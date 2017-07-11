Germany vows 'zero tolerance' for attacks on synagogues

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged "unwavering security" for synagogues in Germany in an interview with Funke media group on Thursday.

Police have stepped up protection at Jewish temples and intervened at a number of anti-Israel rallies taking place across the country as violence escalates in the Middle East.

What did Maas say about anti-Semitic attacks in Germany?

Maas called on citizens to reject the idea of "blaming people of the Jewish faith in Germany for events in the Middle East — whether on the streets or on social media."

The foreign minister, who placed blame for the violence currently gripping Israel on Hamas, said there would be "zero tolerance for attacks on synagogues in our country."

Anti-Israel demonstrations held in a number of major German cities with more planned

Germany has seen a number of large demonstrations over the past couple of days, with the latest being staged in Hanover and Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday night and in Bremen and Munich on Thursday. The protests drew several hundred participants each and anti-Israeli as well as anti-Semitic chants as well as the burning of Israeli flags were witnessed at them as well.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, "The burning of Israeli flags and attacks on Jewish institutions on German soil will not be tolerated." Germany's Interior Ministry on Thursday said, "Security agencies expect intensifying protest activities by Palestinians in Germany as well as parts of the leftist scene."

Police in Berlin said pro-Palestinian groups had called for three demonstrations in the city's Neuköln and Kreuzberg neighborhoods this weekend.

