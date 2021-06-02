Germany vs. Denmark — live Euro 2020 warmup

Germany 0-0 Denmark, Tivoli-Stadion

— Half time

After a very tepid start, from both sides, Germany have picked things up a bit. But it's still not the prettiest of games. Müller's free header and Gnabry's brilliant strike on the bar the closest they've come. Still, at least the letters picked out in the stands have been explained...

— 44' Woodwork!

Germany starting to click now and Gnabry explodes in to life, cutting inside and rattling the angle of post and bar from just outside the box. Moments earlier, Kimmich wasted a freekick righ ton the edge of the box. The pressure is mounting.

— 35' Sané scuffs it

Neuhaus does well to dig out a ball on the right. It's bouncing and diffcult but Sané should perhaps do better than shin it harmlessly over. A few signs of life from Germany a little later as Kimmich's wide freekick evades everyone in flying across the six yard box, but our German national team reporter sees the same old story on the flanks.

— 25' Slow start

Hard to believe there's a big tournament kicking off in nine days watching this one, both sides have been flat and sloppy in possession so far, with Müller's chance the only significant moment of the match.

— 15' Massive Müller miss

Kimmich picks out clubmate Müller with a brilliant floated crossfield ball. The recalled forward is on his own, eight yards out but dollies a header in to Schmeichel's arms and makes everyone wait for the next installment of the redemption arc and a first international goal since March 2018.

— 5' Delaney delay costs dear

Germany's achilles' heel shows itself early as Denmark escape the press and find themselves outnumbering their opponents. Delaney has time and space to pick out Olsen, who has found acres behind Gosens on Germany's left, but overhits his pass.

— Kick off is close!

The national anthems have been mumbled out, the players' questionable singing highlighted by the lack of fans, and we're about to start. A few familiar Bundesliga faces in the Denmark lineup, including Thomas Delaney and Yussuf Poulsen.

— Germany team is in!

No start for any of the trio mentioned below but the widely anticipated comeback of Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels to the starting XI is confirmed. There are also opportunities for Lukas Klostermann and Robin Gosens in the troublesome wingback spots, while Florian Neuhaus gets the nod in midfield.

— Just a quick reminder of who is in Germany's 26-man squad for the tournament. Will Kevin Volland, Christian Günter and Jonas Hofmann start?

— Germany preparation for a tournament can only mean one thing: a return to the mountain. DW's Jonathan Harding will be covering Germany for us at this tournament. Here's his opening piece on where Germany are ahead of Euro 2020.

— Good evening! Germany's training camp is well underway but now comes their first test. Löw's side has traveled down the road from Seefeld, where they are based, to play Denmark in Innsbruck. Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels are expected to start. Kickoff is at 2100 local time (1900 UTC).