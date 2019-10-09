Germany vs. Argentina: Player ratings

Mar-Andre ter Stegen: His first international start since before Russia 2018 saw the Barcelona keeper beaten twice, though he could do little with either goal. The first was a brilliant header from Lucas Alario which was out of reach while Lucas Ocampos' equalizer took a deflection. He looked comfortable in possession didn't really get the opportunity to stake his claim to the number 1 spot. 6

Lukas Klostermann: Surged round the outside to set up the goal that broke the deadlock, with a little help from the visitors' defense, and offered a willing outlet all night. Again bombed forward after intercepting to start the move for the second. Defensively sound early on but less assured under the late pressure. 8

Niklas Süle: Got away with a shaky short backpass after 10 minutes but played a key role in Gnabry's goal with a pinpoint crossfield ball. Keen to use his physicality to deal with the occasional threat posed by Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala and looked the most secure of the back four. 7

Robin Koch: Niklas Stark's late withdrawal through illness handed the Freiburg man a short-notice debut. The 23-year-old grew more efficient and adventurous with the ball as the game went on but lost Lucas Alario in the box to open the door for the visitors. 6

Marcel Halstenberg: Was unlucky to see a sensational freekick rattle the bar in the first half and was confident enough to play a spot of first half head tennis with a teammate. But Roberto Pereyra did cause the RB Leipzig fullback a few headaches and he too got the jitters after Argentina's first. 6

Marcel Halstenberg hit the bar in the first half

Emre Can: Slotted in to an unfamiliar center back role. Was happy to step forward in to more familiar territory as Germany started to exert dominance and almost scored on the break early in the second half. Allowed Germany to transition quickly between a back three and a back four but his loose freekick almost let Argentina steal a draw even before they did and he turned his back to deflect the second in. 6

Joshua Kimmich: Captained his country for the first time and was booked inside 11 minutes for a late tackle. Still able to drive through the midfield and dictate the tempo with short, smart passes for the first hour. Did struggle to wrestle back control for his side after Alario's goal though. 7

Kai Havertz: Bright, active and inventive early on and the man most able to find space between the lines despite a deeper starting position than many expected. Used that to great effect, timing his run perfectly to put Germany two up with his first international goal. Great in tight positions but his influence waned. 8

Julian Brandt: Hit the keeper tamely when through after 15 minutes and wasted several other decent positions in the first half. Looked rusty after a stuttering start to his career at Borussia Dortmund and was anonymous after the break. 5

Luca Waldschmidt: A quiet night for the second Freiburg debutant. Played largely from the left in a fluid front three and looked slightly off the pace at times, understandably given he'd never played with most of his teammates. Slightly nervy in possession but pressed well and ran intelligently. 6

Serge Gnabry: Often stationed as the furthest and most central forward and looked confident and full of tricks even before he rode a tackle to stroke home the opener after the silkiest of touchs. Then pulled wide to tee up Havertz to double the lead. Irrepressible, uncontrollable and in the form of his life. Faded a little in the second half and was substituted with Estonia in mind. 8

Substitutes

Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar made their debuts in the second half as Germany were throwing away the lead. While Amiri was quiet, Serdar was robbed of possession for the equalizer. Sebastian Rudy also replaced Havertz, but too late to make an impact.