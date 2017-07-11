Germany voices 'strong doubts' about Belarus election

The German government on Monday said it had "strong doubts — and from our point of view justified doubts — about the conduct of the elections in Belarus."

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference that "minimum standards for democratic elections were not met" and this was "not acceptable."

Sunday's presidential election saw Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term with 80% of the vote, according to the nation's Central Electoral Commission. His opponents have claimed that the result was rigged in his favor.

The result has sparked mass protests in the country, including a demonstration in capital Minsk that drew around 5,000 people. Police used stun grenades, water cannons and rubber bullets to break up the protests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for Belarus to publish accurate results.

"Fundamental rights in Belarus must be respected," von der Leyen tweeted. "I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday's election are counted and published accurately."

dv/rt (Reuters, AFP)