Germany: Voters cast ballots in key North Rhine-Westphalia election

Polling stations in Germany's biggest state by population, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), opened on Sunday as voters were called on to decide which party, or parties, will run the state.

In Germany's federal system, state lawmakers hold a considerable amount of power and Sunday's vote in NRW is considered an important bellwether for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Traditionally a SPD stronghold, the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) won the last election and surveys ahead of the vote suggested that the two main parties were neck and neck.

Thomas Kutschaty from the SPD is hoping to take over as state premier from the CDU's Hendrik Wüst

Around 13 million people can take part in the vote, making it the biggest election in Germany this year and one of the most important outside of the general election.

Polls will close at 6 p.m. local time (1600 UTC/GMT) with the first exit results expected shortly after.

What does the vote mean for the parties?

The current state premier Hendrik Wüst, from the CDU, took over the position from Armin Laschet last year after the former became the party's chancellor candidate to replace the outgoing Angela Merkel in the country's general election.

The CDU have been ruling in coalition with the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), but polls indicate that the two parties would not gain enough seats to maintain their dominance at the state level.

This could end up making the left-leaning Greens the kingmakers. The Greens achieved their best national result last December which left them as minority partners in the national-level ruling coalition along with the SPD and the FDP.

Lamp posts through NRW have been covered in election campaign placards for weeks

The northern state of Schleswig-Holstein voted last week, giving a landslide victory to the CDU. In late March, however, the small state of Saarland gave the SPD a landslide win, ending years of the grand coalition of SPD and CDU.

ab/wd (dpa, Reuters)