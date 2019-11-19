Germany vs. Northern Ireland: Player ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Can't be blamed for long-range opener (really well struck). Otherwise untroubled, which is good for Germany's defense but perhaps not for a man keen to show off his ability. 6

Lukas Klostermann: Tireless running down the right with little reward until the cutback for Gnabry. Another solid performance with enough small moments of notable quality and intent to be Germany's first choice right back next summer. 7

Jonathan Tah: Didn't excel or take the chance to show he can be a solid member of this side. Slow to react to a lot of balls, and while the longer the game went on the less troubled he was, the jury is still out as to whether he's an international caliber defender. 4

Emre Can: Showed more of the physicality in his game, which is lacking in this Germany team (other than Joshua Kimmich). Also looked combative in midfield. Unlikely to be in the starting eleven next summer but should be a certainty for the squad and not just because of his versatility. 7

Jonas Hector: Assisted both goals with low passes from the left. Found a lot of space, and with one performance probably did more damage to Nico Schulz's chances of starting than the Dortmund defender's current injury problem. 8

Joshua Kimmich: His usual busy self, but nothing outstanding. Looking more and more comfortable in midfield with every passing game, though. Slotted in to right back for the final 25, and nearly scored from there too. 7

Toni Kroos: Superb passing display, particularly vertical passes that took out a number of opposing players in one fell swoop. The pass to Gnabry for his first chance was particularly tasty. A controlling performance. 7

Ilkay Gündogan: Looked lively early and is clearly an important part of a midfield trio with Kimmich and Kroos, but his impact was limited compared to the other two. 7

Leon Goretzka: Scored again, albeit a far less aesthetic effort than on Saturday, but added a smart second inside the final 20 minutes to prove he can also be a midfield goalscoring threat for Germany - the kind that they haven't had since perhaps Michael Ballack. 8

Serge Gnabry: Denied an early equalizer that you would have backed him to score, but made up for it with a superb hat trick that showcased his brilliant and ruthless finishing. One neat turn and strike was followed by an arrowed effort before the night was capped off by a neatly placed pass. Undoubtedly Germany's most important player now. 9

Julian Brandt: Busy but without much reward in the first half. Did a lot of running that was important, but isn't the part of the game he wants to show. Despite a lovely late goal, he doesn't look the same impactful player he was in Russia last year. 6

Substitutes

Niklas Stark: After misfortune and injury, the Hertha defender finally made his debut (mask and all). Tidy and unspectacular, which is probably pretty desirable for a defender coming off the bench with your team in a winning position. 6

Suat Serdar: Came on for the final 20 in a more attacking central midfield role and nearly scored. 5

Nadiem Amiri: A 10 minute cameo that will have done his confidence good. N/A