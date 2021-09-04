Germany vs. Armenia: Live World Cup qualifier buildup

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

Cutting edge lacking

Both Timo Werner, who scored against Liechenstein, and Flick mentioned profligacy as an issue in their press conferences. The Chelsea forward was upbeat.

"Sometimes you win a game like that one against Liechtenstein 8-0 because the first few chances go in. On other occasions, however, you only win 2-0," he said. "The time will come again where we score two goals from a half chance."

The lack of a top class number 9 has been a problem for Germany for some time, and Flick believes it to be a matter of conviction. "We were lacking confidence in front of goal. We need to get that back," he said.

Team news

After missing the win on Thursday, Manuel Neuer is set to return in goal. But a foot injury will keep Robin Gosens out of this one, with Hoffenheim leftback David Raum perhaps set for a debut as a result. Kai Havertz is also a doubt, as he has flu.

That aside, Flick suggested there are unlikely to be too many changes in these games, saying in his press conference that "the starting eleven won't change much."

Hello and welcome

Coming so early in the domestic season, this first international break is not the more popular with fans, but this triple header is pretty important to new Germany coach Hansi Flick and a group of players who, for the most part, have only known Joachim Löw as their international boss.

A win against Liechenstein on Thursday preceeded this one in Stuttgart before a trip to face Icelandon Wednesday.