are the brainchild of Family Minister Lisa Paus, herself a single mother, she has spent her career campaigning on ending tax evasion, supporting more equitable taxation for women and children, and investing in early childhood education.

The Social Democrats have promoted the Basic Child Security plan, not only because they consider it in line with the core values, but because in areas of die-hard SPD support like the Ruhr Valley, child poverty is a far more prevalent issue.

Finance Minister Lindner, however, has continued to criticize the plan as too costly, which to Heinz Hilgers of Germany's Child Protection Association is "appalling." The FDP wants to leave "only the crumbs of the cake" for society's most vulnerable while earmarking billions for the Bundeswehr and the pensions of the rich," he said. "This is a low point for the coalition."

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

