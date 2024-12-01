  1. Skip to content
BusinessGermany

Germany: Volkswagen strikes called by trade union

December 1, 2024

Trade union IG Metall has said tools will be laid down at all Volkswagen factories in Germany as workers demand more pay amid continued troubles for the carmaker.

A strike at a Volkswagen plant in November
Volkswagen, Germany's largest carmaker, is in dire straits Image: Titgemeyer/osnapix/picture alliance

The IG Metall trade union called for widespread labor strikes at all Volkswagen plants in Germany from Monday, after negotiations over looming job cuts fell through last week

The German automotive giant says it needs to restructure and reduce production capacity amid sluggish car sales that are not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels. 

It has demanding wage cuts for workers, and has threatened plants closures and mass lay-offs as part of a major cost-cutting program. 

A mandatory labor truce, which had prohibited strikes, expired on Saturday. Another round of negotiations is set for December 9. 

More to come... 